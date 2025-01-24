Submit Release
GXO Schedules Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, February 13, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, and made available at that time on investors.gxo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029
International callers: +1 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13751179
Live webcast: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until February 25, 2025, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201‑612‑7415. Use the passcode 13751179.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact

Kristine Kubacki
 +1 412-629-4089
kristine.kubacki@gxo.com


