Total Sport Solutions Brings World-Class Pickleball Facility to Barrie with Pickleplex Grand Opening

Total Sport Solutions is Canada’s leading provider of custom pickleball court installations

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pickleball continues to captivate Canadians of all ages, Total Sport Solutions Inc. (TSS) is proud to announce the grand opening of Pickleplex Barrie, a premier pickleball facility located in Georgian Mall (521 Bayfield Street, Unit 104). The state-of-the-art venue, set to open its doors on Friday, January 24, 2025, is a testament to TSS’s mission of creating premium spaces where communities can connect through sport.Pickleplex Barrie features seven custom-built courts designed to meet the needs of beginners and experienced players alike. The Friends and Family Grand Opening Event will run from 1:00 to 11:00 pm, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting by Mayor Alex Nuttall and MP Doug Shipley at 3:30 pm. Attendees can enjoy open play, refreshments, and demonstrations on some of the finest courts in the region.“Pickleball is about more than just the game—it’s about community,” said Ian Lintott, President and CEO of Total Sport Solutions Inc. “At Pickleplex Barrie, we’re proud to have created a facility where connections happen both on and off the court. This is a space that reflects the spirit of the game: fun, inclusive, and social.”Total Sport Solutions, Canada’s leading provider of custom pickleball court installations, has developed a reputation for delivering courts that prioritize performance, safety, and durability. With pickleball growing at a staggering pace, facilities like Pickleplex Barrie are critical to meeting the needs of this dynamic sport.Pickleball has taken Canada by storm, with over 350,000 active players in 2023—an increase of 40% since 2021, according to Pickleball Canada. The sport’s intergenerational appeal and accessibility have made it a national phenomenon, with municipalities across the country investing in infrastructure to support its growth. Total Sport Solutions continues to work overtime to accommodate this growing demand, with a similar facility (Rally Pickleball) set to open tomorrow in Mississauga.For more information about Pickleplex Barrie or Total Sport Solutions’ leading pickleball solutions, visit tsspickleball.ca.About Total Sport Solutions Inc.Total Sport Solutions Inc. specializes in the installation of premium sports courts for homes, schools, and communities. Focusing on pickleball, basketball, and multi-sport surfaces, TSS is dedicated to creating spaces that inspire activity, connection, and wellness.

