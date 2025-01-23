OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly and Annual Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $20.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease from $26.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $24.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $96.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, a decrease from $100.0 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the prior year. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, Performance Ratios (Quarterly Ratios Annualized):



December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.78 % 0.71 % 0.74 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 4.88 5.68 6.41 5.70 6.13 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 7.12 8.16 9.33 8.24 8.97 Return on average tangible common equity (a) 7.47 8.57 9.81 8.65 9.44 Efficiency ratio 67.86 65.77 60.38 63.99 61.71 Net interest margin 2.69 2.67 2.82 2.72 3.02

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.



Core earnings1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 were $22.1 million and $93.6 million, respectively, or $0.38 and $1.60 per diluted share, a decrease from $26.3 million and $104.7 million, or $0.45 and $1.78 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $23.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 were $29.6 million and $129.4 million, respectively, or $0.51 and $2.22 per diluted share, as compared to $37.9 million and $156.6 million, or $0.65 and $2.66 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $30.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Core Ratios1 (Quarterly Ratios Annualized): 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets 0.65 % 0.69 % 0.77 % 0.69 % 0.78 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 7.51 7.85 9.20 8.03 9.39 Return on average tangible common equity 7.89 8.24 9.67 8.43 9.89 Efficiency ratio 67.74 66.00 60.02 64.57 60.61 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.45 $ 1.60 $ 1.78 Core PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.53 0.65 2.22 2.66





Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

Margin Expansion: Net interest margin increased two basis points to 2.69% from 2.67% and net interest income increased by $1.1 million to $83.3 million. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.02% in the prior quarter, net interest margin expanded four basis points to 2.69% from 2.65%.

Net interest margin increased two basis points to 2.69% from 2.67% and net interest income increased by $1.1 million to $83.3 million. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.02% in the prior quarter, net interest margin expanded four basis points to 2.69% from 2.65%. Loan Growth: Loan growth for the quarter was $95.9 million, or 4% annualized, reflecting a 20% increase in originations to $515.2 million. The loan pipeline remained strong at $306.7 million.

Loan growth for the quarter was $95.9 million, or 4% annualized, reflecting a 20% increase in originations to $515.2 million. The loan pipeline remained strong at $306.7 million. Deposit Growth: Total deposits were $10.1 billion for both the current and prior linked quarter. Excluding $126.3 million of brokered deposit run-off, deposits increased $76.5 million, or 3% annualized. Brokered deposits have decreased $556.8 million since December 31, 2023. Average cost of deposits for the quarter was 2.32%, with spot rates at December 31, 2024 continuing to decline across all deposit types.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflects an inflection point in net interest income and margin, loan and deposit growth, and continued strong asset quality. The quarter includes the impact of our acquisition of a specialty finance company, which has complemented our existing product offerings.” Mr. Maher added, “As we turn to 2025, the Company remains focused on high quality growth while maintaining our expense and credit discipline.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 112th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on February 14, 2025 to common stockholders of record on February 3, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on February 17, 2025 to preferred stockholders of record on January 31, 2025.

¹ Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation expense, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

The current quarter was favorably impacted by a continued mix-shift and repricing of funding costs, partly offset by a decrease in yields on interest-earning assets due to lower market interest rates. The current quarter results also include the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”)2, which the Company recognized a $1.4 million initial provision for credit losses through earnings. Additionally, the current quarter includes $768,000 of non-recurring death benefits on bank owned life insurance and income tax expense was positively impacted by utilization of tax credits.

² The acquisition of Spring Garden was effective October 1, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $83.3 million, from $87.8 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the rate environment. Net interest margin decreased to 2.69%, from 2.82%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% in the prior period. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing the yield on average interest earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $17.7 million, due to a decrease in interest-earning cash deposits and net loans, largely offset by an increase in securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets remained relatively stable at 5.15%, from 5.16%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.04%, from 2.91%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits, partially offset by lower cost of total borrowings. The total cost of deposits increased 10 basis points to 2.32%, from 2.22%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $76.4 million, primarily due to an increase in total borrowings, partly offset by a decrease in total deposits.

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Net interest income decreased to $334.0 million, from $369.7 million, reflecting the net impact of the interest rate environment. Net interest margin decreased to 2.72%, from 3.02%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.02% and 0.05% for the respective periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $29.8 million, primarily driven by redeployment of cash into securities, which grew by $179.0 million. The average yield increased to 5.23%, from 4.96%.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.10%, from 2.45% primarily due to higher cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits increased to 2.36%, from 1.68%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $212.2 million, primarily due to an increase in total deposits.

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. September 30, 2024

Net interest income increased by $1.1 million and net interest margin increased to 2.69%, from 2.67%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion of 0.02% in the prior linked quarter.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $98.8 million, primarily due to increases in residential loans and securities. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.15%, from 5.26% due to the lower market interest rate environment.

The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 3.04%, from 3.20%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.32%, from 2.44%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $112.8 million, primarily due to an increase in deposits and FHLB advances, partly offset by a decrease in other borrowings.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, which included a $1.4 million initial provision for credit losses related to the acquisition of Spring Garden and the total provision for credit losses, was $3.5 million and $7.7 million, respectively, as compared to $3.2 million and $17.7 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $517,000 in the prior linked quarter. The reserve build in the quarter was driven by the net change in downside macro-economic forecasts utilized in the estimate, partly offset by a decrease of $31.0 million, or 16%, in criticized and classified assets.

Net loan recoveries were $158,000 and net loan charge-offs were $1.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $35,000 and $8.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Net loan recoveries were $88,000 in the prior linked quarter. The current and prior year included partial charge-offs of $1.6 million and $8.4 million, respectively, for a single commercial real estate relationship. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Other income increased to $12.2 million, as compared to $11.9 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $2.2 million in the prior year, related to net gains on equity investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased $2.6 million. The primary drivers were increases in income from bank owned life insurance of $1.1 million, related to non-recurring death benefits of $768,000 in the current year, fees and service charges of $892,000, primarily related to increased title fees, and net gain on sale of loans of $767,000.

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Other income increased to $50.2 million, as compared to $33.6 million. The current period was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $4.2 million and a $2.6 million gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business. The prior year was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $4.4 million, primarily related to losses on sale of investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased $5.3 million. The primary drivers were increases in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance of $2.6 million, which included one-time death benefits of $1.3 million, net gain on sale of loans of $1.9 million, and a non-recurring gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000. This was partially offset by a decrease in trust and asset management revenue of $784,000, related to the sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. September 30, 2024

Other income in the prior quarter was $14.7 million, which included non-core operations of $1.4 million related to net gains on equity investments and $1.4 million related to gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $411,000. The primary drivers were increases in income from bank owned life insurance of $759,000 and net gain on sale of loans of $571,000, partly offset by a decrease in gain on sale of assets held for sale of $855,000, related to activity in the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Operating expenses increased to $64.8 million, as compared to $60.2 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core items of $110,000 from the merger related expenses in the current year and $1.7 million from an FDIC special assessment in the prior year.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $6.2 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $4.5 million, primarily due to the acquisitions during the year, and other operating expenses of $1.8 million, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses.

Year ended December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Operating expenses decreased to $245.9 million, as compared to $248.9 million. Operating expenses in the current year were adversely impacted by $2.2 million of non-core operations of merger related expenses and FDIC special assessments, and in the prior year by $1.8 million for FDIC special assessments, merger related and net branch consolidation expenses.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $3.5 million. This was due to a decrease in professional fees of $8.8 million as the Company realized benefits from the performance improvement initiatives and investments made in the prior year. This was partially offset by increases in other operating expense of $3.0 million, which was partly due to additional loan servicing expenses, and compensation and benefits of $2.5 million, primarily due to the acquisitions during the year.

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 vs. September 30, 2024

Operating expenses in the prior linked quarter were $63.7 million and were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $1.7 million related to merger related expenses. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $2.7 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits expense of $758,000 and data processing of $426,000, primarily related to acquisitions during the year. Additionally, there were increases in professional fees of $650,000 and other operating expense of $532,000, which was partly related to title costs.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $5.1 million and $30.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to $8.6 million and $32.7 million, for the same prior year periods, and $7.5 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 18.7% and 23.2% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to 23.6% and 23.9% for the same prior year periods, and 22.9% for the prior linked quarter. The Company’s current quarter effective tax rate was positively impacted by utilization of higher tax credits as compared to the same prior year period and the year ended December 31, 2024 was adversely impacted by the non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million net of other state effects and credits.

Financial Condition

December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

Total assets decreased by $117.0 million to $13.42 billion, from $13.54 billion, primarily due to decreases in loans and securities. Total loans decreased by $76.5 million to $10.12 billion, from $10.19 billion, primarily due to a decrease in the total commercial portfolio of $126.6 million driven by loan payoffs, partly offset by an increase in residential loans of $70.2 million. The loan pipeline increased by $123.6 million to $306.7 million, from $183.0 million. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $113.9 million to $1.05 billion, from $1.16 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Debt securities available-for-sale increased by $73.6 million to $827.5 million, from $753.9 million, primarily due to new purchases. Goodwill increased by $17.2 million to $523.3 million, from $506.1 million due to the acquisition of Spring Garden.

Total liabilities decreased by $157.8 million to $11.72 billion, from $11.88 billion primarily related to lower deposits and a funding mix shift. Deposits decreased by $368.6 million to $10.07 billion, from $10.43 billion, primarily due to decreases in time deposits of $364.5 million and high-yield savings accounts of $332.4 million, offset by increases in money market accounts of $279.4 million. Time deposits decreased by $364.5 million to $2.08 billion, from $2.45 billion, representing 20.7% and 23.4% of total deposits, respectively, which was primarily related to planned runoff of brokered time deposits, which decreased by $556.8 million, offset by increases in retail time deposits of $203.5 million. The loans-to-deposit ratio was 100.5%, as compared to 97.7%. FHLB advances increased by $224.0 million to $1.07 billion, from $848.6 million as a result of lower-cost funding availability.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at December 31, 2024, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio, which increased to 11.2%, up approximately 30 basis points from December 31, 2023.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.70 billion, as compared to $1.66 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of dividends and share repurchases. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,383,238 shares totaling $21.5 million at a weighted average cost of $15.38. The Company had 1,551,200 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program at December 31, 2024. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $5.0 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company’s tangible common equity3 increased by $20.5 million to $1.11 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.69% at December 31, 2024, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 24 basis points during the quarter to 8.62%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share increased to $29.08, as compared to $27.96. Tangible book value per common share3 increased to $18.98, as compared to $18.35.

³ Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality

December 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $35.5 million from $29.5 million, primarily due to acquired purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans from Spring Garden, and represented 0.35% and 0.29% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 207.19%, as compared to 227.21%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $36.6 million, from $19.2 million. Criticized and classified assets increased by $12.9 million to $159.9 million from $146.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.73% of total loans as compared to 0.66%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding PCD loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $27.6 million, from $26.4 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 266.73%, as compared to 254.64%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, also excluding non-performing loans, increased to $33.6 million, from $17.7 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting

The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is 1-833-470-1428, toll free, using the access code 688131. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403, access code 651816, from one hour after the end of the call until February 21, 2025. The conference call will also be available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com - in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.4 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the products of our borrowers, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the effect of the Company’s rating under the Community Reinvestment Act, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the 2023 Form 10-K, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.







OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 123,615 $ 214,171 $ 153,718 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 827,500 911,753 753,892 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $967 at December 31, 2024, $902 at September 30, 2024, and $1,133 at December 31, 2023 (estimated fair value of $952,917 at December 31, 2024, $1,007,781 at September 30, 2024, and $1,068,438 at December 31, 2023) 1,045,875 1,075,131 1,159,735 Equity investments 84,104 95,688 100,163 Restricted equity investments, at cost 108,634 98,545 93,766 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $73,607 at December 31, 2024, $69,066 at September 30, 2024, and $67,137 at December 31, 2023 10,055,429 9,963,598 10,136,721 Loans held-for-sale 21,211 23,036 5,166 Interest and dividends receivable 45,914 48,821 51,874 Other real estate owned 1,811 — — Premises and equipment, net 115,256 116,087 121,372 Bank owned life insurance 270,208 269,138 266,498 Assets held for sale — — 28 Goodwill 523,308 506,146 506,146 Intangibles 12,680 7,056 9,513 Other assets 185,702 159,313 179,661 Total assets $ 13,421,247 $ 13,488,483 $ 13,538,253 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 10,066,342 $ 10,116,167 $ 10,434,949 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,072,611 891,860 848,636 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers 60,567 81,163 73,148 Other borrowings 197,546 419,927 196,456 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 23,031 27,282 22,407 Other liabilities 298,393 257,576 300,712 Total liabilities 11,718,490 11,793,975 11,876,308 Stockholders’ equity: OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,701,650 1,693,654 1,661,163 Non-controlling interest 1,107 854 782 Total stockholders’ equity 1,702,757 1,694,508 1,661,945 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,421,247 $ 13,488,483 $ 13,538,253





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------| (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans $ 135,438 $ 136,635 $ 137,110 $ 545,243 $ 521,865 Debt securities 19,400 19,449 15,444 77,749 59,273 Equity investments and other 4,782 5,441 7,880 19,181 26,836 Total interest income 159,620 161,525 160,434 642,173 607,974 Interest expense: Deposits 59,889 62,318 59,467 242,133 172,018 Borrowed funds 16,402 16,988 13,143 66,005 66,225 Total interest expense 76,291 79,306 72,610 308,138 238,243 Net interest income 83,329 82,219 87,824 334,035 369,731 Provision for credit losses 3,467 517 3,153 7,689 17,678 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,862 81,702 84,671 326,346 352,053 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 1,595 1,615 1,531 6,197 5,912 Trust and asset management revenue 416 384 610 1,745 2,529 Fees and service charges 6,207 6,096 5,315 21,791 21,254 Net gain on sales of loans 1,076 505 309 2,358 428 Net (loss) gain on equity investments (5 ) 1,420 2,176 4,225 (3,732 ) Net loss from other real estate operations (20 ) — — (20 ) — Income from bank owned life insurance 2,538 1,779 1,427 7,905 5,280 Commercial loan swap income 86 414 29 879 741 Other 339 2,471 464 5,107 1,212 Total other income 12,232 14,684 11,861 50,187 33,624 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 36,602 35,844 32,126 138,341 135,802 Occupancy 5,280 5,157 5,218 20,811 21,188 Equipment 1,026 1,026 1,172 4,250 4,650 Marketing 1,615 1,385 1,112 5,165 4,238 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 2,517 2,618 4,386 10,955 11,157 Data processing 6,366 5,940 6,430 24,280 24,835 Check card processing 1,134 1,153 991 4,412 4,640 Professional fees 2,620 1,970 2,858 9,483 18,297 Amortization of intangibles 876 803 976 3,333 3,984 Branch consolidation expense, net — — — — 70 Merger related expenses 110 1,669 — 1,779 22 Other operating expense 6,703 6,171 4,920 23,068 20,029 Total operating expenses 64,849 63,736 60,189 245,877 248,912 Income before provision for income taxes 27,245 32,650 36,343 130,656 136,765 Provision for income taxes 5,083 7,464 8,591 30,266 32,700 Net income 22,162 25,186 27,752 100,390 104,065 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 253 70 70 325 36 Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. 21,909 25,116 27,682 100,065 104,029 Dividends on preferred shares 1,004 1,004 1,004 4,016 4,016 Net income available to common stockholders $ 20,905 $ 24,112 $ 26,678 $ 96,049 $ 100,013 Basic earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 1.65 $ 1.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 1.65 $ 1.70 Average basic shares outstanding 58,026 58,065 59,120 58,296 58,948 Average diluted shares outstanding 58,055 58,068 59,123 58,297 58,957









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands) LOANS RECEIVABLE At December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Commercial: Commercial real estate - investor $ 5,287,683 $ 5,273,159 $ 5,324,994 $ 5,322,755 $ 5,353,974 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 902,219 841,930 857,710 914,582 943,891 Commercial and industrial 647,945 660,879 616,400 677,176 666,532 Total commercial 6,837,847 6,775,968 6,799,104 6,914,513 6,964,397 Consumer: Residential real estate 3,049,763 3,003,213 2,977,698 2,965,276 2,979,534 Home equity loans and lines and other consumer (“other consumer”) 230,462 242,975 242,526 245,859 250,664 Total consumer 3,280,225 3,246,188 3,220,224 3,211,135 3,230,198 Total loans 10,118,072 10,022,156 10,019,328 10,125,648 10,194,595 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 10,964 10,508 10,628 9,734 9,263 Allowance for loan credit losses (73,607 ) (69,066 ) (68,839 ) (67,173 ) (67,137 ) Loans receivable, net $ 10,055,429 $ 9,963,598 $ 9,961,117 $ 10,068,209 $ 10,136,721 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 191,279 $ 142,394 $ 104,136 $ 89,555 $ 68,217 At December 31, 2024 Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 8.21 % $ 197,491 $ 199,818 $ 166,206 $ 66,167 $ 124,707 Residential real estate 6.69 97,385 137,978 80,330 57,340 49,499 Other consumer 8.60 11,783 13,788 12,586 13,030 8,819 Total 7.74 % $ 306,659 $ 351,584 $ 259,122 $ 136,537 $ 183,025







For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 8.33 % $ 268,613 (2 ) $ 245,886 $ 56,053 $ 123,010 $ 94,294 Residential real estate 6.24 235,370 169,273 121,388 78,270 113,227 Other consumer 8.76 11,204 15,760 16,970 11,405 16,971 Total 7.38 % $ 515,187 $ 430,919 $ 194,411 $ 212,685 $ 224,492 Loans sold $ 127,508 $ 65,296 $ 45,045 $ 29,965 $ 20,138





(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded. (2) Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $76.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.







DEPOSITS At December 31, 2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 1,617,182 $ 1,638,447 $ 1,632,521 $ 1,639,828 $ 1,657,119 Interest-bearing checking 4,000,553 3,896,348 3,667,837 3,865,699 3,911,766 Money market 1,301,197 1,288,555 1,210,312 1,150,979 1,021,805 Savings 1,066,438 1,071,946 1,115,688 1,260,309 1,398,837 Time deposits (1) 2,080,972 2,220,871 2,367,659 2,320,036 2,445,422 Total deposits $ 10,066,342 $ 10,116,167 $ 9,994,017 $ 10,236,851 $ 10,434,949





(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $74.7 million, $201.0 million, $401.6 million, $543.4 million, and $631.5 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively







OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY (1) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Non-performing loans: Commercial real estate - investor $ 17,000 $ 12,478 $ 19,761 $ 21,507 $ 20,820 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 4,787 4,368 4,081 3,355 351 Commercial and industrial 32 122 434 567 304 Residential real estate 10,644 9,108 7,213 7,181 5,542 Other consumer 3,064 2,063 1,933 2,401 2,531 Total non-performing loans $ 35,527 $ 28,139 $ 33,422 $ 35,011 $ 29,548 Other real estate owned 1,811 — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 37,338 $ 28,139 $ 33,422 $ 35,011 $ 29,548 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 36,550 $ 15,458 $ 9,655 $ 17,534 $ 19,202 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 8,483 $ 8,409 $ 8,677 $ 9,075 $ 6,420 Performing 33,524 26,655 27,184 15,619 15,361 Total modification to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) $ 42,007 $ 35,064 $ 35,861 $ 24,694 $ 21,781 Allowance for loan credit losses $ 73,607 $ 69,066 $ 68,839 $ 67,173 $ 67,137 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (3) 0.73 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.66 % 0.66 % Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3) 207.19 245.45 205.97 191.86 227.21 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.35 0.28 0.33 0.35 0.29 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.28 0.21 0.25 0.26 0.22 Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 22,006 $ 15,323 $ 16,058 $ 16,700 $ 16,122 Non-performing PCD loans 7,931 2,887 2,841 3,525 3,183 Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days 2,997 1,279 1,188 2,088 1,516 PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 738 760 759 764 771 Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (4) Non-performing loans 27,596 25,252 30,581 31,486 26,365 Non-performing assets 29,407 25,252 30,581 31,486 26,365 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans) 33,553 14,179 8,467 15,446 17,686 Modification to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 41,269 34,304 35,102 23,930 21,010 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (3) 266.73 % 273.51 % 225.10 % 213.34 % 254.64 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.27 0.25 0.31 0.31 0.26 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.22 0.19 0.23 0.23 0.19





(1) The quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million, which had life-to-date charge-offs of $10.0 million. (2) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. (3) Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $6.0 million, $5.7 million, $6.1 million, $7.0 million, and $7.5 million at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. (4) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.





NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS) For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs): Loan charge-offs (1) $ (55 ) $ (124 ) $ (1,600 ) $ (441 ) $ (98 ) Recoveries on loans 213 212 148 92 63 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 158 $ 88 $ (1,452 ) $ (349 ) $ (35 ) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized) NM* NM* 0.06 % 0.01 % — % Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail: Commercial $ 92 $ 129 $ (1,576 ) $ (35 ) $ 9 Residential real estate (17 ) (6 ) 87 66 9 Other consumer 83 (35 ) 37 (380 ) (53 ) Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) $ 158 $ 88 $ (1,452 ) $ (349 ) $ (35 )





(1) The three months ended June 30, 2024 includes a charge-off related to a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million. * Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost (1) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 195,830 $ 2,415 4.91 % $ 210,245 $ 2,971 5.62 % $ 396,843 $ 5,423 5.42 % Securities (2) 2,116,911 21,767 4.09 2,063,633 21,919 4.23 1,863,136 17,901 3.81 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 6,794,158 101,003 5.91 6,782,777 102,881 6.03 6,937,191 105,260 6.02 Residential real estate 3,049,092 30,455 4.00 2,992,138 29,677 3.97 2,957,671 27,934 3.78 Other consumer 236,161 3,980 6.70 242,942 4,077 6.68 250,300 3,916 6.21 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (60,669 ) — — (59,063 ) — — (56,001 ) — — Loans receivable, net 10,018,742 135,438 5.38 9,958,794 136,635 5.46 10,089,161 137,110 5.40 Total interest-earning assets 12,331,483 159,620 5.15 12,232,672 161,525 5.26 12,349,140 160,434 5.16 Non-interest-earning assets 1,213,569 1,206,024 1,243,967 Total assets $ 13,545,052 $ 13,438,696 $ 13,593,107 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 4,050,428 22,750 2.23 % $ 3,856,281 21,731 2.24 % $ 3,908,517 19,728 2.00 % Money market 1,325,119 10,841 3.25 1,256,536 11,454 3.63 941,859 7,520 3.17 Savings 1,070,816 2,138 0.79 1,088,926 2,218 0.81 1,446,935 5,193 1.42 Time deposits 2,212,750 24,160 4.34 2,339,370 26,915 4.58 2,596,706 27,026 4.13 Total 8,659,113 59,889 2.75 8,541,113 62,318 2.90 8,894,017 59,467 2.65 FHLB advances 854,748 10,030 4.67 757,535 9,140 4.80 615,172 7,470 4.82 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 76,856 513 2.66 75,871 491 2.57 80,181 387 1.91 Other borrowings 396,412 5,859 5.88 499,839 7,357 5.86 321,369 5,286 6.53 Total borrowings 1,328,016 16,402 4.91 1,333,245 16,988 5.07 1,016,722 13,143 5.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,987,129 76,291 3.04 9,874,358 79,306 3.20 9,910,739 72,610 2.91 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,627,376 1,634,743 1,739,499 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 227,221 240,560 292,170 Total liabilities 11,841,726 11,749,661 11,942,408 Stockholders’ equity 1,703,326 1,689,035 1,650,699 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,545,052 $ 13,438,696 $ 13,593,107 Net interest income $ 83,329 $ 82,219 $ 87,824 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.11 % 2.06 % 2.25 % Net interest margin (5) 2.69 % 2.67 % 2.82 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.32 % 2.44 % 2.22 %







For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 175,611 $ 9,381 5.34 % $ 327,539 $ 17,084 5.22 % Securities (2) 2,084,451 87,549 4.20 1,905,413 69,025 3.62 Loans receivable, net (3) Commercial 6,836,728 410,978 6.01 6,903,731 400,459 5.80 Residential real estate 2,998,732 117,747 3.93 2,911,246 105,796 3.63 Other consumer 243,360 16,518 6.79 255,359 15,610 6.11 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (59,289 ) — — (53,477 ) — — Loans receivable, net 10,019,531 545,243 5.44 10,016,859 521,865 5.21 Total interest-earning assets 12,279,593 642,173 5.23 12,249,811 607,974 4.96 Non-interest-earning assets 1,215,809 1,237,218 Total assets $ 13,495,402 $ 13,487,029 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,923,846 86,320 2.20 % $ 3,795,502 52,898 1.39 % Money market 1,214,690 41,948 3.45 794,387 18,656 2.35 Savings 1,169,424 11,422 0.98 1,364,333 9,227 0.68 Time deposits 2,325,638 102,443 4.40 2,440,829 91,237 3.74 Total 8,633,598 242,133 2.80 8,395,051 172,018 2.05 FHLB advances 742,575 35,686 4.81 944,219 46,000 4.87 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 73,399 1,893 2.58 75,140 931 1.24 Other borrowings 484,406 28,426 5.87 307,368 19,294 6.28 Total borrowings 1,300,380 66,005 5.08 1,326,727 66,225 4.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,933,978 308,138 3.10 9,721,778 238,243 2.45 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,630,719 1,869,735 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 245,680 262,883 Total liabilities 11,810,377 11,854,396 Stockholders’ equity 1,685,025 1,632,633 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,495,402 $ 13,487,029 Net interest income $ 334,035 $ 369,731 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.13 % 2.51 % Net interest margin (5) 2.72 % 3.02 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.36 % 1.68 %





(1) Average yields and costs are annualized. (2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses. (3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 13,421,247 $ 13,488,483 $ 13,321,755 $ 13,418,978 $ 13,538,253 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 827,500 911,753 721,484 744,944 753,892 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 1,045,875 1,075,131 1,105,843 1,128,666 1,159,735 Equity investments 84,104 95,688 104,132 103,201 100,163 Restricted equity investments, at cost 108,634 98,545 92,679 85,689 93,766 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 10,055,429 9,963,598 9,961,117 10,068,209 10,136,721 Deposits 10,066,342 10,116,167 9,994,017 10,236,851 10,434,949 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,072,611 891,860 789,337 658,436 848,636 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 258,113 501,090 504,490 492,520 269,604 Total stockholders’ equity 1,702,757 1,694,508 1,676,669 1,665,837 1,661,945







For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 159,620 $ 161,525 $ 159,426 $ 161,602 $ 160,434 Interest expense 76,291 79,306 77,163 75,378 72,610 Net interest income 83,329 82,219 82,263 86,224 87,824 Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden) 2,041 517 3,114 591 3,153 Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses 1,426 — — — — Net interest income after provision for credit losses 79,862 81,702 79,149 85,633 84,671 Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust) 12,237 11,826 10,098 9,201 9,685 Net (loss) gain on equity investments (5 ) 1,420 887 1,923 2,176 Net gain on sale of trust business — 1,438 — 1,162 — Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses) 64,739 62,067 58,620 58,254 58,526 FDIC special assessment — — — 418 1,663 Merger related expenses 110 1,669 — — — Income before provision for income taxes 27,245 32,650 31,514 39,247 36,343 Provision for income taxes 5,083 7,464 7,082 10,637 8,591 Net income 22,162 25,186 24,432 28,610 27,752 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 253 70 59 (57 ) 70 Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $ 21,909 $ 25,116 $ 24,373 $ 28,667 $ 27,682 Net income available to common stockholders $ 20,905 $ 24,112 $ 23,369 $ 27,663 $ 26,678 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 20 $ 741 $ 1,086 $ 921 $ 1,604







At or For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) (2): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (3) 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.70 % 0.82 % 0.78 % Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.64 0.74 0.73 0.85 0.81 Return on average stockholders' equity (3) 4.88 5.68 5.61 6.65 6.41 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 7.12 8.16 8.10 9.61 9.33 Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 7.47 8.57 8.51 10.09 9.81 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.69 12.56 12.59 12.41 12.28 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (4) 9.06 9.10 9.08 8.92 8.80 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.62 8.68 8.64 8.49 8.38 Net interest rate spread 2.11 2.06 2.11 2.23 2.25 Net interest margin 2.69 2.67 2.71 2.81 2.82 Operating expenses to average assets 1.90 1.89 1.75 1.74 1.76 Efficiency ratio (5) 67.86 65.77 62.86 59.56 60.38 Loans-to-deposits 100.50 99.10 100.30 98.90 97.70







At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (3) 0.71 % 0.74 % Return on average tangible assets (3) (4) 0.74 0.77 Return on average stockholders' equity (3) 5.70 6.13 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (3) (4) 8.24 8.97 Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 8.65 9.44 Net interest rate spread 2.13 2.51 Net interest margin 2.72 3.02 Operating expenses to average assets 1.82 1.85 Efficiency ratio (5) 63.99 61.71







At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Trust and Asset Management: Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $ 147,956 $ 152,797 $ 150,519 $ 236,891 $ 335,769 Nest Egg AUA/M 431,434 430,413 403,647 407,478 401,420 Total AUA/M 579,390 583,210 554,166 644,369 737,189 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per common share at end of period 29.08 29.02 28.67 28.32 27.96 Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4) 18.98 19.28 18.93 18.63 18.35 Common shares outstanding at end of period 58,554,871 58,397,094 58,481,418 58,812,498 59,447,684 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 57,370 Number of full-service customer facilities: 39 39 39 39 39 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 2,116,911 $ 2,063,633 $ 2,058,711 $ 2,098,421 $ 1,863,136 Loans receivable, net 10,018,742 9,958,794 10,012,491 10,088,771 10,089,161 Total interest-earning assets 12,331,483 12,232,672 12,203,776 12,350,384 12,349,140 Total goodwill and intangibles 534,942 513,731 514,535 515,356 516,289 Total assets 13,545,052 13,438,696 13,441,218 13,556,720 13,593,107 Time deposits 2,212,750 2,339,370 2,337,458 2,414,063 2,596,706 Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 10,286,489 10,175,856 10,173,315 10,422,332 10,633,516 Total borrowings 1,328,016 1,333,245 1,325,372 1,214,219 1,016,722 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,987,129 9,874,358 9,872,522 10,001,968 9,910,739 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,627,376 1,634,743 1,626,165 1,634,583 1,739,499 Stockholders’ equity 1,703,326 1,689,035 1,674,453 1,673,040 1,650,699 Tangible stockholders’ equity (4) 1,168,384 1,175,304 1,159,918 1,157,684 1,134,410 Quarterly Yields and Costs Total securities 4.09 % 4.23 % 4.22 % 4.27 % 3.81 % Loans receivable, net 5.38 5.46 5.46 5.46 5.40 Total interest-earning assets 5.15 5.26 5.25 5.26 5.16 Time deposits 4.34 4.58 4.46 4.24 4.13 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.32 2.44 2.37 2.31 2.22 Total borrowed funds 4.91 5.07 5.19 5.14 5.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.04 3.20 3.14 3.03 2.91 Net interest spread 2.11 2.06 2.11 2.23 2.25 Net interest margin 2.69 2.67 2.71 2.81 2.82





(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances. (2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders. (4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” (5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.











OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 20,905 $ 24,112 $ 23,369 $ 27,663 $ 26,678 (Less) add non-recurring and non-core items: Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses 1,426 — — — — Net loss (gain) on equity investments 5 (1,420 ) (887 ) (1,923 ) (2,176 ) Net gain on sale of trust business — (1,438 ) — (1,162 ) — FDIC special assessment — — — 418 1,663 Merger related expenses 110 1,669 — — — Income tax (benefit) expense on items (388 ) 270 188 642 129 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 22,058 $ 23,193 $ 22,670 $ 25,638 $ 26,294 Income tax expense $ 5,083 $ 7,464 $ 7,082 $ 10,637 $ 8,591 Provision for credit losses 3,467 517 3,114 591 3,153 Less: non-core provision for credit losses 1,426 — — — — Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items (388 ) 270 188 642 129 Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 29,570 $ 30,904 $ 32,678 $ 36,224 $ 37,909 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.45 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 Core Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.65 % 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.76 % 0.77 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 7.51 7.85 7.86 8.91 9.20 Return on average tangible common equity 7.89 8.24 8.26 9.36 9.67 Efficiency ratio 67.74 66.00 63.47 61.05 60.02







For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 96,049 $ 100,013 (Less) add non-recurring and non-core items: Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses 1,426 — Net gain on equity investments (1) (4,225 ) (876 ) Net loss on sale of investments (1) — 5,305 Net gain on sale of trust business (2,600 ) — FDIC special assessment 418 1,663 Merger related expenses 1,779 22 Branch consolidation expense, net — 70 Income tax expense (benefit) on items 712 (1,479 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 93,559 $ 104,718 Income tax expense $ 30,266 $ 32,700 Provision for credit losses 7,689 17,678 Less: non-core provision for credit losses 1,426 — Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items 712 (1,479 ) Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP) $ 129,376 $ 156,575 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.60 $ 1.78 Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $ 2.22 $ 2.66 Core Ratios: Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.78 % Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 8.03 9.39 Return on average tangible common equity 8.43 9.89 Efficiency ratio 64.57 60.61





(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.







December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Tangible Equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,702,757 $ 1,694,508 $ 1,676,669 $ 1,665,837 $ 1,661,945 Less: Goodwill 523,308 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 Intangibles 12,680 7,056 7,859 8,669 9,513 Tangible stockholders’ equity 1,166,769 1,181,306 1,162,664 1,151,022 1,146,286 Less: Preferred stock 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,527 55,527 Tangible common equity $ 1,111,242 $ 1,125,779 $ 1,107,137 $ 1,095,495 $ 1,090,759 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 13,421,247 $ 13,488,483 $ 13,321,755 $ 13,418,978 $ 13,538,253 Less: Goodwill 523,308 506,146 506,146 506,146 506,146 Intangibles 12,680 7,056 7,859 8,669 9,513 Tangible assets $ 12,885,259 $ 12,975,281 $ 12,807,750 $ 12,904,163 $ 13,022,594 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 9.06 % 9.10 % 9.08 % 8.92 % 8.80 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.62 % 8.68 % 8.64 % 8.49 % 8.38 %





Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett

Chief Financial Officer

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507

Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.