Coherent Launches CT-Series Thermoelectric Coolers for Enhanced Thermal Management

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials and photonics innovation, announces the launch of its CT-Series thermoelectric coolers. This new product line delivers exceptional thermal performance, reliability, as well as cost-efficiency for demanding applications in life sciences, medical and industrial markets.

The CT-Series represents a strategic expansion of the Coherent thermal management product offerings. Bridging the gap between the Coherent XLT and RC products; it offers an optimal balance of high performance with targeted cycling capabilities, making it a robust mid-tier option for demanding thermal stabilization needs.

Key Features and Benefits of the CT-Series

Enhanced Thermal Performance Achieves maximum temperature differentials (ΔT) exceeding 70°C at 27°C and up to 80°C at 50°C, ensuring precise thermal stabilization.

Proven Reliability Built on 3 decades of experience in advanced semiconductor materials and thermal management technologies, ensuring durability in challenging environments.

Robust Applications Optimized for precise temperature stabilization and slower thermal cycling in applications such as: Medical Laser Stabilization Laser Diode Cooling Medical Storage, Transport Sensor Cooling Thermal Managements in Wearables Incubation



A Milestone in Innovation

“The launch of the CT-Series underscores our dedication to driving innovation in thermal management solutions,” said Bud Parish, General Manager at Coherent. “This product not only enhances performance but also aligns with customer demands for cost-efficient and reliable thermal management control solution in critical systems.”

The CT-Series introduces a reliable mid-tier option, offering up to 100,000 thermal cycles, an ideal option for applications that require performance beyond the RC product line without the intensive cycling requirements of the XLT series. Additionally, the CT-series is visually and mechanically compatible with existing thermoelectric coolers from Coherent, ensuring a seamless transition for customers.

Availability

The CT-series thermoelectric coolers are available now for orders. For more information, visit www.coherent.com.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.