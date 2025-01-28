New Children’s Book Series Takes a Mindful Adventure with a 16-Book Release

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The talented educators and artists from Mind Body Align are releasing their imaginative sixteen-part children’s book series, "Labyrinth Adventures" (Blue Balloon Books—February 4, 2025).

"Labyrinth Adventures" features stories like "Tia Discovers the Labyrinth" and many others that follow Tia the butterfly and Dwight the grasshopper as they navigate life and overcome challenges in a garden labyrinth. With the wise guidance of their mentor, Tree, they discover valuable skills, including self-regulation, breathing techniques, mindful listening, collaborative problem-solving, and much more. These stories come to life through beautiful images drawn by world-renowned cartoon illustrator Art Mawhinney.

Tia and Dwight learn how to be kind to themselves, pay attention to others and their surroundings, take breaks when needed, and manage big emotions without invalidating them. Each book in the series has its own delightful adventure and lesson. By reading one or all of the books in this series, young readers—and even adults—are reminded to care for themselves and others and to overcome any obstacle through simple practices made into habits that allow them to regain control and make the best of any situation.

With themes of self-care, emotional regulation, friendship, and kindness, as well as discussion questions at the end of each book, "Labyrinth Adventures" offers the tools a young reader may need to navigate the dips and waves they may encounter in life.

This "Labyrinth Adventures" series is the cornerstone of Mind Body Align’s classroom curriculum, and these books are now available for caregivers, families, and for children’s book lovers everywhere.

Mind Body Align develops science-based mindfulness programs and curriculums for schools. Their social and emotional learning (SEL) tools, specifically designed for educators and students, enhance focus, self-regulation, and well-being. Additionally, they lead to improved academic performance, lower absenteeism, enhanced job satisfaction, and more effective discipline strategies. The impact is dramatic, with approximately 92% of students and 100% of teachers showing positive results on academic, social, and classroom performance.

This collaboration features the creative talents of educational instructional designers, artists, illustrator Mawhinney, graphic designer Miranda Wagner, and Mind Body Align leaders and educators, including Julie Braumberger, Annamarie Fernyak, and Linda Snyder.

To learn more about the "Labyrinth Adventure" series or the Mind Body Align mission, contact Blue Balloon Books to be connected with their team.



About Mind Body Align and its Founder and CEO, Annamarie Fernyak:

When Annamarie Fernyak volunteered to teach mindfulness to local middle school students, she observed children unable to calm themselves and pay attention to the lesson. In fact, some were unable to focus on any lesson. She felt intense desperation coming from both teachers and students.

Annamarie recruited Julie Braumberger and other experienced elementary school teachers to help her design and facilitate the Mind Body Align At School Program, which teaches exercises and practices that soothe the nervous system, enhance focus and create a calm readiness to learn. Proven results include increased test scores, reduced absenteeism, and reduced disciplinary intervention.

Mind Body Align was designed by teachers and builds student self-regulation to a greater extent than SEL and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) programs alone. The program enables students to think clearly enough to access the SEL skills they’ve learned and choose a strategy that will be helpful. Ultimately, with Mind Body Align’s help, they become a habit and a part of students' regular behaviors.

