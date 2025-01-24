Alpha Thalassemia Market Anticipated to Witness Robust Growth by 2034, Reports DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s report on Alpha Thalassemia provides a comprehensive analysis of the epidemiology and market trends across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Alpha Thalassemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Alpha Thalassemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alpha Thalassemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Alpha Thalassemia Market Report:

• The Alpha Thalassemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• Total prevalent cases of alpha thalassemia in the 7MM were estimated at more than 4,000 in 2023.

• Among the 7MM, the U.S. accounted for the highest number of alpha thalassemia cases, with over 1,400 prevalent cases in 2023. These cases are expected to rise during the forecast period.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Italy reported the highest number of prevalent cases of alpha thalassemia, while France had the lowest number of cases in 2023.

• Non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia (NTDT) cases were found to be higher than transfusion-dependent thalassemia (TDT) cases, according to our analysis.

• The market size for alpha thalassemia in the 7MM was approximately USD 150 million in 2023, with expected growth during the forecast period.

• After years of limited attention, research and development for alpha thalassemia have gained momentum. Organizations like the Cooley’s Anemia Foundation and Thalassemia International Federation are working to increase awareness of the condition and its underlying causes.

• Despite the high fetal mortality rate in severe forms of alpha thalassemia, most research attention in thalassemia has traditionally focused on β-thalassemia.

• In January 2025, Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that the U.S. FDA had accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for label expansion of Pyrukynd, its marketed drug, for the treatment of thalassemia.

• Promising drugs in the alpha thalassemia pipeline include Mitapivat, Etavopivat, Luspatercept, and others.

• Leading companies in the alpha thalassemia market include Agios Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics, and others.

• The Alpha Thalassemia market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Alpha Thalassemia Overview

Alpha (α) thalassemia refers specifically to the abnormal or absent manufacturing of alpha-globin chains. These are associated with more than 15 different genetic mutations. The severity of the clinical condition is based on the mutation type. The severity of mutation is based on which of the two alpha-globin loci is affected. Mutations can also be deletions or non-deletion. In deletion mutation, there is an inheritance of a single alpha-globin gene. With the non-deletion type, a patient has inherited two α-globin genes, but one gene carries a nondeletion abnormality, for example, point mutation.

Alpha Thalassemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Alpha Thalassemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Alpha Thalassemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Alpha Thalassemia

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alpha Thalassemia based on Transfusion Requirement

• Treatment Eligible Cases of Alpha Thalassemia

Alpha Thalassemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alpha Thalassemia market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Alpha Thalassemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Alpha Thalassemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Alpha Thalassemia Therapies and Key Companies

• Mitapivat: Agios Pharmaceuticals

• Etavopivat: Novo Nordisk

• Luspatercept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Alpha Thalassemia Market Strengths

• Increased focus on research and development for alpha thalassemia, supported by organizations like the Cooley's Anemia Foundation and Thalassemia International Federation, is driving advancements in understanding and treating the condition, potentially leading to new and more effective therapies.

• The presence of promising therapies in the pipeline, such as Mitapivat (Agios Pharmaceuticals), Etavopivat (Novo Nordisk), and Luspatercept (Bristol-Myers Squibb), provides hope for improved treatment options and better management of the disease, further expanding the market.

Alpha Thalassemia Market Opportunities

• With increasing awareness of alpha thalassemia and its impact, there is a significant opportunity to enhance early diagnosis and intervention, leading to better patient outcomes and a larger market for treatments.

• The higher prevalence of non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia (NTDT) presents an opportunity for therapies that target this patient group, broadening the scope of the market and addressing unmet needs in alpha thalassemia care.

Scope of the Alpha Thalassemia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Alpha Thalassemia Companies: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics, and others.

• Key Alpha Thalassemia Therapies: Mitapivat, Etavopivat, Luspatercept, and others.

• Alpha Thalassemia Market Dynamics: Alpha Thalassemia market drivers and Alpha Thalassemia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Alpha Thalassemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Alpha Thalassemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Alpha Thalassemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Alpha Thalassemia

3. SWOT analysis of Alpha Thalassemia

4. Alpha Thalassemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Alpha Thalassemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Alpha Thalassemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Alpha Thalassemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Alpha Thalassemia

9. Alpha Thalassemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Alpha Thalassemia Unmet Needs

11. Alpha Thalassemia Emerging Therapies

12. Alpha Thalassemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Alpha Thalassemia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Alpha Thalassemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Alpha Thalassemia Market Drivers

16. Alpha Thalassemia Market Barriers

17. Alpha Thalassemia Appendix

18. Alpha Thalassemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

