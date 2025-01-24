Aerospace Robotics Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2021 to 2030, Claims AMR

Unavailability of skilled labor for development and implementation of robotics technology hinder the growth of the aerospace robotics market.

The aerospace robotics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The aerospace robotics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2021 to 2030.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated global aerospace robotics market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient aerospace robotics systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of aerospace robotics across several countries in Asia, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into traditional and collaborative. The traditional segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for traditional robots for different applications.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2152 Depending on application, the aerospace robotics market is fragmented into drilling, welding, painting, inspection, and others. The drilling segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for aerospace robotics, for drilling purposes.By type, the aerospace robotics market is segregated into articulated, cartesian, and others. The articulated segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for articulated type aerospace robotics that are being deployed for numerous aerospace applications across the globe.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy technology, the collaborative segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the others (cutting, assembly automation, and material handling) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on type, the others (cylindrical, spherical, SCARA, and parallel) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 30 𝐉𝐀𝐍 2025) - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c99205d6947577d194f5a64d0d4f33bd Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the aerospace robotics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing aerospace robotics market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the aerospace robotics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global aerospace robotics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2152 VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each ReportComprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment levelGranular insights at global/regional/country levelDeep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environmentBlanket coverage on competitive landscapeWinning imperativesThe key players that operate in the global aerospace robotics market includeABBAV & RElectroimpact Inc.Fanuc CorporationJH Robotics, Inc.KUKA AGMitsubishi Electric CorporationOC RoboticsUniversal Robots A/SYaskawa Electric Corporation𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-actuator-system-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-doors-market-A09098

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.