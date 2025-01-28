Life Unbinged: How Kristy McCammon Lost 100 Pounds and Found Food Freedom—A Faith-Filled Guide to Break Free

Kristy McCammon Life Unbinged Book Life Unbinged Logo

Kristy McCammon lost 100 pounds and broke free from food struggles. In Life Unbinged, she shares her faith-filled journey and offers hope to others.

This book is my story—but it’s also a guide for anyone ready to experience true freedom.” — Kristy McCammon

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if breaking free from decades of food struggles could start with one bold step of faith? Kristy McCammon, who once battled food addiction and yo-yo dieting for over 30 years, now stands 100 pounds lighter and free from the grip of food obsession. Her new book, Life Unbinged, shares the transformational journey that changed her life—and offers hope to others seeking freedom. Pre-orders begin January 28, 2025, on Amazon , with the official release on March 4, 2025.Life Unbinged is not just another weight loss guide. It’s a powerful call to those feeling trapped in cycles of diets, sugar addiction, and hopelessness. Through- her personal story and proven strategies, McCammon invites readers to discover- how to conquer sugar addiction and overeating,- the surprising connection between faith and lasting weight loss, and- practical tools to break free from the mental chaos tied to food.“For most of my life, I believed my weight defined me,” McCammon said. “But when I stepped back and surrendered my food struggles to God, everything changed. This book is my story—but it’s also a guide for anyone ready to experience true freedom.”With 700,000 social media followers, McCammon has cultivated a thriving community of people who have been inspired by her story and motivated to take their own steps toward freedom.For more information about Life Unbinged or to request an interview or review copy, please contact Kristy McCammon at support@lifeunbinged.com.About the AuthorKristy McCammon is a Christian wife, mom, speaker, and coach who has dedicated her life to helping others break free from food struggles and live unbinged. After losing 100 pounds in 2017, she has maintained her freedom through faith and sustainable practices. She resides in Texas with her husband and five children, enjoying hiking, nature, and cherished family moments.

