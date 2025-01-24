Grocapitus Investments - The Falls at Crismon Commons Achieves Rapid Lease-Up Success in Mesa, Arizona

The Falls at Crismon Commons Grocapitus Investments

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grocapitus Investments , in partnership with Overland Group, proudly announces the rapid lease-up success of The Falls at Crismon Commons , a new luxury apartment community located in Mesa, Arizona. Achieving full Certificate of Occupancy (CO) on January 17, 2025, the property has already reached an impressive 56% occupancy, a testament to the advanced leasing strategies employed by Grocapitus.This Class A multifamily development represents a significant $84.4 million investment in the thriving Phoenix Metro area. Spanning 255,611 rentable square feet, the 240-unit project features modern one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with premium amenities such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Flexible lease terms ranging from 6 to 18 months and rental rates between $1,422 and $2,325 make the property attractive to a diverse range of renters.A Vision Years in the MakingThe journey of The Falls at Crismon Commons began in 2017 when Overland Group secured the land contract and initiated pre-construction efforts. Grocapitus Investments raised $16.5 million in equity from limited partners, facilitating the project's progress. Following unanimous planning commission approval in 2020, the development advanced swiftly through permitting and financing phases. By Q1 2024, the clubhouse and the first building with 164 units were completed. The final phase of construction wrapped up in Q4 2024, and the project has since entered its lease-up phase. Neal Bawa , CEO of Grocapitus Investments, shared:“Our rapid lease-up success underscores the strength of the Phoenix Metro market and the appeal of properties like The Falls at Crismon Commons. We’re thrilled to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of this community.”Premium Living in a Prime LocationResidents of The Falls at Crismon Commons enjoy thoughtfully designed living spaces ranging from 840 to 1,421 square feet, along with access to best-in-class amenities. The community blends modern luxury and convenience, further enhancing Mesa’s appeal as a residential destination.About Grocapitus InvestmentsGrocapitus Investments is dedicated to identifying and delivering secure commercial real estate investments to valued capital partners. By focusing on multifamily, build-to-rent (BTR), and industrial properties in high-quality markets, the company aims to produce attractive risk-adjusted returns while enhancing the lives of tenants, investors, and team members alike. Using a proprietary, data-driven approach, Grocapitus excels in acquiring, managing, and optimizing value-add Class B and C properties, as well as building exceptional new construction projects.About Neal BawaNeal Bawa, CEO and Founder of Grocapitus Investments, is renowned for his innovative use of real estate analytics technology to source and manage commercial properties. With a portfolio exceeding 4,400 units and an AUM value of $660 million, Neal is a trusted leader in the real estate industry. A passionate educator, Neal shares his data-driven methodologies with over 10,000 investors every year through courses, webinars, and conferences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.