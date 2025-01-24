Privia Health to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, February 27

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that it expects to release financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year periods ended December 31, 2024 before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The press release is expected to be publicly disseminated by 7:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com . Privia Health management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET on the same day, Thursday, February 27, to discuss the results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance.

You can visit ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. To participate in the live conference call, dial 646-968-2525 (or 888-596-4144 for international callers) and provide Conference ID 5704885.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Privia Platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com .

Contact

Robert Borchert

SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications

IR@priviahealth.com

817.783.4841

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.