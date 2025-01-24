United States Mint Opens Sales for the 2025 Native American $1 Coin Products on January 28

Washington, DC, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for products containing the 2025 Native American $1 Coin on January 28 at noon EST. Authorized by Public Law 110-82, the Native American $1 Coin Program was launched in 2009 in celebration of the important contributions made by Indian tribes and individual Native Americans to the history and development of the United States. The 2025 coin celebrates Hawaiian scholar, author, composer, hula expert, and educator Mary Kawena Pukui.

Available options and their prices are as follows:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 25NA 25-Coin Roll - P $36.25 25NB 25-Coin Roll - D $36.25 25NC 250-Coin Box - P $304.00 25ND 250-Coin Box - D $304.00 25NE 100-Coin Bag - P $123.50 25NF 100-Coin Bag - D $123.50

Designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Christina Hess and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, the 2025 Native American $1 Coin reverse (tails) features Mary Kawena Pukui wearing a hibiscus flower, a kukui nut lei, and a muʻumuʻu adorned with an aloha print. Stylized depictions of water appear in the background. Inscriptions include her name, “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “$1.” The inscription “Nānā I Ke Kumu” translates literally to “Look to The Source.”

Nānā I Ke Kumu is the title of a series of books that Pukui helped to produce with the Queen Liliʻuokalani Children's Center. The phrase itself is considered very evocative of Pukui’s life work and legacy, as she was someone who was continually consulted for her expertise on various aspects of Hawaiian knowledge. Hawaiian knowledge is symbolized through the leaves and nuts of Hawaii’s state tree, the kukui.

The coin’s obverse (heads), by sculptor Glenna Goodacre, continues to feature Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean-Baptiste. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year, mint mark (P or D), and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

To set up “REMIND ME” alerts for the 2025 Native American $1 Coin products, click here. Orders for the 100-coin bags and the 250-coin boxes are limited to 10 items of each product per household.

Native American $1 Coin products can be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is cancelled. Details are available online.

Native American $1 Coin products are available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Additional products featuring Native American-themed coins and medals are available here.

About the United States Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792, and it became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 28, 2025, at noon EST.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

