AMC Networks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Friday, February 14, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at investors.amcnetworks.com.

To access the conference call via telephone, please pre-register for the call to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode. Pre-registration instructions can be found at investors.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Events and Presentations.”

Internet replays will be available at investors.amcnetworks.com approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution labels IFC Films and RLJE Films. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Communications Nicholas Seibert Georgia Juvelis nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

