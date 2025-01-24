Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau suspends some services temporarily due to an information system upgrade

MACAU, January 24 - In order to ensure the proper operation of the information system and to further optimise the quality of library services, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out an information system upgrade of the Public Library from 8pm on 28 January (Chinese New Year Eve) to 11:59pm on 31 January 2025 (third day of the Chinese New Year). During this period, a number of library services will be suspended or affected, including the library catalogue search system and the electronic resource service on the Public Library’s website, the mobile application “My Library”, multi-functional self-service, as well as the services provided by the Public Library in the “Macao One Account”. In addition, the circulation services of the Red Market Library and the 24-hour book drops of all branch libraries will also be temporarily suspended in the abovementioned period. The public is advised to pay attention and make arrangements in advance.

All branch libraries will be closed from 2pm on the Chinese New Year Eve to the third day of the Chinese New Year, except for the Red Market Library, which will remain open as usual. The system upgrade will mainly take place during the closure of the libraries, and all services will resume its normal operation once the relevant work is completed.

For enquiries, please contact the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2825 9220 during the opening hours of the libraries.