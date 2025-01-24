Airborne Fire Control Radar Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: to Reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2030, Report

In-depth analysis of the airborne fire control radar market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The airborne fire control radar market was valued at $2,499.30 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Airborne Fire Control Radar Market ," The airborne fire control radar market was valued at $2,499.30 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2021 to 2030.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to increased procurement of fifth generation fighter jets in China, and growth in demand for combat helicopters & UAV from emerging economies such as India & China. For instance, in 2020, in India, Defense ministry approved a defense deal for procurements of MiG-29 jets for Indian Air Force and upgradation of 59 existing MiG-29 jets in IAF inventory from Russia.Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology in aircrafts has gained momentum as several airborne fire control radar manufacturing companies are focused on integrating AESA technology based radar in military jets and aircrafts. It offers high precision and efficiency as compared to generic radar systems. AESA-based system antennas comprise a large number of transmit/receive modules and each of the module acts as an individual radar. The AESA-based airborne fire control radar has the ability to operate in different frequency bands, thus enhancing tracking of the targets.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1712 By frequency band, the airborne fire control radar market is segregated into X-band, L and S-band, and Ku/K/Ka-band. Airborne fire control radar transmits radio waves for tracking and targeting. For transmitting radio waves, different types of band are utilized in airborne fire control radar system such as X-band, S-band, and Ku/K/Ka-band. In addition, several airborne fire control radar manufacturers offer X-band based radars. For instance, Israel Aerospace Industries manufactures X-band based "ELM-20600" operational Reconnaissance and targeting pod (RTP) for ground moving target indication & tracking and sea modes.The significant factors that impact the growth of the airborne fire control radar market comprises growth in usage of active electronically scanning array (AESA) technology rise in accession of fighter jets to improve aerial strength, and surge in military expenditure in numerous countries. Moreover, factors such as high maintenance cost are expected to hamper the market growth. Futhermore, technological advancements and upsurge in demand from emerging economies to address territorial conflicts are expected to create new growth opportunities for airborne fire control radar market during the forecast period.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 30 𝐉𝐀𝐍 2025) - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/341aa311f3dfc81f8397b0b89f81d3de KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy frequency band, the Ku/K/Ka-band segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By platform, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the air to air segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key Points Covered by the Report:What are the fundamental skills, core competencies, and key players in the industry we are examining?What are the opportunities for marketing strategies that are developing at a usual rate?What are the main competitive factors influencing the industry?What marketing tactics are suitable for a particular service or product?What geographical areas are covered by the airborne fire control radar market report?What share of this market would each of the following regions hold during the forecast period: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA?𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1712 Key players that operate in the global airborne fire control radar market include BAE Systems PlcBharat Electronics LimitedHensoldt AGIsrael Aerospace IndustriesLeonardo S.P.A.Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationSAAB ABThales Group𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐋-𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐎𝐌 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airborne-l-band-satcom-market-A09201 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/missile-defense-systems-market-A11299

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.