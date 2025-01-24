DEADLINE ALERT for NXT, RVNC, REGN, BIOA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT )

Class Period: February 1, 2024 – August 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the impact of project delays on Nextracker’s business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (2) that permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker’s ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (3) that Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (4) that Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC )

Class Period: February 29, 2024 – December 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Revance was in material breach of the Distribution Agreement; (2) the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of litigation, as well as monetary and reputational harm; (3) all the foregoing increased the risk that the Tender Offer would be delayed and/or amended; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN )

Class Period: November 2, 2023 – October 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Regeneron paid credit card fees to distributors on the condition that distributors did not charge Eylea customers more to use a credit card; (2) that these payments subsidized the prices that customers paid when using credit cards to purchase Eylea; (3) that, as a result, Regeneron offered a price concession that lowered Eylea’s selling price; (4) that, because retina practices were sensitive to higher prices when using credit cards to purchase anti-VEGF medications, Regeneron’s price concessions provided a competitive advantage; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Regeneron misleadingly boosted reported Eylea sales; (6) that, by failing to report its payment of credit card fees as price concessions, Regeneron overstated the ASP reported to federal agencies, thereby violating the False Claims Act; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA )

Class Period: September 2024 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the potential for liver transaminitis in any of its previous clinical Phase 1 trials and various preclinical tox studies; (2) potential safety concerns with the Company’s ongoing STRIDES clinical trial; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated the likelihood the ongoing STRIDES study would be completed; (4) that, as a result, the Company overstated the potential of a second Phase 2 clinical trial combining azelaprag and semaglutide to treat obesity in individuals ages 18 years and older; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

