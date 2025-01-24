Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,159 in the last 365 days.

LA wildfires will not stop California's plans to offer new bar exam next month

While plans to launch a new Kaplan-developed bar exam Feb. 25 and 26 move forward, the State Bar of California’s Committee of Bar Examiners will consider offering a refund to February examinees impacted by the wildfires that have plagued the Los Angeles area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LA wildfires will not stop California's plans to offer new bar exam next month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more