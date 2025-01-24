Gelteq Appoints Matthew Jones as Head of Sports Performance

Leading internationally-experienced sports nutritionist joins the Company’s growing team to expand its sports vertical

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ: GELS) (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a global biotechnology company that specializes in the formulation, development, and manufacturing of ingestible gel technology, announced today the appointment of Matthew Jones as Head of Sports Performance. He will oversee the growth, outreach, and customer strategy of Gelteq’s sports vertical.

“The sports industry is one of a number of key areas that Gelteq’s unique formulation can pose a significant improvement to nutrient delivery over traditional methods,” said Nathan Givoni, Co-Founder and CEO of Gelteq. “Matthew’s pedigree aligns perfectly for this position with his global experience in high-level sports training and sports dietetics and we are excited to grow the adoption of our gel-based delivery platform in the sports vertical under his guidance.”

“I look forward to beginning this journey toward greater adoption of the gel-based platform for better nutrient and supplement absorption with a focus on sports clientele,” Jones said. “I greatly enjoy simplifying complex nutrition science, and with Gelteq’s unique platform, we have the opportunity to expand on important nutrition science while providing a solution to help athletes improve their nutrition with a better delivery system.”

Mr. Jones is a leading internationally-experienced sports dietitian who currently works as Head of Nutrition with the United Arab Emirates Football Association and as a consultant to the Boston Celtics in the National Basketball Association. He has more than 12 years of applied experience in elite sports, having worked in international football, the English Premier League, the Women’s Super League, and NCAA Division I sports. Jones holds a Master’s Degree in Nutrition Science from University of Chester and is registered with the British Dietetic Association, Sport Nutrition Register.

About Gelteq Limited:

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, and other products. Gelteq advances and commercializes its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition. The Company’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com .

Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

PR@gelteq.com

