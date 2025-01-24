Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms Opens a Secondary Location in Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, TN, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms, a renowned provider of premium hemp-derived cannabis products, has announced the grand opening of its newest location at 150 Lovell Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37934. This expansion highlights the company’s dedication to offering high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service to a growing community.

New Location Highlights:

Extensive Product Selection: The secondary Knoxville store features a wide variety of premium cannabis products, with customer favorites including THCA flower and concentrates, Delta 9 edibles, Delta 8 edibles, and much more to suit various preferences.

Expert Guidance: Customers can expect personalized service from a knowledgeable and friendly staff, committed to making each shopping experience seamless and enjoyable.

Convenient Access: Centrally located on Lovell Road, the new store offers a welcoming and easily accessible environment for all customers.

With this new location, Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms aims to cater to both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and those new to the cannabis experience, providing products and resources to meet every need.

“We’re thrilled to expand our reach into central Knoxville and bring our high standards of quality and care to this vibrant community,” said Steve Harris, Owner.

In addition to the new Lovell Road location, Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms proudly serves customers at two other locations in Tennessee:

806 East Governor John Sevier Hwy

Knoxville, TN 37920

(865) 247-7248

1082 Hunters Crossing

Alcoa, TN 37701

(865) 268-5008

The company invites the public to visit any of its locations to explore the extensive product offerings and experience Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms’ commitment to excellence.

For more information about the new Knoxville location or Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms’ offerings, please visit https://www.sweetleafhempfarms.com/ or contact the team at (865) 247-7248.

About Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms:

Sweet Leaf Hemp Farms is a trusted provider of premium hemp-derived cannabis products, dedicated to enhancing customer experiences through quality, education, and community engagement. With multiple locations, the company continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its commitment to excellence.

