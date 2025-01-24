Infusion Devices Market to Reach US$ 23.08 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

The global infusion devices market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and strategic initiatives by market players.

US & Canada, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Infusion Devices Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report” The infusion devices market is expected to reach US$ 23.08 billion by 2031 from US$ 13.73 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the infusion devices market comprises a wide range of products and accessories that are expected to register strength during the forecast period.





For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Infusion Devices Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039332/





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: Infusion devices are medical devices used to deliver fluids, medications, or nutrients directly into a patient's body. Infusion devices are critical for providing precise control over the administration of fluids and ensuring patient safety in different healthcare settings.

2. Increasing Prevalence of Cancer: According to the National Cancer Institute, breast, lung and bronchus, colorectal, and prostate cancer account for ~50% of all new cancer cases in the US. Colorectal, pancreatic, lung and bronchus, and breast cancers are responsible for ∼50% of all deaths. The incidence of cancer is rising globally. As per the (World Health Organization) WHO, in 2022, there were 19,976,499 cancer cases and 9,743,832 deaths due to cancer. Further, the WHO estimated the number of cancer cases to reach 32.6 million by 2045.

Global Incidence of Cancer, 2022

Continent Incidence Mortality Asia 9,826,539 5,464,451 Europe 4,471,422 1,986,093 North America 2,673,174 706,427 Latin America and the Caribbean 1,551,060 749,242 Africa 1,185,216 763,843 Oceania 269,088 73,776

The global prevalence of cancer creates a burden on healthcare systems by bolstering the demand for chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Infusion devices are commonly used for delivering these treatments. Chemotherapy drugs are prescribed to be given slowly to reduce side effects, as they are highly toxic. These drugs can also be taken orally. Other cancer therapies, such as immunotherapies and targeted therapies, use monoclonal antibodies. Infusion therapy is majorly required for administering treatment with monoclonal antibodies. These drugs are used to treat cancers and other conditions, such as autoimmune diseases. Infusions can be administered at a clinic or home. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer boosts the growth of the infusion devices market.

3. Strategic Initiatives by Market Players: Market players focus on strategic developments such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to develop advanced products that ease the treatment of chronic disorders such as diabetes, cancer, and chronic pain. Following are a few recent developments in the global infusion devices market.

In April 2024 , Mackenzie Health launched a technology in Canada that allows for two-way information flow between an intravenous (IV) medication pump and a patient’s electronic medical record. The BD Alaris EMR Interoperability eliminates the need for healthcare professionals to manually program pumps. It sends infusion safety information back to Epic EMR, reducing the risk of administration errors and providing an accurate infusion record in the EMR.

, Mackenzie Health launched a technology in Canada that allows for two-way information flow between an intravenous (IV) medication pump and a patient’s electronic medical record. The BD Alaris EMR Interoperability eliminates the need for healthcare professionals to manually program pumps. It sends infusion safety information back to Epic EMR, reducing the risk of administration errors and providing an accurate infusion record in the EMR. In February 2023 , Mindray launched BeneFusion i Series and u Series infusion systems, featuring high precision, adaptive customization, and extraordinary simplicity for guaranteed levels of medication safety in different clinical settings.

, Mindray launched BeneFusion i Series and u Series infusion systems, featuring high precision, adaptive customization, and extraordinary simplicity for guaranteed levels of medication safety in different clinical settings. In November 2022 , Medtronic plc announced the launch of Medtronic Extended infusion set in the US. It is the first and only infusion set labeled for up to seven-day wear. An infusion set is a tubing that delivers insulin from an insulin pump to the body and usually needs to be changed every two to three days.

, Medtronic plc announced the launch of Medtronic Extended infusion set in the US. It is the first and only infusion set labeled for up to seven-day wear. An infusion set is a tubing that delivers insulin from an insulin pump to the body and usually needs to be changed every two to three days. In March 2022 , Fresenius Kabi received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the FDA for its wireless Agilia Connect Infusion System. The system includes Agilia Volumetric Pump and Agilia Syringe Pump with Vigilant Software Suite-Vigilant Master Med technology. Both pumps are the first to be cleared following TIR101 standards, which were developed by the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) in 2021.

, Fresenius Kabi received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the FDA for its wireless Agilia Connect Infusion System. The system includes Agilia Volumetric Pump and Agilia Syringe Pump with Vigilant Software Suite-Vigilant Master Med technology. Both pumps are the first to be cleared following TIR101 standards, which were developed by the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) in 2021. In April 2021 , in Europe, Medtronic launched the Medtronic Extended infusion set. It is the first and only infusion set that can be worn for up to 7 days.

, in Europe, Medtronic launched the Medtronic Extended infusion set. It is the first and only infusion set that can be worn for up to 7 days. In January 2021 , Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy, launched a UK operation to improve its support of Sapphire infusion pump customers, which include NHS Trusts, private hospitals, and home care providers.

, Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy, launched a UK operation to improve its support of Sapphire infusion pump customers, which include NHS Trusts, private hospitals, and home care providers. An upsurge in the number of product approvals, launches, and strategic collaborations is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the infusion devices market in the future.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





For Detailed Infusion Devices Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/infusion-devices-market





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the infusion devices market include Becton Dickinson and Co, Fresenius Kabi AG, B Braun SE, CODAN US Corp, Baxter International Inc, Elimedical Inc, ICU Medical Inc, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, Nipro Corp, KD Scientific Inc, Medtronic Plc, Zimed Healthcare Ltd, Terumo Corp, Eitan Medical Ltd, Polymedicure, Moog Inc, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Trending Topics: Infusion Pumps, Infusion Therapy, Smart Infusion Pumps, Infusion Pumps, and Accessories, among others.





Global Headlines on Infusion Devices

Mindray Launches BeneFusion i/u Series Infusion Systems, Providing Visible Safety for All with Ease

Baxter Announces US FDA Clearance of Novum IQ Large Volume Infusion Pump and Dose IQ Safety Software, Advancing Connected and Intelligent Infusion Therapy

Eitan Medical launches connected Avoset Infusion Platform

Medtronic Launches World's First and Only Infusion Set for Insulin Pumps that Doubles Wear Time up to 7 days in the US.





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the infusion devices market is bifurcated into infusion pumps and infusion sets. The infusion pumps segment held a larger share of the infusion devices market in 2023.

By application, the infusion devices market is segmented into diabetes, pain management, hematology, pediatrics, gastroenterology, and others. The diabetes segment held the largest share of the infusion devices market in 2023.

In terms of end users, the infusion devices market is divided into hospitals and specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, and others. The hospitals and specialty clinics segment held the largest share of the infusion devices market in 2023.

The infusion devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Stay Updated on The Latest Infusion Devices Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00039332/





Market Segmentation

Based on product, the Infusion Devices market is segmented into classical microelectrode array, multiwell microelectrode array, and CMOS microelectrode array. The multiwell microelectrode array segment held the largest share of the Infusion Devices market in 2023.

Based on application, the Infusion Devices market is segmented into cardiomyocytes, nerve, and others. The cardiomyocytes segment held the largest share of the Infusion Devices market in 2023.

The Infusion Devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.









Purchase Premium Copy of Global Infusion Devices Market Size and Growth Report - 2023-2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00039332/





Conclusion

The infusion devices market is experiencing significant growth owing to expanding technological advancements, an increasing aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions. The growing demand for precise and controlled drug delivery led to innovations such as smart infusion pumps, wearable devices, and patient-controlled systems, which enhance both patient safety and comfort. Additionally, the rising inclination toward home care and outpatient settings is expanding the adoption of ambulatory and home infusion devices. Moreover, regulatory support and improved healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are contributing to the market expansion. However, challenges such as device malfunction risks, high costs, and the need for stringent regulatory standards are expected to continue impacting market growth. Overall, the infusion devices market is expected to maintain a positive growth driven by rising technological innovation, increasing healthcare demands, and a growing focus on improving patient outcomes.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including device manufacturers, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations, healthcare providers and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Related Reports:





About Us:



The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:



If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/infusion-devices-market



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.