Navicore Solutions to provide support to those affected by funding cuts and regulatory changes to the ACA and Medicaid anticipated under the new Trump administration

MANALAPAN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicaid loom under the new Trump administration, millions of Americans could face heightened medical debt challenges. Navicore Solutions, a nonprofit credit counseling organization, stands ready to provide essential support to individuals and families struggling with medical debt and its broader financial implications.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) reports that over 100 million Americans collectively owe $220 billion in medical debt. This staggering figure highlights the complexity of medical billing and the strain it places on households, particularly those already managing credit card debt and other financial burdens.

Potential policy changes at the federal level could exacerbate this crisis. Key provisions, such as expanded ACA enrollment, increased Medicaid coverage, and longer enrollment periods, have contributed to historic lows in the uninsured rate and record-high Medicaid enrollment. However, proposed cuts to Medicaid funding and ACA regulatory rollbacks could reverse these gains, leaving more Americans uninsured and vulnerable to unmanageable healthcare costs.

“Medicaid is an obvious target for huge cuts,” said Joan Alker, Executive Director of Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families. “Such cuts could eliminate policies like multiyear continuous eligibility, forcing millions to reapply for coverage annually and increasing their risk of lapses in care and surprise medical bills.”

For hospitals, these changes could result in a surge of uninsured patients and uncompensated care, further straining the healthcare system.

In the face of these challenges, Navicore Solutions offers a critical lifeline to those overwhelmed by medical debt. Through personalized credit counseling and debt management programs, Navicore helps individuals navigate their financial challenges and regain control of their finances.

“Our mission is to empower individuals to overcome financial obstacles, including the significant burden of medical debt,” said Diane Gray, Chief Operating Officer at Navicore Solutions. “We understand how quickly medical expenses can spiral, particularly when paired with reduced insurance coverage or increased out-of-pocket costs. Our team provides unbiased solutions to help individuals create sustainable financial plans and alleviate their stress.”

Navicore’s certified counselors offer a range of services, including budgeting assistance, debt repayment strategies, and personal finance education. By addressing medical debt as part of a holistic financial strategy, Navicore helps clients build a foundation for long-term stability and success.

As policymakers debate the future of healthcare in America, Navicore Solutions remains committed to supporting those most affected by medical debt.

About Navicore Solutions

Founded in 1991, Navicore Solutions is a national leader in the field of nonprofit financial counseling with a mission to strengthen the well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support.

Navicore counselors provide a wide range of services including credit counseling to consumers in need; education programs through workshops, courses and written material; debt management plan to provide relief for applicable consumers; student loan counseling for those struggling with student loan debt; and housing counseling services in the areas of rental, pre-purchase, default and reverse mortgage. The agency is an advocate of financial education helping communities achieve and maintain financial stability.

Contact:

Lori Stratford

Digital Marketing Manager

Navicore Solutions

lstratford@navicoresolutions.org

navicoresolutions.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.