Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles Partners with Häagen-Dazs to Support ReBUILD LA™ Wildfire Relief

Los Angeles, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) announces a partnership with Häagen-Dazs and its Shops to support the ReBUILD LA® Wildfire Relief campaign. This initiative is dedicated to aiding families impacted by the devastating California wildfires, helping them rebuild their homes, restore stability, and regain hope.

Through this partnership, Häagen-Dazs is making a contribution directly to the ReBUILD LA® Wildfire Relief fund and donating advertising space in Los Angeles to drive awareness to our initiative. Häagen-Dazs Shops locations are giving $1 to the Wildfire Relief fund from every Coffee Collection milkshake sold at participating Southern California locations from February 1st through March 31st. These contributions will play a critical role in addressing the urgent and long-term needs of wildfire survivors.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Häagen-Dazs and their customers,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO of Habitat LA. “Every dollar raised helps us provide essential resources to families who have lost so much. Together, we can rebuild homes and restore hope in our community.”

The ReBUILD LA® Wildfire Relief Fund was established to support survivors who are uninsured, underinsured, or have limited incomes. The fund provides:

Assistance with rebuilding and relocation to ensure families have safe, stable housing.

Gift cards and vouchers for essential supplies and home furnishings.

Temporary rental and mortgage assistance for families with uninhabitable homes.

Participating Häagen-Dazs Shops locations include:

The Grove LA, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Glendale Galleria, 1113 Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA 91210

Ontario Mills Mall, 1 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764

La Jolla, 1172 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

Carlsbad Premium Outlets, 5620 Paseo Del Norte #123C, Carlsbad, CA 92008

The Outlets at Orange, 20 City Blvd West, Orange, CA 92868

Irvine Spectrum, 745 Spectrum Drive, Irvine, CA 92618

Americana at Brand, 668 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

“As a brand headquartered in California, our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires, including our families, friends and partners, " said Rachel Jaiven, Head of Marketing for Häagen-Dazs. “In the wake of a devastating event like this, we're grateful our teams are uniting to aid a cause so important to the city’s restoration.”

For those who wish to make a direct donation to the ReBUILD LA® Wildfire Relief Fund, please visit [bit.ly/REBUILDLAHD].

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/.

About Häagen-Dazs®

The Häagen-Dazs® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Rose and Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a mission to transform simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the brand is committed to using only high-quality ingredients in crafting the world's first luxury ice cream that can be enjoyed by all. Today, the Häagen-Dazs® brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Walnut Creek, CA.

Makebra Bridges Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles 5624555804 mbridges@habitatla.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.