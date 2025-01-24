Blockmate investee Hivello enters strategic partnership with AIxBlock for AI apps to access decentralised computing power

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings Ltd has partnered with artificial intelligence development platform AIxBlock to integrate decentralized computing power into AI applications.

With the Hivello platform offering its users a passive income stream in exchange for their unutilised computing power, Hivello will extend these capabilities into the AIxBlock, enabling their users to leverage a substantial network of decentralized computing power.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented, “With the rise of AI, many of the most innovative apps require a substantial amount of computing power which can be costly to access via traditional data centres. But through this partnership, Hivello and AIxBlock aim to unlock new possibilities in both the decentralized computing space and AI space by providing developers an alternative to centralized data centres while giving Hivello users even more opportunities to rent out their unused computing power for passive income”.

Below is the press release from Hivello:

Hivello + AIxblock: Decentralized AI Meets Simplified Node Management

London & Amsterdam, January 23, 2025 – Hivello, a platform simplifying decentralized node management for non-technical users, and AIxBlock, a fully decentralized AI development platform redefining the AI compute and dataset marketplace, have announced a strategic partnership.

AIxBlock operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies, offering a comprehensive development platform to build, train & deploy AI models. With its foundation built on the Solana blockchain and its $1 million/year enterprise contract in place, AIxBlock is bridging the gap between traditional Web2 enterprises and the emerging Web3 landscape. Its ecosystem features an end-to-end AI development platform seamlessly integrated with decentralized resources, including a compute marketplace, dataset marketplace, and human resources for AI—catering to businesses and individuals transitioning into decentralized technologies.

Hivello, on the other hand, has revolutionized the process of running decentralized nodes, making it simple and accessible to non-technical users. Hivello is targeting 100,000 users within the next year. By allowing individuals with spare computing resources to participate in decentralized infrastructure, Hivello empowers everyday users to contribute to DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure networks) projects.

Through this partnership, Hivello and AIxBlock aim to unlock new possibilities in the decentralized compute space by integrating their offerings. AIxBlock's compute marketplace, which primarily relies on enterprise-level providers, could potentially incorporate Hivello’s decentralized compute power from individual GPU providers. This would enable a truly decentralized model, offering scalability, accessibility, and efficiency in AI compute solutions.

As the two companies continue to explore integration possibilities and expand their shared vision, users and enterprises can look forward to a future where participation in AI and decentralized technologies is accessible to everyone—regardless of technical expertise.

“AIxBlock is taking charge in transitioning AI-driven enterprises from Web2 to Web3, and we’re excited to collaborate with them on this journey,” said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder & Chairman of Hivello. “Our shared vision is to create a decentralized infrastructure that is accessible to all, bridging the gap between web3 and everyday users.”

Ha Dao, CEO & Co-Founder AIxBlock, echoed the sentiment: “Hivello’s expertise in node management complements our vision of decentralizing AI compute power. Together, we can create an ecosystem that empowers individuals and businesses alike to contribute to and benefit from the Web3 economy.”

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, AI and renewable energy. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download the free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company’s mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe .

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

For more information about Hivello and to stay updated on its developments, visit www.hivello.com

About Alxblock

AIxBlock - End-to-end AI development platform that empowers AI businesses to build, fine-tune, and deploy models using decentralized resources—including compute, models, datasets, and human labelers. Unlike others, we allow users to self-host the platform on their own infrastructure in minutes, with no manual configuration required.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO

Blockmate Ventures Inc

justin@blockmate.com

(+1-580-262-6130)

