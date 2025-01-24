Order on Admissibility of Expert Testimony by Attorney Is Nonappealable, C.A. Declares

An appeal does not lie from an order in limine allowing or disallowing testimony by an attorney as an expert witness, Div. Three of the First District Court of Appeal has held, repudiating a contrary 2004 decision by this district’s Div. Two.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.