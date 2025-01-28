Set Sail for Adventure: Sunshine Scenic Tour’s New Milestones

Book spring 2025 Sunshine Scenic Tours adventure today to celebrate a milestone with dolphin cruises, Penny the Pirate Pup, and family fun.

MADEIRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Scenic Tours, the beloved family-friendly boat tour company in John's Pass, is thrilled to embark on an exciting 2025 spring season, marking another milestone year of family fun and adventure. With a wealth of fun activities, including Penny the Pirate Pup, the Sunshine Scenic Foundation, and thrilling adventures on the Gulf waters, we invite you to join us as we set sail.

Pirate Pup Penny Sails into Hearts

Ahoy, story lovers! Sunshine Scenic Tours is delighted to introduce Penny the Pirate Pup, the beloved star of a charming children’s book that captures the magic of life on the high seas. Penny’s adventures inspire curiosity, bravery, and a love for the ocean, making her a favorite among families who embark on Sunshine Scenic Tours. Whether enjoying the book as a keepsake or sharing it with little adventurers, Penny’s story brings joy to every voyage!

The Sunshine Scenic Foundation Milestone

Ahoy, kind-hearted adventurers! Sunshine Scenic Tours isn’t just about fun—it’s about making waves in the community. Through the Sunshine Scenic Foundation, the team supports local conservation efforts, educational programs, and community outreach. Every ticket purchased helps contribute to these initiatives, so guests can enjoy their adventure knowing they’re helping to protect the beautiful Gulf Coast for future generations.

2025 Poised to be a Year of Exciting Developments

With the busy spring season just around the corner, Sunshine Scenic Tours is pulling out all the stops to ensure guests have an unforgettable experience. From private charters and dolphin-spotting cruises to pirate-themed adventures, the crew is ready to welcome families, friends, and seafaring explorers of all ages aboard.

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, planning a group outing, or simply looking for a day of sunshine and sea breezes, Sunshine Scenic Tours has something for everyone.

Makes Waves in the Industry in 2025

“We’re thrilled to welcome new and returning guests aboard as we prepare for an exciting 2025 season!” Author: Dustin O'Neal, Owner of Sunshine Scenic Tours. “From Penny the Pirate Pup to our scenic tours and community outreach, we’re proud to offer something special for everyone who joins us on the water.”

Upcoming Attractions in the New Year!

Located in the heart of John’s Pass, Sunshine Scenic Tours offers a variety of boat tours and adventures that showcase the beauty of Florida’s Gulf Coast. With a commitment to fun, family-friendly experiences and giving back to the community through the Sunshine Scenic Foundation, Sunshine Scenic Tours is more than just a boat tour—it’s a journey filled with memories, laughter, and a little bit of pirate magic. Swing by and see us, land lovers, at 140 Boardwalk Pl W, Madeira Beach, FL 33708, United States!

Legal Disclaimer:

