WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerany, a trailblazer in the decentralized finance (DeFi) staking arena, has successfully closed a $2 million Series A funding round. While the investors remain undisclosed, this substantial investment underscores the growing confidence in Amerany's potential to revolutionize the staking ecosystem. With its state-of-the-art technology, multi-chain compatibility, and user-centric design, Amerany is quickly establishing itself as the go-to platform for secure and flexible Staking solutions worldwide.

Driving Innovation in DeFi Staking

At the core of Amerany's success is its advanced multi-chain staking platform, supporting over 10 leading blockchain networks, including Ethereum (ETH), Aptos (APT), and Optimism (OP). Amerany's diverse staking options empower users to maximize returns while effectively managing risks, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced investors.

The platform is constantly evolving, introducing intuitive features that streamline the staking process and cater to both retail and institutional users. With a robust roadmap centered on technological growth and user satisfaction, Amerany is paving the way for the next era in DeFi staking.

A Vision for the Future

As a pioneer in decentralized finance, Amerany envisions a future where staking is accessible, secure, and profitable for everyone. Through continuous innovation and a focus on simplifying complex processes, Amerany is ready to lead the next wave of DeFi evolution. Its dedication to addressing user challenges positions the platform as a transformative force in the industry.

Security First: The Bug Bounty Program

Amerany has launched a comprehensive Bug Bounty Program, offering up to $100,000 in rewards for identifying potential platform vulnerabilities. This proactive initiative fosters collaboration with global developers and security experts, ensuring the platform maintains top-tier security and reliability. By prioritizing user asset safety, Amerany builds trust and sets a high standard for security in the DeFi space.

Scaling Globally and Setting New Standards

Armed with $2 million in Series A funding, Amerany plans to expand its global reach, strengthen its presence in key markets, and grow its community of users. The funds will fuel infrastructure upgrades, the introduction of new features, and scaling efforts to meet the Demands of DeFi enthusiasts worldwide.

By focusing on scalability, innovation, and user empowerment, Amerany is poised to set new benchmarks for DeFi staking. Its commitment to delivering high-performance, secure, and user-friendly staking solutions makes it a key player in the evolving decentralized finance landscape.

About Amerany

Amerany is a decentralized finance (DeFi) staking platform built to simplify and elevate the staking experience for users worldwide. Supporting over 10 major blockchain networks, Amerany offers secure, flexible, and high-yield staking opportunities. With a focus on innovation, user experience, and security, Amerany is redefining DeFi staking and setting new standards for the industry.

