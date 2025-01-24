Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $30.9 Million in Local Park Grants

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $30.9 million in local park grants, a new record, to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.

The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. Fifty community parks statewide will gain nature trails, native landscaping, playgrounds, splash pads, sports fields, kayak launches, piers and other park amenities. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded grants to projects in various categories based on community population and scope.

Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for local units of government with populations of more than 500,000. Three communities received this grant.

Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants fund park projects in municipalities under 500,000. The commission approved awards to projects in 21 communities.

Small Community Recreation Grants serve towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 16 communities.

For more information about the local park grants program, visit the TPWD local park grants page.

The grant awards are listed alphabetically below by region:

Central Texas

The City of Boerne Parks and Recreation Department received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for development at Northside Community Park. The project elements include a splash pad, inclusive playground, rainwater harvesting tank, native landscaping and interpretive signage.

The City of Brownwood in Brown County received a $1.5 million non-urban indoor grant for renovations at the Bennie Houston Recreation Center.

The City of Buda in Hays County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for phase one development at Garison Park. The project includes water access points, installation of a swimming hole, a kayak/canoe launch with a washing station, bird blind and canopy walk, an overlook with elevated views, a nature play area and site amenities.

The City of Jonestown in Travis County received a $140,000 small community grant for renovations at Jones Brothers Park. The project includes the replacement of an existing playground and fencing along with the addition of shade.

The City of Killeen in Bell County received a $12,500 non-urban outdoor grant for the development of pickleball courts and an accessible path at Long Branch Park.

The City of Lockhart in Caldwell County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the Lockhart Aquatics Facility. The project elements include a leisure pool with a water table, zero depth entry, small bucket dump, program space, volleyball net and basketball goals.

The City of Rogers in Bell County received a $150,000 small community grant for improvements at Jonathan Allison Park. The project includes a trail, inclusive playground equipment and shade.

East Texas

The City of Angleton in Brazoria County received a $881,415 non-urban indoor grant for renovations at the Angleton Recreation Center.

Angleton also received a $750,00 non-urban outdoor grant for development at Abigail Arias Park. The project elements include a splash pad, trails, inclusive playground, native landscaping and irrigation.

Brazoria County received a $208,218 non-urban outdoor grant for renovations and rehabilitation of Buffalo Camp County Park in Lake Jackson. The project elements include the new development of a pavilion with electric utilities and native landscaping. Renovations include the parking lot expansion, trail improvements, concrete pads for existing site amenities, gazebo improvements, repairing foot bridges, observation deck improvements, pond excavation, replacement of basketball goals and inclusive playground equipment.

The City of Carthage in Panola County received a non-urban outdoor grant for development at Turner Park. The project elements include playground equipment, lighted pavilion, native landscaping, site amenities and trails.

The City of Center in Shelby County received a $250,000 non-urban outdoor grant for American Legion Park. The project elements include a lighted plaza, pickleball courts, yard games, trails, native landscaping, shade installation, site amenities and program and interpretive signage.

The City of Coldspring in San Jacinto County received a $150,000 small community grant for City Park. The project includes trails, playground, native landscaping and lighting.

The City of College Station in Brazos County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for Independence Park. The project elements include a bike trail, asphalt pump track, bike stills area, dual elevated hub, wall rides and surface flow trails.

The City of Columbus in Colorado County received a $150,000 small community grant for a development project at Midtown Park. The project includes a new splash pad, accessible paths and site amenities.

The City of Galveston in Galveston County received a $375,000 non-urban outdoor grant renovations and development at Jones Park. The project includes demolition, trails, site amenities, shade installation, bioswales, permeable basketball court, signage, native landscaping and irrigation.

Harris County received a $468,724 urban outdoor grant for enhancements to the John Paul Landing Environmental Education Center located in Cypress.

Harris County Precinct #3 received a $763,406 urban outdoor grant for enhancements at Edgewater Park in Humble. Project elements include playground equipment, native landscaping, site amenities, a restroom, parking, access drive and trails.

The City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department in Harris County received a $2 million urban indoor grant for improvements to the Mason Park Community Center.

The City of La Porte in Harris County received a $177,513 non-urban outdoor grant for the Little Cedar Bayou Bridges Project. The project elements include a bird observation pier and pedestrian bridge improvements.

The City of Mount Vernon in Franklin County received a $325,000 non-urban outdoor grant for renovations and development at Little Creek Park. The project elements include a playground, resurfacing and restriping of sports courts, shade installation, site amenities, native landscaping and signage.

The City of Pineland in Sabine County received a $50,000 small community grant for sustainable and accessible improvements at Pineland Park. The project includes playground equipment and surfacing, lighting and interpretive signage. Renovations include resurfacing existing sports courts.

The City of Troup in Smith County received a $92,000 small community grant for Patriot Park. The project elements include playground equipment, accessible paths, site amenities, native landscaping and signage.

North Texas

The City of Blue Ridge in Collin County received a $150,000 small community grant for Mowery Park. The project includes the new construction of a parking lot, trail and lighting.

The City of Caddo Mills in Hunt County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for phase two development at Hooten Park. The project includes a shaded inclusive playground with poured in place surfacing, pavilion, site amenities, trails, irrigated sports fields and signage.

The City of Cleburne in Johnson County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for Kirtley Park. The project elements include a nature playground and surfacing, trails, native landscaping, shade installation, fencing, site amenities and restrooms.

The City of Cooper in Delta County received a $150,000 small community grant for Harmon Park. The project elements include the playground and surfacing, additional playground equipment, accessible parking and paths, native landscaping and interpretive signage.

The City of Dallas in Dallas County received a $1 million urban outdoor grant for renovations to the Marcus Recreation Center.

The City of Denton in Denton County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the Lily Cantú inclusive playground project. The project includes inclusive playground equipment and surfacing along with native landscaping.

The Town of Flower Mound Parks and Recreation received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for development at Trotter Park. The project elements include sports courts, inclusive playground, trails, native landscaping, picnic facilities, pavilion, shade and signage.

The City of Fort Worth Parks and Recreation Department in Tarrant County received a $2 million urban indoor grant for renovation of the Fort Worth Zoo Hall of Wonders building.

The department also received a $1.5 millionurban outdoor grant for improvements at Oak Grove Park. The project includes sports courts, shaded playground equipment, pavilions, native plantings, trails and site amenities.

The City of Granbury in Hood County received a $150,000 small community grant for Lambert Branch Park. The project elements include trails, access ramp to an existing boat dock and fishing pier, accessible parking, picnic facilities, solar lighting and site amenities.

The City of Grapevine in Tarrant County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for development of phase two at their Settlers Park project. The project includes a boardwalk/pier, kayak launch, outdoor education/primitive camping area, pavilion, existing trail and fishing pier expansion, trail lighting, native landscaping, signage and site amenities.

The City of New Fairview in Wise County received a $150,000 small community grant for phase two of development at New Fairview City Park. The project includes a multipurpose field, bleachers, multi-sport court, playground equipment, site amenities, solar lighting, exercise equipment and native landscaping.

The City of Springtown in Parker County received a $300,000 non-urban outdoor grant for renovations and development at Springtown Park. The project includes an inclusive playground with pour-in-place surfacing and shade, trails, cornhole game area, putting green, fitness equipment, interpretive signage and site amenities.

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District in Fannin County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for phase one of an amenities project at Lake Ralph Hall in Ladonia. Project elements include trails, site amenities, wayfinding and interpretive signage, native landscaping, shade and a bird watching station.

The City of Weatherford in Parker County received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for renovations and development at McGratton Park. The project elements include improvements to an existing skate park, playground equipment, resurfacing of sports courts, shade installation, new restroom facility, signage, site amenities and native landscaping and irrigation.

Panhandle

The City of Perryton in Ochiltree County received a $150,000 small community grant for renovations at Murphy Park. The project elements include sports fields.

The City of Spearman in Hansford County received a $150,000 small community grant for Eska Park. The project elements include inclusive playground equipment and surfacing, pavilion and signage.

The City of Stinnett in Hutchinson County received a $37,500 small community grant for a playground project at Stinnett Park. The project includes replacing playground equipment, site amenities and signage.

South Texas

The Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department received a $1,500,000 non-urban indoor grant for the Laguna Madre Nature Center. The project includes a new nature center, interpretive exhibits, sidewalks, site amenities, solar lighting, native landscaping, irrigation and rain catchment.

The Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for development and renovations at Laureles Regional Park. The project elements include a nature trail, lighting, native landscaping and irrigation, interpretive signage, site amenities, sports field lighting replacement, inclusive playground, pavilion, fitness equipment, picnic facilities, rain catchment and perimeter fencing.

The City of Harlingen in Cameron County received a $1.53 million non-urban indoor grant for improvements at the Harlingen Recreation Center.

Maverick County received a $13,150 non-urban indoor grant for renovations at the Maverick County Nick Carr Sports Complex Recreation Center in Eagle Pass.

The City of Port Isabel in Cameron County received a $1.5 million non-urban indoor grant for improvements at the Laguna Madre Youth Center.

Webb County received a $585,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the 2025 Webb County Colonia Splash Pad project in Laredo. The project includes splash pads and three park sites, restroom renovations at two sites, site amenities, shade installation, lighting and accessible parking.

West Texas

The City of El Paso in El Paso County received a $1.5 million urban outdoor grant for phase two of the El Paso Eastside Regional project. Project elements include sports courts, native landscaping and irrigation.

The County of Kinney received a $747,448 non-urban outdoor grant for development at Kinney County Baseball Park in Brackettville. The project includes synthetic turf diamond fields, site work, drainage system and sports lighting.

Terry County received a $125,772 small community grant for renovations at Enoch Stuart Park in Brownfield. The project elements include trails, sports courts, playground equipment, picnic facilities, site amenities and parking.