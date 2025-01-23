Submit Release
OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly and Annual Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $20.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease from $26.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $24.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $96.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, a decrease from $100.0 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the prior year. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Year Ended,
Performance Ratios (Quarterly Ratios Annualized):

 December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Return on average assets 0.61 %   0.71 %   0.78 %   0.71 %   0.74 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity 4.88     5.68     6.41     5.70     6.13  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 7.12     8.16     9.33     8.24     8.97  
Return on average tangible common equity (a) 7.47     8.57     9.81     8.65     9.44  
Efficiency ratio 67.86     65.77     60.38     63.99     61.71  
Net interest margin 2.69     2.67     2.82     2.72     3.02  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 were $22.1 million and $93.6 million, respectively, or $0.38 and $1.60 per diluted share, a decrease from $26.3 million and $104.7 million, or $0.45 and $1.78 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $23.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 were $29.6 million and $129.4 million, respectively, or $0.51 and $2.22 per diluted share, as compared to $37.9 million and $156.6 million, or $0.65 and $2.66 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $30.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Year Ended,
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
Core Ratios1 (Quarterly Ratios Annualized):   2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Return on average assets   0.65 %     0.69 %     0.77 %     0.69 %     0.78 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   7.51       7.85       9.20       8.03       9.39  
Return on average tangible common equity   7.89       8.24       9.67       8.43       9.89  
Efficiency ratio   67.74       66.00       60.02       64.57       60.61  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.38     $ 0.39     $ 0.45     $ 1.60     $ 1.78  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share   0.51       0.53       0.65       2.22       2.66  


Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Margin Expansion: Net interest margin increased two basis points to 2.69% from 2.67% and net interest income increased by $1.1 million to $83.3 million. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.02% in the prior quarter, net interest margin expanded four basis points to 2.69% from 2.65%.
  • Loan Growth: Loan growth for the quarter was $95.9 million, or 4% annualized, reflecting a 20% increase in originations to $515.2 million. The loan pipeline remained strong at $306.7 million.
  • Deposit Growth: Total deposits were $10.1 billion for both the current and prior linked quarter. Excluding $126.3 million of brokered deposit run-off, deposits increased $76.5 million, or 3% annualized. Brokered deposits have decreased $556.8 million since December 31, 2023. Average cost of deposits for the quarter was 2.32%, with spot rates at December 31, 2024 continuing to decline across all deposit types.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflects an inflection point in net interest income and margin, loan and deposit growth, and continued strong asset quality. The quarter includes the impact of our acquisition of a specialty finance company, which has complemented our existing product offerings.” Mr. Maher added, “As we turn to 2025, the Company remains focused on high quality growth while maintaining our expense and credit discipline.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 112th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on February 14, 2025 to common stockholders of record on February 3, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on February 17, 2025 to preferred stockholders of record on January 31, 2025.

¹ Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expense, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations
The current quarter was favorably impacted by a continued mix-shift and repricing of funding costs, partly offset by a decrease in yields on interest-earning assets due to lower market interest rates. The current quarter results also include the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”)2, which the Company recognized a $1.4 million initial provision for credit losses through earnings. Additionally, the current quarter includes $768,000 of non-recurring death benefits on bank owned life insurance and income tax expense was positively impacted by utilization of tax credits.

² The acquisition of Spring Garden was effective October 1, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $83.3 million, from $87.8 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the rate environment. Net interest margin decreased to 2.69%, from 2.82%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% in the prior period. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing the yield on average interest earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $17.7 million, due to a decrease in interest-earning cash deposits and net loans, largely offset by an increase in securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets remained relatively stable at 5.15%, from 5.16%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.04%, from 2.91%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits, partially offset by lower cost of total borrowings. The total cost of deposits increased 10 basis points to 2.32%, from 2.22%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $76.4 million, primarily due to an increase in total borrowings, partly offset by a decrease in total deposits.

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $334.0 million, from $369.7 million, reflecting the net impact of the interest rate environment. Net interest margin decreased to 2.72%, from 3.02%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.02% and 0.05% for the respective periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $29.8 million, primarily driven by redeployment of cash into securities, which grew by $179.0 million. The average yield increased to 5.23%, from 4.96%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.10%, from 2.45% primarily due to higher cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits increased to 2.36%, from 1.68%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $212.2 million, primarily due to an increase in total deposits.

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. September 30, 2024

Net interest income increased by $1.1 million and net interest margin increased to 2.69%, from 2.67%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion of 0.02% in the prior linked quarter.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $98.8 million, primarily due to increases in residential loans and securities. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.15%, from 5.26% due to the lower market interest rate environment.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 3.04%, from 3.20%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.32%, from 2.44%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $112.8 million, primarily due to an increase in deposits and FHLB advances, partly offset by a decrease in other borrowings.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, which included a $1.4 million initial provision for credit losses related to the acquisition of Spring Garden and the total provision for credit losses, was $3.5 million and $7.7 million, respectively, as compared to $3.2 million and $17.7 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $517,000 in the prior linked quarter. The reserve build in the quarter was driven by the net change in downside macro-economic forecasts utilized in the estimate, partly offset by a decrease of $31.0 million, or 16%, in criticized and classified assets.

Net loan recoveries were $158,000 and net loan charge-offs were $1.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $35,000 and $8.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Net loan recoveries were $88,000 in the prior linked quarter. The current and prior year included partial charge-offs of $1.6 million and $8.4 million, respectively, for a single commercial real estate relationship. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income
Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Other income increased to $12.2 million, as compared to $11.9 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $2.2 million in the prior year, related to net gains on equity investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased $2.6 million. The primary drivers were increases in income from bank owned life insurance of $1.1 million, related to non-recurring death benefits of $768,000 in the current year, fees and service charges of $892,000, primarily related to increased title fees, and net gain on sale of loans of $767,000.

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Other income increased to $50.2 million, as compared to $33.6 million. The current period was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $4.2 million and a $2.6 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business. The prior year was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $4.4 million, primarily related to losses on sale of investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased $5.3 million. The primary drivers were increases in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance of $2.6 million, which included one-time death benefits of $1.3 million, net gain on sale of loans of $1.9 million, and a non-recurring gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000. This was partially offset by a decrease in trust and asset management revenue of $784,000, related to the sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. September 30, 2024

Other income in the prior quarter was $14.7 million, which included non-core operations of $1.4 million related to net gains on equity investments and $1.4 million related to gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $411,000. The primary drivers were increases in income from bank owned life insurance of $759,000 and net gain on sale of loans of $571,000, partly offset by a decrease in gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000, related to activity in the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense
Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Operating expenses increased to $64.8 million, as compared to $60.2 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core items of $110,000 from the merger related expenses in the current year and $1.7 million from an FDIC special assessment in the prior year.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $6.2 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $4.5 million, primarily due to the acquisitions during the year, and other operating expenses of $1.8 million, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses.

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Operating expenses decreased to $245.9 million, as compared to $248.9 million. Operating expenses in the current year were adversely impacted by $2.2 million of non-core operations of merger related expenses and FDIC special assessments, and in the prior year by $1.8 million for FDIC special assessments, merger related and net branch consolidation expenses.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $3.5 million. This was due to a decrease in professional fees of $8.8 million as the Company realized benefits from the performance improvement initiatives and investments made in the prior year. This was partially offset by increases in other operating expense of $3.0 million, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses, and compensation and benefits of $2.5 million, primarily due to the acquisitions during the year.

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. September 30, 2024

Operating expenses in the prior linked quarter were $63.7 million and were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $1.7 million related to merger related expenses. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $2.7 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits expense of $758,000 and data processing of $426,000, primarily related to acquisitions during the year. Additionally, there were increases in professional fees of $650,000 and other operating expense of $532,000, which was partly related to title costs.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $5.1 million and $30.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to $8.6 million and $32.7 million, for the same prior year periods, and $7.5 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 18.7% and 23.2% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to 23.6% and 23.9% for the same prior year periods, and 22.9% for the prior linked quarter. The Company’s current quarter effective tax rate was positively impacted by utilization of higher tax credits as compared to the same prior year period and the year ended December 31, 2024 was adversely impacted by the non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million net of other state effects and credits.

Financial Condition
December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Total assets decreased by $117.0 million to $13.42 billion, from $13.54 billion, primarily due to decreases in loans and securities. Total loans decreased by $76.5 million to $10.12 billion, from $10.19 billion, primarily due to a decrease in the total commercial portfolio of $126.6 million driven by loan payoffs, partly offset by an increase in residential loans of $70.2 million. The loan pipeline increased by $123.6 million to $306.7 million, from $183.0 million. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $113.9 million to $1.05 billion, from $1.16 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Debt securities available-for-sale increased by $73.6 million to $827.5 million, from $753.9 million, primarily due to new purchases. Goodwill increased by $17.2 million to $523.3 million, from $506.1 million due to the acquisition of Spring Garden.

Total liabilities decreased by $157.8 million to $11.72 billion, from $11.88 billion primarily related to lower deposits and a funding mix shift. Deposits decreased by $368.6 million to $10.07 billion, from $10.43 billion, primarily due to decreases in time deposits of $364.5 million and high-yield savings accounts of $332.4 million, offset by increases in money market accounts of $279.4 million. Time deposits decreased by $364.5 million to $2.08 billion, from $2.45 billion, representing 20.7% and 23.4% of total deposits, respectively, which was primarily related to planned runoff of brokered time deposits, which decreased by $556.8 million, offset by increases in retail time deposits of $203.5 million. The loans-to-deposit ratio was 100.5%, as compared to 97.7%. FHLB advances increased by $224.0 million to $1.07 billion, from $848.6 million as a result of lower-cost funding availability.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at December 31, 2024, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio, which increased to 11.2%, up approximately 30 basis points from December 31, 2023.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.70 billion, as compared to $1.66 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of dividends and share repurchases. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,383,238 shares totaling $21.5 million at a weighted average cost of $15.38. The Company had 1,551,200 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program at December 31, 2024. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $5.0 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company’s tangible common equity3 increased by $20.5 million to $1.11 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.69% at December 31, 2024, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 24 basis points during the quarter to 8.62%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share increased to $29.08, as compared to $27.96. Tangible book value per common share3 increased to $18.98, as compared to $18.35.

³ Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality
December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $35.5 million from $29.5 million, primarily due to acquired purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans from Spring Garden, and represented 0.35% and 0.29% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 207.19%, as compared to 227.21%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $36.6 million, from $19.2 million. Criticized and classified assets increased by $12.9 million to $159.9 million from $146.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.73% of total loans as compared to 0.66%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding PCD loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $27.6 million, from $26.4 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 266.73%, as compared to 254.64%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, also excluding non-performing loans, increased to $33.6 million, from $17.7 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting

The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is 1-833-470-1428, toll free, using the access code 688131. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403, access code 651816, from one hour after the end of the call until February 21, 2025. The conference call will also be available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com - in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.4 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the products of our borrowers, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the effect of the Company’s rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the 2023 Form 10-K, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 123,615   $ 214,171   $ 153,718
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   827,500     911,753     753,892
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $967 at December 31, 2024, $902 at September 30, 2024, and $1,133 at December 31, 2023 (estimated fair value of $952,917 at December 31, 2024, $1,007,781 at September 30, 2024, and $1,068,438 at December 31, 2023)   1,045,875     1,075,131     1,159,735
Equity investments   84,104     95,688     100,163
Restricted equity investments, at cost   108,634     98,545     93,766
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $73,607 at December 31, 2024, $69,066 at September 30, 2024, and $67,137 at December 31, 2023   10,055,429     9,963,598     10,136,721
Loans held-for-sale   21,211     23,036     5,166
Interest and dividends receivable   45,914     48,821     51,874
Other real estate owned   1,811        
Premises and equipment, net   115,256     116,087     121,372
Bank owned life insurance   270,208     269,138     266,498
Assets held for sale           28
Goodwill   523,308     506,146     506,146
Intangibles   12,680     7,056     9,513
Other assets   185,702     159,313     179,661
Total assets $ 13,421,247   $ 13,488,483   $ 13,538,253
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $ 10,066,342   $ 10,116,167   $ 10,434,949
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,072,611     891,860     848,636
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers   60,567     81,163     73,148
Other borrowings   197,546     419,927     196,456
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance   23,031     27,282     22,407
Other liabilities   298,393     257,576     300,712
Total liabilities   11,718,490     11,793,975     11,876,308
Stockholders’ equity:          
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity   1,701,650     1,693,654     1,661,163
Non-controlling interest   1,107     854     782
Total stockholders’ equity   1,702,757     1,694,508     1,661,945
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,421,247   $ 13,488,483   $ 13,538,253

    


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024     2023     2024       2023  
    |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------|   (Unaudited)    
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 135,438     $ 136,635   $ 137,110   $ 545,243     $ 521,865  
Debt securities     19,400       19,449     15,444     77,749       59,273  
Equity investments and other     4,782       5,441     7,880     19,181       26,836  
Total interest income     159,620       161,525     160,434     642,173       607,974  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     59,889       62,318     59,467     242,133       172,018  
Borrowed funds     16,402       16,988     13,143     66,005       66,225  
Total interest expense     76,291       79,306     72,610     308,138       238,243  
Net interest income     83,329       82,219     87,824     334,035       369,731  
Provision for credit losses     3,467       517     3,153     7,689       17,678  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     79,862       81,702     84,671     326,346       352,053  
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue     1,595       1,615     1,531     6,197       5,912  
Trust and asset management revenue     416       384     610     1,745       2,529  
Fees and service charges     6,207       6,096     5,315     21,791       21,254  
Net gain on sales of loans     1,076       505     309     2,358       428  
Net (loss) gain on equity investments     (5 )     1,420     2,176     4,225       (3,732 )
Net loss from other real estate operations     (20 )             (20 )      
Income from bank owned life insurance     2,538       1,779     1,427     7,905       5,280  
Commercial loan swap income     86       414     29     879       741  
Other     339       2,471     464     5,107       1,212  
Total other income     12,232       14,684     11,861     50,187       33,624  
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits     36,602       35,844     32,126     138,341       135,802  
Occupancy     5,280       5,157     5,218     20,811       21,188  
Equipment     1,026       1,026     1,172     4,250       4,650  
Marketing     1,615       1,385     1,112     5,165       4,238  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments     2,517       2,618     4,386     10,955       11,157  
Data processing     6,366       5,940     6,430     24,280       24,835  
Check card processing     1,134       1,153     991     4,412       4,640  
Professional fees     2,620       1,970     2,858     9,483       18,297  
Amortization of intangibles     876       803     976     3,333       3,984  
Branch consolidation expense, net                         70  
Merger related expenses     110       1,669         1,779       22  
Other operating expense     6,703       6,171     4,920     23,068       20,029  
Total operating expenses     64,849       63,736     60,189     245,877       248,912  
Income before provision for income taxes     27,245       32,650     36,343     130,656       136,765  
Provision for income taxes     5,083       7,464     8,591     30,266       32,700  
Net income     22,162       25,186     27,752     100,390       104,065  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest     253       70     70     325       36  
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.     21,909       25,116     27,682     100,065       104,029  
Dividends on preferred shares     1,004       1,004     1,004     4,016       4,016  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 20,905     $ 24,112   $ 26,678   $ 96,049     $ 100,013  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.42   $ 0.46   $ 1.65     $ 1.70  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.42   $ 0.46   $ 1.65     $ 1.70  
Average basic shares outstanding     58,026       58,065     59,120     58,296       58,948  
Average diluted shares outstanding     58,055       58,068     59,123     58,297       58,957  



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Commercial:                      
Commercial real estate - investor   $ 5,287,683     $ 5,273,159     $ 5,324,994     $ 5,322,755     $ 5,353,974  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied     902,219       841,930       857,710       914,582       943,891  
Commercial and industrial     647,945       660,879       616,400       677,176       666,532  
Total commercial     6,837,847       6,775,968       6,799,104       6,914,513       6,964,397  
Consumer:                    
Residential real estate     3,049,763       3,003,213       2,977,698       2,965,276       2,979,534  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer (“other consumer”)     230,462       242,975       242,526       245,859       250,664  
Total consumer     3,280,225       3,246,188       3,220,224       3,211,135       3,230,198  
Total loans     10,118,072       10,022,156       10,019,328       10,125,648       10,194,595  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     10,964       10,508       10,628       9,734       9,263  
Allowance for loan credit losses     (73,607 )     (69,066 )     (68,839 )     (67,173 )     (67,137 )
Loans receivable, net   $ 10,055,429     $ 9,963,598     $ 9,961,117     $ 10,068,209     $ 10,136,721  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 191,279     $ 142,394     $ 104,136     $ 89,555     $ 68,217  
  At December 31, 2024 Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 8.21 %   $ 197,491     $ 199,818     $ 166,206     $ 66,167     $ 124,707  
Residential real estate 6.69       97,385       137,978       80,330       57,340       49,499  
Other consumer 8.60       11,783       13,788       12,586       13,030       8,819  
Total 7.74 %   $ 306,659     $ 351,584     $ 259,122     $ 136,537     $ 183,025  



  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023
  Average Yield                    
Loan originations:                      
Commercial 8.33 %   $ 268,613 (2 ) $ 245,886   $ 56,053   $ 123,010   $ 94,294
Residential real estate 6.24       235,370     169,273     121,388     78,270     113,227
Other consumer 8.76       11,204     15,760     16,970     11,405     16,971
Total 7.38 %   $ 515,187   $ 430,919   $ 194,411   $ 212,685   $ 224,492
Loans sold     $ 127,508   $ 65,296   $ 45,045   $ 29,965   $ 20,138


(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $76.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



DEPOSITS   At
    December 31, 2024   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Type of Account                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 1,617,182   $ 1,638,447   $ 1,632,521   $ 1,639,828   $ 1,657,119
Interest-bearing checking     4,000,553     3,896,348     3,667,837     3,865,699     3,911,766
Money market     1,301,197     1,288,555     1,210,312     1,150,979     1,021,805
Savings     1,066,438     1,071,946     1,115,688     1,260,309     1,398,837
Time deposits (1)     2,080,972     2,220,871     2,367,659     2,320,036     2,445,422
Total deposits   $ 10,066,342   $ 10,116,167   $ 9,994,017   $ 10,236,851   $ 10,434,949


(1)  Includes brokered time deposits of $74.7 million, $201.0 million, $401.6 million, $543.4 million, and $631.5 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
ASSET QUALITY (1) December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial real estate - investor $ 17,000     $ 12,478     $ 19,761     $ 21,507     $ 20,820  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   4,787       4,368       4,081       3,355       351  
Commercial and industrial   32       122       434       567       304  
Residential real estate   10,644       9,108       7,213       7,181       5,542  
Other consumer   3,064       2,063       1,933       2,401       2,531  
Total non-performing loans $ 35,527     $ 28,139     $ 33,422     $ 35,011     $ 29,548  
Other real estate owned   1,811                          
Total non-performing assets $ 37,338     $ 28,139     $ 33,422     $ 35,011     $ 29,548  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 36,550     $ 15,458     $ 9,655     $ 17,534     $ 19,202  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 8,483     $ 8,409     $ 8,677     $ 9,075     $ 6,420  
Performing   33,524       26,655       27,184       15,619       15,361  
Total modification to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) $ 42,007     $ 35,064     $ 35,861     $ 24,694     $ 21,781  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 73,607     $ 69,066     $ 68,839     $ 67,173     $ 67,137  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (3)   0.73 %     0.69 %     0.69 %     0.66 %     0.66 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3)   207.19       245.45       205.97       191.86       227.21  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.35       0.28       0.33       0.35       0.29  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.28       0.21       0.25       0.26       0.22  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                  
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 22,006     $ 15,323     $ 16,058     $ 16,700     $ 16,122  
Non-performing PCD loans   7,931       2,887       2,841       3,525       3,183  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days   2,997       1,279       1,188       2,088       1,516  
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)   738       760       759       764       771  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (4)                  
Non-performing loans   27,596       25,252       30,581       31,486       26,365  
Non-performing assets   29,407       25,252       30,581       31,486       26,365  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)   33,553       14,179       8,467       15,446       17,686  
Modification to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)   41,269       34,304       35,102       23,930       21,010  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3)   266.73 %     273.51 %     225.10 %     213.34 %     254.64 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.27       0.25       0.31       0.31       0.26  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.22       0.19       0.23       0.23       0.19  


(1) The quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million, which had life-to-date charge-offs of $10.0 million.
(2) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. 
(3) Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $6.0 million, $5.7 million, $6.1 million, $7.0 million, and $7.5 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.  
(4) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.


NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS)   For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs):                    
Loan charge-offs (1)   $ (55 )   $ (124 )   $ (1,600 )   $ (441 )   $ (98 )
Recoveries on loans     213       212       148       92       63  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)   $ 158     $ 88     $ (1,452 )   $ (349 )   $ (35 )
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized)   NM*     NM*       0.06 %     0.01 %     %
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail:                    
Commercial   $ 92     $ 129     $ (1,576 )   $ (35 )   $ 9  
Residential real estate     (17 )     (6 )     87       66       9  
Other consumer     83       (35 )     37       (380 )     (53 )
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)   $ 158     $ 88     $ (1,452 )   $ (349 )   $ (35 )


(1) The three months ended June 30, 2024 includes a charge-off related to a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million.
* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 195,830     $ 2,415   4.91 %   $ 210,245     $ 2,971   5.62 %   $ 396,843     $ 5,423   5.42 %
Securities (2)   2,116,911       21,767   4.09       2,063,633       21,919   4.23       1,863,136       17,901   3.81  
Loans receivable, net (3)                                  
Commercial   6,794,158       101,003   5.91       6,782,777       102,881   6.03       6,937,191       105,260   6.02  
Residential real estate   3,049,092       30,455   4.00       2,992,138       29,677   3.97       2,957,671       27,934   3.78  
Other consumer   236,161       3,980   6.70       242,942       4,077   6.68       250,300       3,916   6.21  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (60,669 )             (59,063 )             (56,001 )        
Loans receivable, net   10,018,742       135,438   5.38       9,958,794       136,635   5.46       10,089,161       137,110   5.40  
Total interest-earning assets   12,331,483       159,620   5.15       12,232,672       161,525   5.26       12,349,140       160,434   5.16  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,213,569               1,206,024               1,243,967          
Total assets $ 13,545,052             $ 13,438,696             $ 13,593,107          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 4,050,428       22,750   2.23 %   $ 3,856,281       21,731   2.24 %   $ 3,908,517       19,728   2.00 %
Money market   1,325,119       10,841   3.25       1,256,536       11,454   3.63       941,859       7,520   3.17  
Savings   1,070,816       2,138   0.79       1,088,926       2,218   0.81       1,446,935       5,193   1.42  
Time deposits   2,212,750       24,160   4.34       2,339,370       26,915   4.58       2,596,706       27,026   4.13  
Total   8,659,113       59,889   2.75       8,541,113       62,318   2.90       8,894,017       59,467   2.65  
FHLB advances   854,748       10,030   4.67       757,535       9,140   4.80       615,172       7,470   4.82  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   76,856       513   2.66       75,871       491   2.57       80,181       387   1.91  
Other borrowings   396,412       5,859   5.88       499,839       7,357   5.86       321,369       5,286   6.53  
Total borrowings   1,328,016       16,402   4.91       1,333,245       16,988   5.07       1,016,722       13,143   5.13  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,987,129       76,291   3.04       9,874,358       79,306   3.20       9,910,739       72,610   2.91  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,627,376               1,634,743               1,739,499          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   227,221               240,560               292,170          
Total liabilities   11,841,726               11,749,661               11,942,408          
Stockholders’ equity   1,703,326               1,689,035               1,650,699          
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,545,052             $ 13,438,696             $ 13,593,107          
Net interest income     $ 83,329           $ 82,219           $ 87,824    
Net interest rate spread (4)         2.11 %           2.06 %           2.25 %
Net interest margin (5)         2.69 %           2.67 %           2.82 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         2.32 %           2.44 %           2.22 %



    For the Year Ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments   $ 175,611     $ 9,381   5.34 %   $ 327,539     $ 17,084   5.22 %
Securities (2)     2,084,451       87,549   4.20       1,905,413       69,025   3.62  
Loans receivable, net (3)                        
Commercial     6,836,728       410,978   6.01       6,903,731       400,459   5.80  
Residential real estate     2,998,732       117,747   3.93       2,911,246       105,796   3.63  
Other consumer     243,360       16,518   6.79       255,359       15,610   6.11  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees     (59,289 )             (53,477 )        
Loans receivable, net     10,019,531       545,243   5.44       10,016,859       521,865   5.21  
Total interest-earning assets     12,279,593       642,173   5.23       12,249,811       607,974   4.96  
Non-interest-earning assets     1,215,809               1,237,218          
Total assets   $ 13,495,402             $ 13,487,029          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing checking   $ 3,923,846       86,320   2.20 %   $ 3,795,502       52,898   1.39 %
Money market     1,214,690       41,948   3.45       794,387       18,656   2.35  
Savings     1,169,424       11,422   0.98       1,364,333       9,227   0.68  
Time deposits     2,325,638       102,443   4.40       2,440,829       91,237   3.74  
Total     8,633,598       242,133   2.80       8,395,051       172,018   2.05  
FHLB advances     742,575       35,686   4.81       944,219       46,000   4.87  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     73,399       1,893   2.58       75,140       931   1.24  
Other borrowings     484,406       28,426   5.87       307,368       19,294   6.28  
Total borrowings     1,300,380       66,005   5.08       1,326,727       66,225   4.99  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,933,978       308,138   3.10       9,721,778       238,243   2.45  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     1,630,719               1,869,735          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities     245,680               262,883          
Total liabilities     11,810,377               11,854,396          
Stockholders’ equity     1,685,025               1,632,633          
Total liabilities and equity   $ 13,495,402             $ 13,487,029          
Net interest income       $ 334,035           $ 369,731    
Net interest rate spread (4)           2.13 %           2.51 %
Net interest margin (5)           2.72 %           3.02 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)           2.36 %           1.68 %


(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) 
 Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 13,421,247   $ 13,488,483   $ 13,321,755   $ 13,418,978   $ 13,538,253
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     827,500     911,753     721,484     744,944     753,892
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses     1,045,875     1,075,131     1,105,843     1,128,666     1,159,735
Equity investments     84,104     95,688     104,132     103,201     100,163
Restricted equity investments, at cost     108,634     98,545     92,679     85,689     93,766
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses     10,055,429     9,963,598     9,961,117     10,068,209     10,136,721
Deposits     10,066,342     10,116,167     9,994,017     10,236,851     10,434,949
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     1,072,611     891,860     789,337     658,436     848,636
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings     258,113     501,090     504,490     492,520     269,604
Total stockholders’ equity     1,702,757     1,694,508     1,676,669     1,665,837     1,661,945



    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 159,620     $ 161,525   $ 159,426   $ 161,602     $ 160,434
Interest expense     76,291       79,306     77,163     75,378       72,610
Net interest income     83,329       82,219     82,263     86,224       87,824
Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden)     2,041       517     3,114     591       3,153
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses     1,426                    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     79,862       81,702     79,149     85,633       84,671
Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust)     12,237       11,826     10,098     9,201       9,685
Net (loss) gain on equity investments     (5 )     1,420     887     1,923       2,176
Net gain on sale of trust business           1,438         1,162      
Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses)     64,739       62,067     58,620     58,254       58,526
FDIC special assessment                   418       1,663
Merger related expenses     110       1,669              
Income before provision for income taxes     27,245       32,650     31,514     39,247       36,343
Provision for income taxes     5,083       7,464     7,082     10,637       8,591
Net income     22,162       25,186     24,432     28,610       27,752
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     253       70     59     (57 )     70
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.   $ 21,909     $ 25,116   $ 24,373   $ 28,667     $ 27,682
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 20,905     $ 24,112   $ 23,369   $ 27,663     $ 26,678
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.42   $ 0.40   $ 0.47     $ 0.46
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 20     $ 741   $ 1,086   $ 921     $ 1,604



    At or For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) (2):                    
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (3)   0.61 %   0.71 %   0.70 %   0.82 %   0.78 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   0.64     0.74     0.73     0.85     0.81  
Return on average stockholders' equity (3)   4.88     5.68     5.61     6.65     6.41  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4)   7.12     8.16     8.10     9.61     9.33  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)   7.47     8.57     8.51     10.09     9.81  
Stockholders' equity to total assets   12.69     12.56     12.59     12.41     12.28  
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (4)   9.06     9.10     9.08     8.92     8.80  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)   8.62     8.68     8.64     8.49     8.38  
Net interest rate spread   2.11     2.06     2.11     2.23     2.25  
Net interest margin   2.69     2.67     2.71     2.81     2.82  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.90     1.89     1.75     1.74     1.76  
Efficiency ratio (5)   67.86     65.77     62.86     59.56     60.38  
Loans-to-deposits   100.50     99.10     100.30     98.90     97.70  



    At or For the Year Ended December 31,
    2024   2023
Performance Ratios:        
Return on average assets (3)   0.71 %   0.74 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   0.74     0.77  
Return on average stockholders' equity (3)   5.70     6.13  
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4)   8.24     8.97  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)   8.65     9.44  
Net interest rate spread   2.13     2.51  
Net interest margin   2.72     3.02  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.82     1.85  
Efficiency ratio (5)   63.99     61.71  



    At or For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)   $ 147,956     $ 152,797     $ 150,519     $ 236,891     $ 335,769  
Nest Egg AUA/M     431,434       430,413       403,647       407,478       401,420  
Total AUA/M     579,390       583,210       554,166       644,369       737,189  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per common share at end of period     29.08       29.02       28.67       28.32       27.96  
Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4)     18.98       19.28       18.93       18.63       18.35  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     58,554,871       58,397,094       58,481,418       58,812,498       59,447,684  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period     57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:     39       39       39       39       39  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 2,116,911     $ 2,063,633     $ 2,058,711     $ 2,098,421     $ 1,863,136  
Loans receivable, net     10,018,742       9,958,794       10,012,491       10,088,771       10,089,161  
Total interest-earning assets     12,331,483       12,232,672       12,203,776       12,350,384       12,349,140  
Total goodwill and intangibles     534,942       513,731       514,535       515,356       516,289  
Total assets     13,545,052       13,438,696       13,441,218       13,556,720       13,593,107  
Time deposits     2,212,750       2,339,370       2,337,458       2,414,063       2,596,706  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     10,286,489       10,175,856       10,173,315       10,422,332       10,633,516  
Total borrowings     1,328,016       1,333,245       1,325,372       1,214,219       1,016,722  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,987,129       9,874,358       9,872,522       10,001,968       9,910,739  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,627,376       1,634,743       1,626,165       1,634,583       1,739,499  
Stockholders’ equity     1,703,326       1,689,035       1,674,453       1,673,040       1,650,699  
Tangible stockholders’ equity (4)     1,168,384       1,175,304       1,159,918       1,157,684       1,134,410  
Quarterly Yields and Costs                    
Total securities     4.09 %     4.23 %     4.22 %     4.27 %     3.81 %
Loans receivable, net     5.38       5.46       5.46       5.46       5.40  
Total interest-earning assets     5.15       5.26       5.25       5.26       5.16  
Time deposits     4.34       4.58       4.46       4.24       4.13  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     2.32       2.44       2.37       2.31       2.22  
Total borrowed funds     4.91       5.07       5.19       5.14       5.13  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.04       3.20       3.14       3.03       2.91  
Net interest spread     2.11       2.06       2.11       2.23       2.25  
Net interest margin     2.69       2.67       2.71       2.81       2.82  


(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” 
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Core Earnings:                    
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 20,905     $ 24,112     $ 23,369     $ 27,663     $ 26,678  
(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses     1,426                          
Net loss (gain) on equity investments     5       (1,420 )     (887 )     (1,923 )     (2,176 )
Net gain on sale of trust business           (1,438 )           (1,162 )      
FDIC special assessment                       418       1,663  
Merger related expenses     110       1,669                    
Income tax (benefit) expense on items     (388 )     270       188       642       129  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 22,058     $ 23,193     $ 22,670     $ 25,638     $ 26,294  
Income tax expense   $ 5,083     $ 7,464     $ 7,082     $ 10,637     $ 8,591  
Provision for credit losses     3,467       517       3,114       591       3,153  
Less: non-core provision for credit losses     1,426                          
Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items     (388 )     270       188       642       129  
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 29,570     $ 30,904     $ 32,678     $ 36,224     $ 37,909  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 0.38     $ 0.39     $ 0.39     $ 0.44     $ 0.45  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.51     $ 0.53     $ 0.56     $ 0.62     $ 0.65  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets     0.65 %     0.69 %     0.68 %     0.76 %     0.77 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     7.51       7.85       7.86       8.91       9.20  
Return on average tangible common equity     7.89       8.24       8.26       9.36       9.67  
Efficiency ratio     67.74       66.00       63.47       61.05       60.02  



    For the Years Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 96,049     $ 100,013  
(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:        
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses     1,426        
Net gain on equity investments (1)     (4,225 )     (876 )
Net loss on sale of investments (1)           5,305  
Net gain on sale of trust business     (2,600 )      
FDIC special assessment     418       1,663  
Merger related expenses     1,779       22  
Branch consolidation expense, net           70  
Income tax expense (benefit) on items     712       (1,479 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 93,559     $ 104,718  
Income tax expense   $ 30,266     $ 32,700  
Provision for credit losses     7,689       17,678  
Less: non-core provision for credit losses     1,426        
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items     712       (1,479 )
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 129,376     $ 156,575  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 1.60     $ 1.78  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 2.22     $ 2.66  
         
Core Ratios:        
Return on average assets     0.69 %     0.78 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     8.03       9.39  
Return on average tangible common equity     8.43       9.89  
Efficiency ratio     64.57       60.61  


(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Tangible Equity:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,702,757     $ 1,694,508     $ 1,676,669     $ 1,665,837     $ 1,661,945  
Less:                    
Goodwill     523,308       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Intangibles     12,680       7,056       7,859       8,669       9,513  
Tangible stockholders’ equity     1,166,769       1,181,306       1,162,664       1,151,022       1,146,286  
Less:                    
Preferred stock     55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity   $ 1,111,242     $ 1,125,779     $ 1,107,137     $ 1,095,495     $ 1,090,759  
                     
Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 13,421,247     $ 13,488,483     $ 13,321,755     $ 13,418,978     $ 13,538,253  
Less:                    
Goodwill     523,308       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Intangibles     12,680       7,056       7,859       8,669       9,513  
Tangible assets   $ 12,885,259     $ 12,975,281     $ 12,807,750     $ 12,904,163     $ 13,022,594  
                     
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets     9.06 %     9.10 %     9.08 %     8.92 %     8.80 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.62 %     8.68 %     8.64 %     8.49 %     8.38 %


Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

