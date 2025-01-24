LA wildfires will not stop California's plans to offer new bar exam next month

While plans to launch a new Kaplan-developed bar exam Feb. 25 and 26 move forward, the State Bar of California’s Committee of Bar Examiners will consider offering a refund to February examinees impacted by the wildfires that have plagued the Los Angeles area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.