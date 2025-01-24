Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,871 in the last 365 days.

South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.5 million, compared to $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.96, compared to $0.66 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 229 basis points, compared to 247 basis points for the third quarter of 2024 and 224 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.53% annualized, compared to 1.05% annualized for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.99% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $25.40 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $25.75 as of September 30, 2024 and $23.47 as of December 31, 2023.
  • The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at December 31, 2023 were 16.74%, 12.41%, and 11.33%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized”.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Full year net income of $49.7 million in 2024, compared to $62.7 million in 2023.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.92 in 2024, compared to $3.62 in 2023.
  • The Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Windmark”), was sold in the second quarter of 2023 for $36.1 million, resulting in a gain, net of related charges and taxes, of $22.9 million or $1.32 of diluted earnings per share.
  • Loans held for investment grew $40.9 million, or 1.4%, during 2024.
  • Total assets were $4.23 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $4.20 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Return on average assets of 1.17% for the full year 2024, compared to 1.54% for 2023.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very proud of our performance this past year as we successfully navigated a challenging environment with a focus on delivering strong financial results. We tightly managed our liquidity to optimize our profitability and return metrics while maintaining our conservative approach to underwriting and risk management. We have also managed the anticipated decline in our indirect auto portfolio as well as a heightened level of loan payoffs and paydowns that has obscured the strong, underlying loan production that has built through the year. Importantly, we are seeing a growing level of optimism across our customer base that is translating into the strongest new business production pipeline that we have seen in more than two years. This bodes positively for the year ahead where we expect to deliver low to mid-single digit loan growth for the full year 2025. Additionally, we are seeing deposit pricing fall across our markets which contributed to our strong margin expansion in the fourth quarter.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $37.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average yield on loans was 6.69% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 6.68% for the third quarter of 2024 and 6.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 229 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024, which is 18 basis points lower than the third quarter of 2024 and 5 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2023.

Interest income was $61.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income decreased $316 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the third quarter of 2024, which was primarily comprised of a decrease of $243 thousand in loan interest income. The decline in loan interest income was due primarily to a decrease in average loans of $20.2 million. Interest income increased $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $30.5 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $3.4 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest expense decreased $1.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $702 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.6 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 24 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The $702 thousand increase was primarily a result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $136.0 million.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase of $3.1 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from an increase of $3.5 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value increased in the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth was partially offset by approximately $700 thousand in insurance proceeds received for property damage in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $3.3 million in mortgage banking activities revenue mainly from a rise of $3.0 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value increased in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense was $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $3.2 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was largely the result of a decline of $1.4 million in personnel expenses, primarily from decreased health insurance costs of $668 thousand, as annual rebates were received in the fourth quarter, and a reduction of $400 thousand in mortgage commissions as mortgage activity slowed in the fourth quarter. There were also decreases in net occupancy expense, professional service expenses, and the ineffectiveness related to fair value hedges on municipal securities. The decrease in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely the result of a decrease of $593 thousand in personnel expenses, related to the decline in health insurance costs previously noted.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.06 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $3.04 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2023. The $17.7 million, or 2.3% annualized, increase during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 occurred primarily as a result of organic loan growth experienced in commercial owner-occupied real estate loans. As of December 31, 2024, loans held for investment increased $40.9 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2023, primarily attributable to organic loan growth, occurring mainly in multi-family property loans, direct-energy loans, commercial owner-occupied real estate loans, and single-family property loans, partially offset by decreases in consumer auto loans and construction, land, and development loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.62 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2023. Deposits decreased by $94.8 million, or 2.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 from September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, deposits were essentially unchanged, from December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $935.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $998.5 million as of September 30, 2024 and $974.2 million as of December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to the seasonal decline in escrow accounts of approximately $35 million and a planned reduction of approximately $50 million in customer sweep deposits as part of balance sheet management. Deposits were essentially unchanged, year-over-year, with an increase in interest-bearing deposits offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.2 million, compared to $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 and $600 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity and increased loan balances.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.42% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% as of September 30, 2024 and 1.41% as of December 31, 2023.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.58% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 0.59% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.14% as of December 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital

Book value per share decreased to $26.67 at December 31, 2024, compared to $27.04 at September 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $18.2 million, partially offset by $14.0 million of net income after dividends paid. The decrease in AOCI was attributed to the after-tax decrease in fair value of our available for sale securities, net of fair value hedges, as a result of increases in long-term market interest rates during the period. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 9.92% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results today, January 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13750452. The replay will be available until February 7, 2025.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate values and prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; the impact of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
  (866) 771-3347
  investors@city.bank
   

Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.

 
South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
  As of and for the quarter ended
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Selected Income Statement Data:                            
Interest income $ 61,324     $ 61,640     $ 59,208     $ 58,727     $ 57,236  
Interest expense   22,776       24,346       23,320       23,359       22,074  
Net interest income   38,548       37,294       35,888       35,368       35,162  
Provision for credit losses   1,200       495       1,775       830       600  
Noninterest income   13,319       10,635       12,709       11,409       9,146  
Noninterest expense   29,948       33,128       32,572       31,930       30,597  
Income tax expense   4,222       3,094       3,116       3,143       2,787  
Net income   16,497       11,212       11,134       10,874       10,324  
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                            
Net earnings, basic $ 1.01     $ 0.68     $ 0.68     $ 0.66     $ 0.63  
Net earnings, diluted   0.96       0.66       0.66       0.64       0.61  
Cash dividends declared and paid   0.15       0.14       0.14       0.13       0.13  
Book value   26.67       27.04       25.45       24.87       24.80  
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)   25.40       25.75       24.15       23.56       23.47  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   16,400,361       16,386,079       16,425,360       16,429,919       16,443,908  
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive   17,161,646       17,056,959       16,932,077       16,938,857       17,008,892  
Shares outstanding at end of period   16,455,826       16,386,627       16,424,021       16,431,755       16,417,099  
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 359,082     $ 471,167     $ 298,006     $ 371,939     $ 330,158  
Investment securities   577,240       606,889       591,031       599,869       622,762  
Total loans held for investment   3,055,054       3,037,375       3,094,273       3,011,799       3,014,153  
Allowance for credit losses   43,237       42,886       43,173       42,174       42,356  
Total assets   4,232,239       4,337,659       4,220,936       4,218,993       4,204,793  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,685,366       2,720,880       2,672,948       2,664,397       2,651,952  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   935,510       998,480       951,565       974,174       974,201  
Total deposits   3,620,876       3,719,360       3,624,513       3,638,571       3,626,153  
Borrowings   110,354       110,307       110,261       110,214       110,168  
Total stockholders’ equity   438,949       443,122       417,985       408,712       407,114  
Summary Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.53 %     1.05 %     1.07 %     1.04 %     0.99 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   14.88 %     10.36 %     10.83 %     10.72 %     10.52 %
Net interest margin (1)   3.75 %     3.65 %     3.63 %     3.56 %     3.52 %
Yield on loans   6.69 %     6.68 %     6.60 %     6.53 %     6.29 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.12 %     3.36 %     3.33 %     3.27 %     3.14 %
Efficiency ratio   57.50 %     68.80 %     66.72 %     67.94 %     68.71 %
Summary Credit Quality Data:                            
Nonperforming loans $ 24,023     $ 24,693     $ 23,452     $ 3,380     $ 5,178  
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment   0.79 %     0.81 %     0.76 %     0.11 %     0.17 %
Other real estate owned   530       973       755       862       912  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.58 %     0.59 %     0.57 %     0.10 %     0.14 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.42 %     1.41 %     1.40 %     1.40 %     1.41 %
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)   0.11 %     0.11 %     0.10 %     0.13 %     0.08 %
                                       


  As of and for the quarter ended
  December 31
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Capital Ratios:                            
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.37 %     10.22 %     9.90 %     9.69 %     9.68 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   9.92 %     9.77 %     9.44 %     9.22 %     9.21 %
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets   13.53 %     13.25 %     12.61 %     12.67 %     12.41 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets   12.04 %     11.76 %     11.81 %     11.51 %     11.33 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   17.86 %     17.61 %     16.86 %     17.00 %     16.74 %


(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
 


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
       
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets                                          
Loans $ 3,049,718     $ 51,270       6.69 %   $ 3,019,228     $ 47,903       6.29 %
Debt securities - taxable   518,646       4,994       3.83 %     560,143       5,563       3.94 %
Debt securities - nontaxable   154,203       1,014       2.62 %     157,341       1,032       2.60 %
Other interest-bearing assets   390,090       4,267       4.35 %     255,454       2,963       4.60 %
                                           
Total interest-earning assets   4,112,657       61,545       5.95 %     3,992,166       57,461       5.71 %
Noninterest-earning assets   189,422                     156,541                
                                           
Total assets $ 4,302,079                   $ 4,148,707                
                                           
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                                          
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,249,062       16,570       2.93 %   $ 2,201,190       16,894       3.04 %
Time deposits   445,173       4,566       4.08 %     357,067       3,325       3.69 %
Short-term borrowings   3       -       0.00 %     3       -       0.00 %
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings   -       -       0.00 %     -       -       0.00 %
Subordinated debt   63,938       834       5.19 %     73,740       981       5.28 %
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393       806       6.91 %     46,393       874       7.47 %
                                           
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,804,569       22,776       3.23 %     2,678,393       22,074       3.27 %
Demand deposits   978,742                     1,021,091                
Other liabilities   77,732                     59,808                
Stockholders’ equity   441,036                     389,415                
                                           
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,302,079                   $ 4,148,707                
                                           
Net interest income         $ 38,769                   $ 35,387        
Net interest margin (2)                   3.75 %                     3.52 %


(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
   


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
                       
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets                                          
Loans $ 3,054,189     $ 202,301       6.62 %   $ 2,924,473     $ 176,627       6.04 %
Debt securities - taxable   532,730       21,090       3.96 %     570,655       21,590       3.78 %
Debt securities - nontaxable   155,168       4,076       2.63 %     185,205       4,901       2.65 %
Other interest-bearing assets   312,917       14,319       4.58 %     223,152       9,973       4.47 %
                                           
Total interest-earning assets   4,055,004       241,786       5.96 %     3,903,485       213,091       5.46 %
Noninterest-earning assets   179,527                     176,495                
                                           
Total assets $ 4,234,531                   $ 4,079,980                
                                           
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                                          
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,250,942       70,362       3.13 %   $ 2,117,985       55,423       2.62 %
Time deposits   411,028       16,719       4.07 %     321,205       9,564       2.98 %
Short-term borrowings   3       -       0.00 %     84       5       5.95 %
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings   -       -       0.00 %     -       -       0.00 %
Subordinated debt   63,868       3,339       5.23 %     75,458       4,018       5.32 %
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393       3,381       7.29 %     46,393       3,276       7.06 %
                                           
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,772,234       93,801       3.38 %     2,561,125       72,286       2.82 %
Demand deposits   968,307                     1,069,280                
Other liabilities   70,777                     71,102                
Stockholders’ equity   423,213                     378,473                
                                           
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,234,531                   $ 4,079,980                
                                           
Net interest income         $ 147,985                   $ 140,805        
Net interest margin (2)                   3.65 %                     3.61 %


(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.
   


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of
  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
           
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 54,114     $ 62,821  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   304,968       267,337  
Securities available for sale   577,240       622,762  
Loans held for sale   20,542       14,499  
Loans held for investment   3,055,054       3,014,153  
Less:  Allowance for credit losses   (43,237 )     (42,356 )
Net loans held for investment   3,011,817       2,971,797  
Premises and equipment, net   52,951       55,070  
Goodwill   19,315       19,315  
Intangible assets   1,720       2,429  
Mortgage servicing rights   26,292       26,569  
Other assets   163,280       162,194  
Total assets $ 4,232,239     $ 4,204,793  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 935,510     $ 974,201  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,685,366       2,651,952  
Total deposits   3,620,876       3,626,153  
Subordinated debt   63,961       63,775  
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   46,393       46,393  
Other liabilities   62,060       61,358  
Total liabilities   3,793,290       3,797,679  
Stockholders’ Equity          
Common stock   16,456       16,417  
Additional paid-in capital   97,287       97,107  
Retained earnings   385,827       345,264  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (60,621 )     (51,674 )
Total stockholders’ equity   438,949       407,114  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,232,239     $ 4,204,793  
               


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
                               
Interest income:                              
Loans, including fees $ 51,262     $ 47,895     $ 202,270     $ 176,598  
Other   10,062       9,341       38,629       35,435  
Total interest income   61,324       57,236       240,899       212,033  
Interest expense:                              
Deposits   21,136       20,219       87,081       64,987  
Subordinated debt   834       981       3,339       4,018  
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures   806       874       3,381       3,276  
Other   -       -       -       5  
Total interest expense   22,776       22,074       93,801       72,286  
Net interest income   38,548       35,162       147,098       139,747  
Provision for credit losses   1,200       600       4,300       4,610  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   37,348       34,562       142,798       135,137  
Noninterest income:                              
Service charges on deposits   2,241       1,844       8,026       7,130  
Income from insurance activities   31       37       123       1,515  
Mortgage banking activities   4,955       1,671       14,187       13,817  
Bank card services and interchange fees   3,225       3,167       13,640       13,323  
Gain on sale of subsidiary                     33,778  
Other   2,867       2,427       12,096       9,663  
Total noninterest income   13,319       9,146       48,072       79,226  
Noninterest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits   17,384       17,977       74,338       79,377  
Net occupancy expense   3,901       3,856       16,105       16,102  
Professional services   1,555       1,509       6,583       6,433  
Marketing and development   1,153       880       3,782       3,453  
Other   5,955       6,375       26,770       29,581  
Total noninterest expense   29,948       30,597       127,578       134,946  
Income before income taxes   20,719       13,111       63,292       79,417  
Income tax expense   4,222       2,787       13,575       16,672  
Net income $ 16,497     $ 10,324     $ 49,717     $ 62,745  
                               


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of
  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
               
Loans:              
Commercial Real Estate $ 1,119,063     $ 1,081,056  
Commercial - Specialized   388,955       372,376  
Commercial - General   557,371       517,361  
Consumer:              
1-4 Family Residential   566,400       534,731  
Auto Loans   254,474       305,271  
Other Consumer   64,936       74,168  
Construction   103,855       129,190  
Total loans held for investment $ 3,055,054     $ 3,014,153  
               


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  As of
  December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
               
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 935,510     $ 974,201  
NOW & other transaction accounts   498,718       562,066  
MMDA & other savings   1,741,988       1,722,170  
Time deposits   444,660       367,716  
Total deposits $ 3,620,876     $ 3,626,153  
               


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  For the quarter ended
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Pre-tax, pre-provision income                                      
Net income $ 16,497     $ 11,212     $ 11,134     $ 10,874     $ 10,324  
Income tax expense   4,222       3,094       3,116       3,143       2,787  
Provision for credit losses   1,200       495       1,775       830       600  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 21,919     $ 14,801     $ 16,025     $ 14,847     $ 13,711  
                                       


  As of
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Tangible common equity                            
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 438,949     $ 443,122     $ 417,985     $ 408,712     $ 407,114  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (21,035 )     (21,197 )     (21,379 )     (21,562 )     (21,744 )
                             
Tangible common equity $ 417,914     $ 421,925     $ 396,606     $ 387,150     $ 385,370  
                             
Tangible assets                            
Total assets $ 4,232,239     $ 4,337,659     $ 4,220,936     $ 4,218,993     $ 4,204,793  
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles   (21,035 )     (21,197 )     (21,379 )     (21,562 )     (21,744 )
                             
Tangible assets $ 4,211,204     $ 4,316,462     $ 4,199,557     $ 4,197,431     $ 4,183,049  
                             
Shares outstanding   16,455,826       16,386,627       16,424,021       16,431,755       16,417,099  
                             
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.37 %     10.22 %     9.90 %     9.69 %     9.68 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   9.92 %     9.77 %     9.44 %     9.22 %     9.21 %
Book value per share $ 26.67     $ 27.04     $ 25.45     $ 24.87     $ 24.80  
Tangible book value per share $ 25.40     $ 25.75     $ 24.15     $ 23.56     $ 23.47  
                                       

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more