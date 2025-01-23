Governor Abbott Calls On U.S. Congress To Reimburse Texas For Historic Border Security Efforts

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent letters to U.S. Congressional Leadership and the entire Texas Congressional Delegation requesting the federal government reimburse Texas for the more than $11.1 billion in Texas taxpayer money spent to secure the border due to the Biden Administration’s refusal to do its job for the last four years.



“President Biden’s policies left Texas and the rest of America defenseless against an unprecedented infiltration of violent criminals, known terrorists, and other hostile foreign actors, like the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua,” reads the letters. “I launched Operation Lone Star (OLS) to combat these threats to all Americans. Over the past four years, OLS efforts successfully reduced illegal immigration into Texas by 87%, demonstrated the ongoing effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s border measures, and shone a spotlight on a national crisis. In total, Texas has spent over $11.1 billion to protect the nation and secure the border. Accordingly, I am formally requesting that the federal government reimburse Texas for these costs in full.”



Read the Governor’s full letters here.



These letters follow the Governor's meeting with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson at the U.S. Capitol last Friday, where they discussed the ongoing border crisis and working together to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration.

