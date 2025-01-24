Juliet Huddy Selected as Top Luxury Travel Curator of the Year by IAOTP

Juliet Huddy honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juliet Huddy, Former Network Television News Anchor & Talk Show Host-turned-Travel Creator & Certified Luxury Travel Curator, was recently selected as Top Luxury Travel Curator of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Huddy has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Ms. Huddy is the owner and host at JetSetJulietTravels - the destination for European travel inspiration, information and bespoke curation, which she started after she fell in love on a trip to Europe.Prior to her latest endeavor, Ms. Huddy was a network TV news anchor and nationally syndicated talk show host on FOX TV's "The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet", Fox News' "Fox and Friends Weekend" and "DaySide" and Fox 5 NY's "Good Day Wake Up". She also hosted "Curtis and Juliet", a talk radio show on NYC's 77WABC focusing on politics and pop culture.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Huddy earned her B.A. in Political Science from University of Missouri – Columbia.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Huddy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Luxury Travel Curator of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Huddy for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back Ms. Huddy attributes her success to her perseverance and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, reading history biographies, karaoke and spending time with her husband, three dogs and cat. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://jetsetjuliettravels.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

