Matador Technologies Adds Gold to Balance Sheet Ahead of Product Launch

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA) has announced an additional purchase of gold to its balance sheet, supporting the development of its gold product set to launch in early 2025. Matador purchased 1 kilogram of gold for approximately USD$89,208, inclusive of fees and expenses, bringing Matador’s gold balance to 2 kilograms.

This allocation is aligned with Matador’s vision of pairing traditional assets like gold with cutting-edge blockchain technologies. By sourcing high-quality physical gold from the Royal Canadian Mint through its trusted partnership with Kitco Metals Inc., Matador ensures both the reliability and security of its gold reserves. All physical gold holdings will remain securely stored at the Royal Canadian Mint. This decision also supports Matador’s long-term capital preservation and corporate treasury strategy in holding USD-denominated assets.

“Gold is a cornerstone of Matador’s first product, not just as a financial asset but as the foundation for our digital gold products,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies. “This move reflects our commitment to combining the timeless appeal of gold with the modern engagement opportunities presented by blockchain technology.”

The Company’s upcoming gold product is designed to breathe new life into the gold market, targeting those intrigued by the potential of blockchain and digital assets. By leveraging Bitcoin as part of the platform for its digital gold products, Matador ensures the highest standards of security, stability, and trust for its users.

Matador’s continued efforts to bridge traditional assets like gold and new technologies reflect its commitment to delivering a secure, accessible platform for users of all backgrounds.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-932-2668

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.