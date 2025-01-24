Walnut Valley Water District Offers Free Firescaping Workshops to Help Homeowners Protect Against Wildfires

Join Walnut Valley Water District for two free Firescaping Workshops.

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walnut Valley Water District (WVWD) is offering free Firescaping Workshops to help community members create fire-resistant landscapes and protect their homes from wildfires.When & Where:• Saturday, February 8th at 10 AM – Diamond Bar Community Center• Saturday, March 15th at 10 AM – Walnut Senior CenterJoin WVWD and Douglas Kent, author of Firescaping, as he shares expert insights on how to protect your property and community from wildfire risk. Kent, a fire-safety advocate since 1994, will highlight essential strategies including fire-resistant landscaping, creating defensible space, the role of plants in fire protection, and other crucial factors like roads and structures.These workshops are tailored to the California communities of Diamond Bar, Walnut, and Rowland Heights, providing participants with practical, real-time information. Registered participants and WVWD customers will receive a copy of the presentation.To register and for more information, please visit the WVWD website About WVWD:WVWD was formed in 1952, and after seven decades of service to the community, the District operates and maintains a drinking water and recycled water system serving a population of nearly 100,000 residents. The WVWD team is comprised of water professionals dedicated to meeting the water supply needs of the communities it serves (Diamond Bar, Walnut, Rowland Heights, Pomona, Industry, and West Covina). WVWD is committed to leading with integrity and does so through excellence in customer service, communication, accountability, reliability, efficiency, and quality.

