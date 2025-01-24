B. McGuire Designs Introduces Visibility Bundle to Help Local Businesses Strengthen Online Presence

New product simplifies search engine optimization, listing management, and directory distribution to drive customer discovery

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new product, the Visibility Bundle , has been introduced by B. McGuire Designs to help local businesses manage and enhance their online presence. Designed to address common challenges faced by small businesses, the Visibility Bundle combines tools for search engine optimization (SEO), business listing management, and directory distribution into a single, streamlined solution.The product addresses a critical need for businesses to help maintain accurate, consistent information across digital platforms, helping them appear in local search results and to be easily discoverable by potential customers. With the Visibility Bundle, businesses can save time while improving visibility on search engines, directories, social platforms, and navigation apps.“Local businesses often struggle to keep their online information up to date, especially when juggling multiple platforms,” said Brian McGuire, Founder of B. McGuire Designs. “The Visibility Bundle simplifies this process, empowering businesses to take control of their online presence and focus on what they do best—serving their customers.”Addressing the Growing Importance of Online DiscoveryIn today’s digital-first landscape, the visibility of local businesses plays a vital role in customer acquisition. Research shows that 76% of people who search for a product or service nearby visit a business within 24 hours. However, inaccurate or incomplete business listings can prevent these potential customers from finding the information they need or it can negatively impact trust in a business.The Visibility Bundle directly addresses this challenge by offering three core functionalities:1. Search Engine Optimization Tools: Businesses can improve their local search rankings with features that enhance website performance and track SEO progress.2. Business Listing Management: Automated tools update business information across a wide network of directories, correcting inaccuracies and ensuring consistency.3. Directory Distribution: The product pushes business details to key platforms and aggregators, expanding visibility to GPS services, review sites, and more.McGuire emphasized that the product is user-friendly and suitable for businesses of all sizes, including those with limited technical expertise. “We know not every business owner is a digital marketing expert. That’s why the Visibility Bundle is designed to be intuitive and effective, regardless of their level of experience,” he said.Supporting Local Businesses in a Competitive MarketThe launch of the Visibility Bundle aligns with efforts to support local businesses in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace. By enabling businesses to manage their online presence from a single platform, the product addresses the resource constraints many small businesses face.For businesses with multiple locations, the Visibility Bundle offers additional functionality to help ensure consistency across all branches, further enhancing their ability to reach customers across regions.About B. McGuire DesignsB. McGuire Designs ( https://bmcguiredesigns.com ) is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. The agency specializes in helping small businesses improve customer acquisition through affordable, tailored solutions that enhance the online customer journey. With a commitment to building lasting partnerships, B. McGuire Designs offers a range of services, including website design, search engine optimization, and digital advertising.

