Cannabix and AlcoPro Enter MOU for Marijuana Breathalyzer Marketing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices is pleased to report that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with AlcoPro Inc. (“AlcoPro”) of Knoxville, TN, to begin collaborating on marketing efforts for the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer (“CMB”) technology in the United States. In the short-term, AlcoPro will include the CMB hardware in its upcoming 2025 product catalogue, mailed to over 70,000 businesses in U.S. and globally. AlcoPro is a well-established distributor and leading supplier of drug and alcohol testing instruments, kits, and supplies for professional use, since 1982.

The objective of the MOU is to establish preliminary marketing exposure of the CMB to AlcoPro customers, gauge interest and work towards a future distribution agreement. Cannabix recently upgraded its Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”) – a critical hardware tool used for portable collection of delta-9 THC in breath (image below). Cannabix is quickly advancing its marijuana breathalyzer technology, with key validation work well underway in the United States.





Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”) with Breath Cartridge technology.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix stated, “We are very pleased to be building a relationship with AlcoPro to begin preliminary marketing of our technology. The Company continues to advance its marijuana breathalyzer technology with key scientific validations and testing which are well underway.”

Brian Terry, Director of Business Development of AlcoPro stated, “We are thrilled to establish a relationship with Cannabix Technologies, broadening our focus from providing physical testing tools to embracing innovative technologies that address the growing need for accurate and reliable THC detection. As workplace safety challenges evolve, it’s critical to stay at the forefront of solutions that proactively mitigate risks and ensure a safer environment for employees.”

About AlcoPro, Inc.

Since 1982, AlcoPro has been a trusted leader in drug and alcohol testing solutions for employers, healthcare professionals, law enforcement, and substance abuse specialists. Known for reliable instruments like market-leading breathalyzers, AlcoPro also offers innovative online training with interactive tools to enhance knowledge retention. With a comprehensive product catalog, easy online ordering, and expert support, AlcoPro makes workplace testing simple, accurate, and professional. Learn more at www.AlcoPro.com.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of its Breath Logix Series of breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



