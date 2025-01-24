SAIHEAT Announces Appointment of Alexandre Nakata Ezzidi as Nuclear Energy Strategy Consultant

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (f/k/a SAI.TECH Global Corporation) (“SAIHEAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW), announced the naming of Alexandre Nakata Ezzidi as its Nuclear Energy Strategy Consultant. In this role, Alex will focus on assessing opportunities to expand the company’s small modular reactor market presence across Asia and internationally.

Alex Nakata Ezzidi is a next-generation nuclear energy system safety expert with over 40 years of expertise, primarily in severe accident analysis for various water reactor designs, including PWR, BWR, ATR, APWR, SPWR, EPR, and ATMEA. He holds a degree in Nuclear Reactor Engineering from the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and a Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from Pierre & Marie Curie University in Paris.

Throughout his career, Alex has held significant roles in nuclear safety and accident analysis, most recently as Executive Research Fellow at The Institute of Applied Energy (Amec Foster Wheeler Nuclear UK). He previously served as Technical Leader at AREVA-NP, leading severe accident analysis for projects such as the Chinese EPRTM, US-EPR, and UK-EPR. He has worked extensively with advanced analysis tools like SAMPSON, MAAP4, MELCOR, and CATHARE and contributed to international R&D initiatives, including EU-sponsored projects and OECD research. Prior to AREVA-NP, Alex worked at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, focusing on reactor safety and advanced reactor designs.

Alex has amassed extensive international experience, specializing in severe accident analysis for a variety of international water reactor designs. His work has centered on structuring and financing large-scale projects, with a particular focus on fostering global collaboration in the nuclear energy sector. He has particularly excelled in fostering global collaboration, combining his technical expertise with a strong understanding of financial structures and project management.

At SAIHEAT, Alex provides invaluable strategic guidance, focusing on both the technical and financial aspects of the company’s initiatives. His work includes evaluating global industry trends, establishing partnerships with international experts, and helping integrate these experts into the company. He plays a vital role in expanding SAIHEAT's international presence by cultivating relationships with key foreign organizations. Alex is also a regular participant in forums like the Global Nuclear Fuel Innovation Development Forum, where he emphasizes the importance of nuclear energy in achieving the global carbon neutrality goals by 2050.

As a senior nuclear engineer and strategic advisor at SAIHEAT, Alexandre regularly attends the Global Nuclear Fuel Innovation Development Forum, where he highlights the vital role of nuclear energy in the global energy mix. While fossil fuels currently dominate with 82–83% of global energy production and nuclear energy accounts for only about 10%, he emphasizes the growing importance of nuclear power in achieving the world's carbon neutrality goals by 2050.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited (Nasdaq:SAIH) delivers integrated energy services for next-generation data centers. Its thermal module, HEATWIT, offers data center liquid cooling system and solutions for computing heat recycling. The power module, HEATNUC, focuses on global power resource development and modular nuclear power joint development.

Formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation, SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation in May 2022. For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit https://www.saiheat.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, statements concerning SAIHEAT and the Company’s operations, financial performance, and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. SAIHEAT cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic, and social conditions around the world including those discussed in SAIHEAT’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and SAIHEAT specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

Media Contact

pr@saiheat.com

Investor Relations Contact

ir@saiheat.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.