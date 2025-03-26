Hiren Patel Files Counterclaims Against Coral Key Condominium Association Over Alleged Unfair Practices

Hiren Patel files counterclaims against Coral Key Condominium Association, alleging selective enforcement, governance issues, and retaliation.

This case holds the Association accountable to its rules, ensuring fairness, transparency, and good governance for every resident.” — Philip Duvalsaint

MARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiren Patel, a long-time resident and former Board Member of the Coral Key Condominium Association (at Carolina), has filed counterclaims (Case No. CACE-22-002238) against the Association, alleging unfair enforcement of its rules and improper legal action. Patel’s legal team contends that the Association selectively enforces its rules by applying them inconsistently among residents.

“Selective enforcement and retaliation have no place in a community association. This case is about ensuring that no resident is unfairly targeted or treated differently under the same set of rules,” said Patel.

🔍 Key Issues in the Case

The dispute centers on allegations that Patel violated community rules. Patel denies these allegations and asserts that the Association:

• Failed to provide adequate notice of alleged violations.

• Enforced rules selectively, targeting him while not addressing similar issues among other unit owners.

• Initiated legal action without proper authorization from its Board of Directors.

💡 Broader Implications for Community Associations

This case highlights concerns about governance practices within community associations. Patel’s legal team emphasizes the need for transparent and consistent rule enforcement to ensure fair treatment for all residents.

“This case aims not only to resolve the issues facing me but also to establish stronger, fairer practices that will benefit all residents of Coral Key and set a precedent for equitable governance in other associations,” stated Philip A. Duvalsaint, Esq., representing Patel.

👤 About Hiren Patel

Hiren Patel is a long-time resident of Coral Key Condominiums and a former Board Member. He has consistently advocated for transparency and fairness in the Association’s governance.

⚖️ About the Legal Team

Philip A. Duvalsaint, Esq., of Philip A. Duvalsaint, PLLC, represents Hiren Patel in both the counterclaims (Case No. CACE-22-002238). With extensive experience in contract and corporate law, Mr. Duvalsaint is committed to protecting his clients’ rights and promoting fair practices in community governance.

✉️ For further information, contact:

Philip A. Duvalsaint, Esq.

Philip A. Duvalsaint, PLLC

1126 S. Federal Hwy, #388, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316

Phone: 954.760.5646 | Fax: 954.760.5643 | Toll Free: (888) 444-1529

Email: info@browardlawyer.us

Website: www.browardlawyer.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.