Leveraged Shares by Themes launches AMDG, a 2X long ETF for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD); Expands leveraged offerings to six ETFs

Key Features of AMDG:

Seeks to provide 2X Long Exposure: Provides 200% daily targeted exposure to AMD.

Low Management Fee: Just 0.75%, making it one of the most cost-effective leveraged ETFs available.

Simplicity: Listed on Nasdaq, easy to trade and suitable for both individual and institutional investors.



GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes is proud to unveil AMDG, a 2X long ETF for Advanced Micro Devices, which seeks to provide 200% long daily targeted exposure to AMD.

With a management fee of just 0.75%, Leverage Shares by Themes is committed to providing the lowest cost ETFs in the leveraged single stock ETF universe. AMDG complements our existing suite of innovative ETFs, with the goal of offering investors a powerful tool to capitalize on the growth potential of AMD.

"We are committed to expanding our leveraged single stock ETF offerings in the US," said Jose Gonzales-Navarro, CEO of Leverage Shares by Themes. "Expect to see more of these types of ETFs from us in the first quarter of 2025.”

This is the sixth leveraged single stock ETF launched by Leverage Shares by Themes in the last two months - a lineup that includes:

AMDG – Leverage Shares 2X long AMD ETF (New)

– Leverage Shares 2X long AMD ETF (New) NVDG - Leverage Shares 2X Long Nvidia ETF

- Leverage Shares 2X Long Nvidia ETF TSLG - Leverage Shares 2X Long Tesla Daily ETF

- Leverage Shares 2X Long Tesla Daily ETF ASMG - Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Holdings N.V. Daily ETF

- Leverage Shares 2X Long ASML Holdings N.V. Daily ETF ARMG - Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Holding plc Daily ETF

- Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Holding plc Daily ETF TSMG - Leverage Shares 2X Long Taiwan Semiconductor Daily ETF

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), is a leading semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Founded in 1969, AMD designs and develops a wide range of products, including central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), and other high-performance computing solutions.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Andrew Carter, Jr. Arro Financial Communications

jcarter@arrofincomm.com

+1 (347) 352-8892

About Leverage Shares:

Leverage Shares is the pioneer and largest issuer of single stock ETPs in Europe.1 The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the “Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. Named Best ETP Provider in 2021 in the International Financial Awards. For more information, please visit www.leverageshares.com.

1Source: Leverage Shares, as of 9 October 2024, by AUM and trading volumes.

2Source: Leverage Shares, as of 30 September 2024.

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders as a sister company of Leverage Shares in 2023. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com.

Investment involves significant risk.

AMDG, NVDG, ASMG, ARMG, and TSMG are designed to provide investors with amplified returns (up and down) on innovative companies in the technology sector.

PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost; current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Returns for performance for one year and under are cumulative, not annualized. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For additional information, see the fund(s) prospectus.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.

TMC000501

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.