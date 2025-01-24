Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,429 in the last 365 days.

Young Colombians Create the First Cryptocurrency to Enter Asia's Largest Market, BitMart, with a Metaverse of Their City Medellín

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparklife SPS has announced an ambitious project to recreate the city of Medellín, Colombia, in a metaverse built using Unreal Engine. This virtual world aims to integrate real-world economic value through the platform's native cryptocurrency, SPSCoin.

Within this metaverse, users will have the opportunity to explore virtual casinos and, in the near future, experience the video game La Oficina, which draws inspiration from Medellín's vibrant neighborhoods. The game will allow players to engage in immersive activities that generate tangible profits in cryptocurrency.

Cultural festivals, concerts, municipal councils and digital universities where you can learn with iA being your support, Virtual properties with dynamic NFT contracts.

Additionally, users can establish their own virtual casinos equipped with crypto slot machines, earning rewards for every player who participates. The platform will support VR, PC, and mobile devices, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience across multiple platforms.

Sparklife SPS is poised to blend cutting-edge technology with economic innovation, offering a unique intersection of the digital and real worlds.

Media Contact:
Sparklife
Ceosparklife@villascapital.com.co


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Young Colombians Create the First Cryptocurrency to Enter Asia's Largest Market, BitMart, with a Metaverse of Their City Medellín

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more