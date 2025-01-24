NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about February 1, 2025, the City of Boston, acting through its Mayor's Office of Housing (MOH), will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Grant Program (LBPHC) and Healthy Homes Supplemental Housing funds approved for the multi-year program: LeadSafe Boston. The LeadSafe Boston program provides technical assistance, along with forgivable loans up to approximately $12,000 per unit, to pay for lead paint abatement interventions. Possible interventions include replacement of lead painted components; paint stabilization; encapsulation; or other approved interim controls that work to suppress the effects of lead poison. Additionally, under the Healthy Home Program, assessments and interventions are made in conjunction with lead paint abatement to address other housing hazards. Potential Housing Hazards addressed, but not limited to, include fall hazards, water intrusion, injury and safety risks, pests, heating, plumbing, and electrical deficiencies. A total of 200 units will receive remediation assistance, of which 120 units will also receive Healthy Homes assistance. The City of Boston is requesting the release of $4,060,897 in Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program funding and $400,000 in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding that will be matched by the City of Boston and its partners with $670,161 in matching funds. The Period of Performance for the grant is December 15, 2024 to December 15, 2028.

The proposed hazard control activities to be funded under these programs are categorically excluded from the National Environmental Policy Act requirements, but subject to compliance with some of the environmental laws and authorities listed at § 58.5 of 24 CFR Part 58. In accordance with §58.15, a tiered review process has been structured, whereby some environmental laws and authorities have been reviewed and studied for the Intended target area(s) listed above. Other applicable environmental laws and authorities will be complied with when individual projects are ready for review. Specifically, the target areas have been studied and compliance with the following laws and authorities have been achieved in this Tier 1 review: Airport Hazards; Coastal Barrier Resources; Air Quality; Coastal Zone Management; Endangered Species; Explosive and Flammable Hazards; Farmlands Protection; Noise Abatement and Control; Sole Source Aquifers; Wetlands Protection; Wild and Scenic Rivers; and Environmental Justice. Site specific environmental reviews will include compliance with the following environmental laws and authorities for pro­posed projects funded under the programs listed above: Floodplain Management; Flood Insurance; Contamination and Toxic Substances; and Historic Preservation. Should Individual aggregate projects exceed the threshold for categorical exclusion detailed at 58.35(a), am Environmental Assessment will be completed and a separate Finding of No significant Impact and Request for Release of Funds published. Copies of the compliance documentation worksheets are available at the address below.

An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environ­mental determinations for this project, and more fully describes the tiered review process cited above, is on file at City of Boston/MOH, 12 Channel Street, 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02210, and may be examined or copied weekdays 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Boston has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the MOH Compliance Unit, 12 Channel Street, 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02120 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding legal holidays.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Boston. All comments received by January 31,2025 will be considered by City of Boston prior to authorizing submission of a Request for Release of Funds and Environmental Certification to HUD.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Boston certifies to HUD that Michelle Wu, in her official capacity as Mayor, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Boston to use Program Funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Boston's certification for a period of seven (7) days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later), only if they are on one of the following bases: The certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Boston; the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be emailed to the Environmental Officer, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, at OLHCHHPECOS@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Mayor Michelle Wu

City of Boston

1 City Hall Plaza

Boston, MA 02201