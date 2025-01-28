"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida and they are a navy veteran please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. ” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center has recommended the Gori Law Firm for a family in Florida who’s loved one navy veteran has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Orlando, they have offices nationwide and they specialize in compensation for navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma or lung cancer that developed because of exposure to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine. Financial compensation for a navy veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars, and for asbestos exposure lung cancer the compensation might exceed a hundred thousand dollars.

The group says, "We are incredibly passionate about making certain a navy veteran who has mesothelioma or lung cancer gets compensated. Many navy veterans who develop these cancers never pursue compensation because they fear they are suing the navy. In reality the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up by private sector companies that produced products, equipment, machinery, and insulation that contained asbestos. Navy Veterans remain the most at risk group for asbestos exposure-if they were in the navy before the early 1980s.

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida and they are a navy veteran please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. We are certain you will be extremely pleased you did." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.