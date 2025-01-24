Submit Release
Meridian Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)(Unaudited) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Income:              
Net income $ 5,601   $ 4,743   $ 16,346   $ 13,243
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49   $ 0.42   $ 1.45   $ 1.16
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1) $ 11,168   $ 8,527   $ 33,186   $ 23,782
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix              
               
  • Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share and $16.3 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income1 for the quarter and the year were $11.2 million and $33.2 million, respectively.
  • Net interest margin was 3.29% for the fourth quarter of 2024, with a loan yield of 7.17%. Net interest margin was 3.16% with a loan yield of 7.28% for the year.
  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 0.92% and 13.01%, respectively, and 0.70% and 9.93% for the year.
  • During the quarter a net gain of $4.0 million was recognized on the sale of $6.6 million in residential mortgage loan servicing rights held at amortized cost and, a $317 thousand gain was recognized on the sale of a $1.7 million OREO property.
  • Fees and other disposal costs of $1.0 million, net, were recognized during the quarter for the early termination of the Blue Bell lease.
  • Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.2 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $34.8 million, or 2% for the quarter and $177.1 million, or 12% year over year.
  • Fourth quarter deposit growth was $26.4 million, or 1%, and $181.9 million, or 10% year over year.
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits were up $3.7 million or 2%, quarter over quarter, and $1.6 million or 1%, year over year.
  • On January 23, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable February 18, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2025.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

Our fourth quarter earnings showed significant improvement from the third quarter, increasing by 18.1% to $5.6 million, or $0.49 per share. For the year, net income increased 23.4% to $16.3 million, and $1.45 per share. While we are pleased with the improvement, we are still working through the drastic rate shock brought on by the Fed, particularly in our net interest margin which is down 50 basis points from 2019 levels. The team is working diligently each day to return to historical spreads.

Loan growth of 12% (minus planned lease paydowns) for 2024 was exceptional, and our three main lending groups all contributed. Commercial real estate is benefiting from a continued lack of homes for sale, and our C&I and SBA teams are winning client relationships with persistence and creative advisory. Legacy low fixed-rate loans often made it unprofitable for us to solicit business from prospects. Deposits were up nearly 10%, mostly from money market accounts that can be rate-adjusted anytime.

The mortgage group had significant improvement, with a $4.1 million pre-tax income versus a large loss in 2023. The hard cuts we made in the cyclical slowdown have given us much operational leverage and allows us to pivot quickly based on market conditions. Part of the cuts included prepaying a major lease at a discount and allowing many operations personnel to work from home. The Philadelphia metro region is still very low in housing inventory, which stymied an even bigger improvement in our business.

Our wealth segment had a banner year with pre-tax income nearly doubling to $2.4 million. Strong growth in assets under management along with better stock market returns were the big contributors. We will devote more resources to wealth in 2025 to leverage our brand and deepen relationships with our commercial customers for referrals.

We are encouraged by the new administration and communications about reduced regulatory burdens and prospects for economic growth. Our regulatory costs are substantial and, quite frankly, make little sense for a bank our size that is not systemically significant. We are hopeful that new and broader thinking can help banks like Meridian to better serve their markets and produce better returns for shareholders.

Select Condensed Financial Information

  As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:                  
Net income $ 5,601     $ 4,743     $ 3,326     $ 2,676     $ 571  
Basic earnings per common share   0.50       0.43       0.30       0.24       0.05  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.49       0.42       0.30       0.24       0.05  
Net interest income   19,299       18,242       16,846       16,609       16,942  
                   
Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 2,385,867     $ 2,387,721     $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193  
Loans, net of fees and costs   2,030,437       2,008,396       1,988,535       1,956,315       1,895,806  
Total deposits   2,005,368       1,978,927       1,915,436       1,900,696       1,823,462  
Non-interest bearing deposits   240,858       237,207       224,040       220,581       239,289  
Stockholders' equity   171,522       167,450       162,382       159,936       158,022  
                   
Balance Sheet Average Balances:                  
Total assets $ 2,434,270     $ 2,373,261     $ 2,319,295     $ 2,269,047     $ 2,219,340  
Total interest earning assets   2,342,651       2,277,523       2,222,177       2,173,212       2,121,068  
Loans, net of fees and costs   2,029,739       1,997,574       1,972,740       1,944,187       1,891,170  
Total deposits   2,043,505       1,960,145       1,919,954       1,823,523       1,820,532  
Non-interest bearing deposits   259,118       246,310       229,040       233,255       254,025  
Stockholders' equity   171,214       165,309       162,119       159,822       157,210  
                   
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets   0.92 %     0.80 %     0.58 %     0.47 %     0.10 %
Return on average equity   13.01 %     11.41 %     8.25 %     6.73 %     1.44 %


Income Statement - Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2024

Fourth quarter net income increased $858 thousand, or 18.1%, to $5.6 million due to increased net interest income, combined with increased non-interest income which included a gain of $4.0 million on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, along with a $317 thousand gain on sale of a residential property included in other real estate owned. These increases were largely offset by a quarterly provision for credit losses that was higher by $1.3 million and an increase in non-interest expense of $865 thousand, or 4.2%, which was impacted by the early termination of the Blue Bell lease. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

  Three Months Ended                
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  $ Change   % Change   Change due
to rate		   Change due
to volume
Interest income:                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 801   $ 416   $ 385     92.5 %   $ (52 )   $ 437  
Investment securities - taxable   1,684     1,480     204     13.8 %     124       80  
Investment securities - tax exempt(1)   397     397         %     5       (5 )
Loans held for sale   565     766     (201 )   (26.2 )%     (49 )     (152 )
Loans held for investment(1)   36,666     37,339     (673 )   (1.8 )%     (1,268 )     595  
Total loans   37,231     38,105     (874 )   (2.3 )%     (1,317 )     443  
Total interest income $ 40,113   $ 40,398   $ (285 )   (0.7 )%   $ (1,240 )   $ 955  
Interest expense:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,244   $ 1,390   $ (146 )   (10.5 )%   $ (234 )   $ 88  
Money market and savings deposits   8,266     8,391     (125 )   (1.5 )%     (934 )     809  
Time deposits   8,831     9,532     (701 )   (7.4 )%     (465 )     (236 )
Total interest - bearing deposits   18,341     19,313     (972 )   (5.0 )%     (1,633 )     661  
Borrowings   1,608     1,985     (377 )   (19.0 )%     (10 )     (367 )
Subordinated debentures   780     779     1     0.1 %           1  
Total interest expense   20,729     22,077     (1,348 )   (6.1 )%     (1,643 )     295  
Net interest income differential $ 19,384   $ 18,321   $ 1,063     5.80 %   $ 403     $ 660  
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.                    


Interest income decreased $285 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven by rate changes, particularly in the loan portfolio. The overall yield on earnings assets decreased 25 basis points during the period, impacting interest income by $1.2 million. This decrease was significantly offset by favorable volume changes as the level of average earning assets increased by $65.1 million contributing $955 thousand to lessen the interest income decrease.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $32.5 million resulting in an increase due to volume in interest income of $595 thousand. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $40.4 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average leases of $11.4 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $3.2 million on average. The yield on total loans decreased 24 basis points, and the yield on cash and investments increased 6 basis points on a combined basis.

Total interest expense decreased $1.3 million, quarter-over-quarter, due to a lower volume of time deposits and borrowings, combined with a decrease in the cost of all deposit types, despite a higher level of interest-bearing and money market deposits. Interest expense on total deposits decreased $972 thousand and interest expense on borrowings decreased $377 thousand. During the period, interest-bearing deposits and money market accounts increased $8.8 million and $81.4 million on average, respectively, while time deposits decreased $19.7 million on average. Borrowings decreased $29.7 million on average. Overall increase in interest expense on deposits due to volume changes was $661 thousand.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 35 basis points driven by certain money market funds and wholesale time deposits which repriced at lower costs. The total decrease in interest expense on deposits attributable to rate changes was $1.6 million. Overall the net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.29% as the cost of funds decline outpaced the decline in yield on earning assets, and non-interest bearing balances increased $14.2 million on average.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter increased $1.3 million to $3.6 million, from $2.3 million in the third quarter. The provision for funded loans increased $1.6 million and the provision on unfunded loan commitments decreased $331 thousand during the current quarter. The fourth quarter provision for funded loans of $3.6 million increased from the prior quarter due largely to an increase of $5.0 million in net charge-offs and was positively impacted by favorable changes in certain portfolio baseline loss rates.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  $ Change   % Change
Mortgage banking income $ 5,516     $ 6,474     $ (958 )   (14.8 )%
Wealth management income   1,527       1,447       80     5.5 %
SBA loan income   1,143       544       599     110.1 %
Earnings on investment in life insurance   224       222       2     0.9 %
Gain on sale of MSRs   3,992             3,992     100.0 %
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   (146 )     (102 )     (44 )   43.1 %
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   (163 )     169       (332 )   (196.4 )%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (552 )     965       (1,517 )   (157.2 )%
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity   192       (197 )     389     (197.5 )%
Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale   2       (57 )     59     (103.5 )%
Other   1,545       1,366       179     13.1 %
Total non-interest income $ 13,280     $ 10,831     $ 2,449     22.6 %


Total non-interest income increased $2.4 million, or 22.6%, quarter-over-quarter after recognizing a gain of $4.0 million on the sale of $6.6 million in residential mortgage loan servicing rights; change in gains of $389 thousand in hedging activity; and a $317 thousand gain on the sale of a $1.7 million residential OREO property, which is recorded in other non-interest income. In addition, SBA income increased $599 thousand due largely to a higher level of SBA loan sales. SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended December 31, 2024 totaled $19.9 million, up $8.0 million, or 67.4%, compared to the quarter-ended September 30, 2024. The gross margin on SBA sales was 7.5% for the quarter, down from 7.9% for the previous quarter. These gains were partially offset by unfavorable portfolio fair value changes of $1.9 million combined, and lower levels of mortgage banking income, which decreased $1.0 million, or 14.8%. Mortgage loan sales decreased $29.8 million or 12.1% quarter over quarter driving lower gain on sale income at a slightly lower margin.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,429   $ 12,829   $ (400 )   (3.1 )%
Occupancy and equipment   2,270     1,243     1,027     82.6 %
Professional fees   1,134     1,106     28     2.5 %
Data processing and software   1,553     1,553         %
Advertising and promotion   839     717     122     17.0 %
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   243     181     62     34.3 %
Other   2,943     2,917     26     0.9 %
Total non-interest expense $ 21,411   $ 20,546   $ 865     4.2 %


Occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.0 million, net, due to fees, credits and other disposal costs for the early termination of the Blue Bell lease. The lease termination is expected to improve occupancy expense by $359 thousand per year. Advertising and promotion, which includes business development with other expenses, were up $148 thousand due to seasonal events. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits of $400 thousand. Bank and wealth segments combined increased $5 thousand, while the mortgage segment decreased $405 thousand. Mortgage segment salaries, commissions, and employee benefits expense are impacted by volume and decreased commensurate with the lower levels of originations, which were down $36.1 million over the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet - December 31, 2024 Compared to September 30, 2024

Total assets decreased $1.9 million, or 0.1%, to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2024 from $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024. Despite continued strong loan growth during the quarter, total assets decreased due to the decline in mortgage loans held for sale and the sale of mortgage servicing rights. Interest-bearing cash increased $2.1 million, or 10.4%, to $21.9 million as of December 31, 2024, from September 30, 2024.

Portfolio loan growth was $22.8 million, or 1.1% quarter-over-quarter. The portfolio growth was generated from commercial mortgage loans which increased $23.0 million, or 2.9%, construction loans which increased $9.0 million, or 3.6%, commercial & industrial loans which increased $3.5 million, or 1.0%. Lease financings decreased $10.7 million, or 12.4% from September 30, 2024, partially offsetting the above noted loan growth, but this decline was expected as we continue to refocus away from lease originations.

Total deposits increased $26.4 million, or 1.3% quarter-over-quarter, due largely to higher levels of money market accounts and interest bearing demand deposits to a lesser degree. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $90.7 million, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $8.0 million. Time deposits decreased $75.9 million from largely wholesale efforts. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $3.7 million. Overall borrowings decreased $20.4 million, or 14.1% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $4.1 million from September 30, 2024, to $171.5 million as of December 31, 2024. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $5.6 million, less dividends paid of $1.4 million, offset by a decrease of $876 thousand in other comprehensive income. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.21% at December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans decreased $18 thousand to $45.1 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $45.1 million at September 30, 2024. As a result of the decrease, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans decreased 1 bps to 2.19% as of December 31, 2024, from 2.20% as of September 30, 2024. During the quarter a $1.7 million residential property in OREO was sold, reducing non-performing assets by $1.7 million. As a result, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased 7 bps to 1.90% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.97% as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in non-performing loans was primarily due to the partial charge-off of a commercial loan relationship discussed below, largely offset by an increase in non-performing construction loans.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.34% of total average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, up from 0.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs increased to $7.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Fourth quarter charge-offs consisted of $3.5 million in charge-offs on a protracted commercial advertising loan relationship, $1.3 million of small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, and $1.7 million in SBA loans. Overall there were recoveries of $315 thousand, largely related to leases and small business loans.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 0.91% as of December 31, 2024, a decrease from the coverage ratio of 1.10% as of September 30, 2024 due largely to the level of charge-offs in the quarter discussed above. As of December 31, 2024 there were specific reserves of $2.7 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $4.1 million from $6.8 million in specific reserves as of September 30, 2024. The specific reserve decline over the prior quarter was the result of the commercial loan relationship specific reserve charge-off, combined with specific reserve charge-offs on SBA loans, while new specific reserves were established on additional SBA loans in the current quarter.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 18 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Earnings and Per Share Data:                  
Net income $ 5,601     $ 4,743     $ 3,326     $ 2,676     $ 571  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50     $ 0.43     $ 0.30     $ 0.24     $ 0.05  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49     $ 0.42     $ 0.30     $ 0.24     $ 0.05  
Common shares outstanding   11,240       11,229       11,191       11,186       11,183  
                   
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets(2)   0.92 %     0.80 %     0.58 %     0.47 %     0.10 %
Return on average equity(2)   13.01       11.41       8.25       6.73       1.44  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)   3.29       3.20       3.06       3.09       3.18  
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2)   6.81       7.06       6.98       6.90       6.81  
Cost of funds(2)   3.71       4.05       4.10       4.00       3.81  
Efficiency ratio   65.72 %     70.67 %     72.89 %     73.90 %     78.63 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.34 %     0.11 %     0.20 %     0.12 %     0.11 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   2.19       2.20       1.84       1.93       1.76  
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.90       1.97       1.68       1.74       1.58  
Allowance for credit losses to:                  
Total loans and other finance receivables   0.91       1.09       1.09       1.18       1.17  
Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1)   0.91       1.10       1.10       1.19       1.17  
Non-performing loans   40.86 %     48.66 %     57.66 %     60.59 %     65.48 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Book value per common share $ 15.26     $ 14.91     $ 14.51     $ 14.30     $ 14.13  
Tangible book value per common share $ 14.93     $ 14.58     $ 14.17     $ 13.96     $ 13.78  
Total equity/Total assets   7.19 %     7.01 %     6.91 %     6.98 %     7.04 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1)   7.05       6.87       6.76       6.82       6.87  
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1)   9.06       8.95       8.85       8.93       8.94  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank   9.21       9.32       9.33       9.42       9.46  
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.33       10.17       9.84       9.87       10.10  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.33       10.17       9.84       9.87       10.10  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank   11.20 %     11.22 %     10.84 %     10.95 %     11.17 %
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix                
(2) Annualized                  


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Interest income:                  
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 37,229     $ 38,103     $ 34,469     $ 147,157     $ 130,081  
Securities - taxable   1,684       1,480       1,020       5,739       3,873  
Securities - tax-exempt   314       320       331       1,283       1,369  
Cash and cash equivalents   801       416       526       1,848       1,266  
Total interest income   40,028       40,319       36,346       156,027       136,589  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   18,341       19,313       16,806       74,037       57,819  
Borrowings and subordinated debentures   2,388       2,764       2,598       10,994       9,828  
Total interest expense   20,729       22,077       19,404       85,031       67,647  
Net interest income   19,299       18,242       16,942       70,996       68,942  
Provision for credit losses   3,572       2,282       4,628       11,400       6,815  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   15,727       15,960       12,314       59,596       62,127  
Non-interest income:                  
Mortgage banking income   5,516       6,474       3,394       21,044       16,537  
Wealth management income   1,527       1,447       1,239       5,735       4,928  
SBA loan income   1,143       544       1,022       3,458       4,485  
Earnings on investment in life insurance   224       222       204       868       789  
Gain on sale of MSRs   3,992                   3,992        
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   (146 )     (102 )     (126 )     30       91  
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   (163 )     169       120       (25 )     32  
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (552 )     965       805       214       132  
Net (loss) gain on hedging activity   192       (197 )     (53 )     (87 )     28  
Net loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale   2       (57 )           (55 )     (58 )
Other   1,545       1,366       1,512       6,166       5,001  
Total non-interest income   13,280       10,831       8,117       41,339       31,965  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   12,429       12,829       11,744       47,268       47,377  
Occupancy and equipment   2,270       1,243       1,232       5,976       4,842  
Professional fees   1,134       1,106       1,382       4,767       4,312  
Data processing and software   1,553       1,553       1,651       6,144       6,415  
Advertising and promotion   839       717       931       3,293       3,730  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   243       181       233       972       968  
Other   2,943       2,917       2,530       10,729       9,481  
Total non-interest expense   21,411       20,546       19,703       79,149       77,125  
Income before income taxes   7,596       6,245       728       21,786       16,967  
Income tax expense   1,995       1,502       157       5,440       3,724  
Net income $ 5,601     $ 4,743     $ 571     $ 16,346     $ 13,243  
                   
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50     $ 0.43     $ 0.05     $ 1.47     $ 1.19  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49     $ 0.42     $ 0.05     $ 1.45     $ 1.16  
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,158       11,110       11,070       11,113       11,115  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,375       11,234       11,206       11,243       11,387  


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 5,598     $ 12,542     $ 8,457     $ 8,935     $ 10,067  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks   21,864       19,805       15,601       14,092       46,630  
Cash and cash equivalents   27,462       32,347       24,058       23,027       56,697  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   174,304       171,568       159,141       150,996       146,019  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   33,771       33,833       35,089       35,157       35,781  
Equity investments   2,086       2,166       2,088       2,092       2,121  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   32,413       46,602       54,278       29,124       24,816  
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs   2,030,437       2,008,396       1,988,535       1,956,315       1,895,806  
Allowance for credit losses   (18,438 )     (21,965 )     (21,703 )     (23,171 )     (22,107 )
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses   2,011,999       1,986,431       1,966,832       1,933,144       1,873,699  
Restricted investment in bank stock   7,753       8,542       10,044       8,560       8,072  
Bank premises and equipment, net   12,151       12,807       13,114       13,451       13,557  
Bank owned life insurance   29,712       29,489       29,267       29,051       28,844  
Accrued interest receivable   9,958       10,012       9,973       9,864       9,325  
Other real estate owned   159       1,862       1,862       1,703       1,703  
Deferred income taxes   4,669       3,537       3,950       4,339       4,201  
Servicing assets   4,382       4,364       11,341       11,573       11,748  
Servicing assets held for sale         6,609                    
Goodwill   899       899       899       899       899  
Intangible assets   2,767       2,818       2,869       2,920       2,971  
Other assets   31,382       33,835       26,779       37,023       25,740  
Total assets $ 2,385,867     $ 2,387,721     $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193  
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing $ 240,858     $ 237,207     $ 224,040     $ 220,581     $ 239,289  
Interest bearing                  
Interest checking   141,439       133,429       130,062       121,204       150,898  
Money market and savings deposits   913,536       822,837       787,479       797,525       747,803  
Time deposits   709,535       785,454       773,855       761,386       685,472  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,764,510       1,741,720       1,691,396       1,680,115       1,584,173  
Total deposits   2,005,368       1,978,927       1,915,436       1,900,696       1,823,462  
Borrowings   124,471       144,880       187,260       145,803       174,896  
Subordinated debentures   49,743       49,928       49,897       49,867       49,836  
Accrued interest payable   6,860       7,017       7,709       8,350       10,324  
Other liabilities   27,903       39,519       28,900       28,271       29,653  
Total liabilities   2,214,345       2,220,271       2,189,202       2,132,987       2,088,171  
                   
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock   13,243       13,232       13,194       13,189       13,186  
Surplus   81,545       81,002       80,639       80,487       80,325  
Treasury stock   (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan   (1,006 )     (1,204 )     (1,204 )     (1,204 )     (1,204 )
Retained earnings   111,961       107,765       104,420       102,492       101,216  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,142 )     (7,266 )     (8,588 )     (8,949 )     (9,422 )
Total stockholders’ equity   171,522       167,450       162,382       159,936       158,022  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,385,867     $ 2,387,721     $ 2,351,584     $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193  


MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Interest income $ 40,028   $ 40,319   $ 38,465   $ 37,215   $ 36,346
Interest expense   20,729     22,077     21,619     20,606     19,404
Net interest income   19,299     18,242     16,846     16,609     16,942
Provision for credit losses   3,572     2,282     2,680     2,866     4,628
Non-interest income   13,280     10,831     9,244     7,984     8,117
Non-interest expense   21,411     20,546     19,018     18,174     19,703
Income before income tax expense   7,596     6,245     4,392     3,553     728
Income tax expense   1,995     1,502     1,066     877     157
Net Income $ 5,601   $ 4,743   $ 3,326   $ 2,676   $ 571
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,158     11,110     11,096     11,088     11,070
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50   $ 0.43   $ 0.30   $ 0.24   $ 0.05
                   
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,375     11,234     11,150     11,201     11,206
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49   $ 0.42   $ 0.30   $ 0.24   $ 0.05


  Segment Information
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2024   Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 19,178     $ 70     $ 51     $ 19,299     $ 16,908     $ (15 )   $ 49     $ 16,942  
Provision for credit losses   3,572                   3,572       4,628                   4,628  
Net interest income after provision   15,606       70       51       15,727       12,280       (15 )     49       12,314  
Non-interest income   2,669       1,527       9,084       13,280       2,051       1,239       4,827       8,117  
Non-interest expense   13,641       1,026       6,744       21,411       13,202       957       5,544       19,703  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 4,634     $ 571     $ 2,391     $ 7,596     $ 1,129     $ 267     $ (668 )   $ 728  
Efficiency ratio   62 %     64 %     74 %     66 %     70 %     78 %     114 %     79 %
                               
  Year Ended December 31, 2024   Year Ended December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 70,706     $ 146     $ 144     $ 70,996     $ 68,835     $ (27 )   $ 134     $ 68,942  
Provision for credit losses   11,400                   11,400       6,815                   6,815  
Net interest income after provision   59,306       146       144       59,596       62,020       (27 )     134       62,127  
Non-interest income   7,576       5,735       28,028       41,339       7,743       4,928       19,294       31,965  
Non-interest expense   51,584       3,506       24,059       79,149       48,827       3,661       24,637       77,125  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 15,298     $ 2,375     $ 4,113     $ 21,786     $ 20,936     $ 1,240     $ (5,209 )   $ 16,967  
Efficiency ratio   66 %     60 %     85 %     70 %     64 %     75 %     127 %     76 %
                               

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Income before income tax expense $ 7,596   $ 6,245   $ 728   $ 21,786   $ 16,967
Provision for credit losses   3,572     2,282     4,628     11,400     6,815
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 11,168   $ 8,527   $ 5,356   $ 33,186   $ 23,782


  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Bank $ 8,206   $ 6,222   $ 5,757     $ 26,698   $ 27,751  
Wealth   571     653     267       2,375     1,240  
Mortgage   2,391     1,652     (668 )     4,113     (5,209 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 11,168   $ 8,527   $ 5,356     $ 33,186   $ 23,782  


  Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 18,438     $ 21,965     $ 21,703     $ 23,171     $ 22,107  
                   
Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)   2,030,437       2,008,396       1,988,535       1,956,315       1,895,806  
Less: Loans at fair value   (14,501 )     (13,965 )     (12,900 )     (13,139 )     (13,726 )
Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 2,015,936     $ 1,994,431     $ 1,975,635     $ 1,943,176     $ 1,882,080  
                   
ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)   0.91 %     1.09 %     1.09 %     1.18 %     1.17 %
ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)   0.91 %     1.10 %     1.10 %     1.19 %     1.17 %


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 171,522     $ 167,450     $ 162,382     $ 159,936     $ 158,022  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,666 )     (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   167,856       163,733       158,614       156,117       154,152  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,385,867       2,387,721       2,351,584       2,292,923       2,246,193  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,666 )     (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,382,201     $ 2,384,004     $ 2,347,816     $ 2,289,104     $ 2,242,323  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)   7.05 %     6.87 %     6.76 %     6.82 %     6.87 %


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 219,119     $ 217,028     $ 211,308     $ 208,319     $ 204,132  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,666 )     (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   215,453       213,311       207,540       204,500       200,262  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,382,014       2,385,994       2,349,600       2,292,894       2,244,893  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,666 )     (3,717 )     (3,768 )     (3,819 )     (3,870 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,378,348     $ 2,382,277     $ 2,345,832     $ 2,289,075     $ 2,241,023  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)   9.06 %     8.95 %     8.85 %     8.93 %     8.94 %
                   
                   
  Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Book value per common share $ 15.26     $ 14.91     $ 14.51     $ 14.30     $ 14.13  
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets   0.33       0.33       0.34       0.34       0.35  
Tangible book value per common share $ 14.93     $ 14.58     $ 14.17     $ 13.96     $ 13.78  


