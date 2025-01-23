Submit Release
SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year:

  • Net income of $3.6 million, which is down 6.4 percent with Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) of $0.55. When adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servings Rights (“OMSR”) and the Visa B share sale in the prior year, diluted EPS would be up $0.07 or 16.7 percent.
  • Interest income of $16.8 million increased by 11.4 percent from $15.1 million reported in the prior year.
  • Loan growth of $46.5 million, or 4.7 percent from the prior-year quarter, and marks the third consecutive quarter of sequential expanding loan growth, year over year.
  • Tangible book value per shared ended the quarter at $16.00 up $1.02 per share or 6.8 percent from the prior year.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024, highlights Over the Prior Year include:

  • Net income decreased slightly to $11.5 million, a 5.2 percent decline from the prior year's $12.1 million, and diluted EPS was $1.72, down 1.9 percent from $1.75. Adjusted EPS was up 4.2 percent compared to the prior year.
  • Deposits increased by $82.4 million, or 7.7 percent to $1.15 billion.
  • Total interest income of $64.3 million increased by $6.2 million, or 10.7 percent compared to the $58.2 million reported for the previous twelve months, while net interest income improved slightly to $39.9 million, or 1.7 percent.

Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 2024   Dec. 2023   % Change     Dec. 2024   Dec. 2023   % Change  
Operating revenue $ 15,454   $ 15,115   2.2 %   $ 56,939   $ 56,994   -0.1 %
Interest income 16,847   15,126   11.4 %   64,349   58,152   10.7 %
Interest expense 5,950   5,542   7.4 %   24,427   18,879   29.4 %
Net interest income 10,897   9,584   13.7 %   39,922   39,273   1.7 %
Provision (recovery) for credit losses (76 ) (74 ) -2.7 %   124   315   -60.6 %
Noninterest income 4,557   5,531   -17.6 %   17,017   17,721   -4.0 %
Noninterest expense 11,003   10,369   6.1 %   42,959   41,962   2.4 %
Net income 3,635   3,883   -6.4 %   11,470   12,095   -5.2 %
Earnings per diluted share 0.55   0.57   -3.5 %   1.72   1.75   -1.7 %
Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.17 % -11.1 %   0.84 % 0.91 % -7.7 %
Return on average equity 11.13 % 13.23 % -15.9 %   9.19 % 10.22 % -10.1 %


“Our fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results underscore our ability to navigate challenges while delivering growth in key areas,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. “Net income for the quarter was $3.6 million, a 54.4 percent increase from the linked quarter. Diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.55, with full-year diluted EPS reaching $1.72.

"In addition to our financial results, we are pleased that we were able to close on the Marblehead acquisition earlier this month. Their presence will add substantial liquidity via their low-cost deposit base and will expand our market presence in Northern Ohio.”

Interest income for the quarter grew by 11.4 percent to $16.8 million, driven by strong loan performance. Loans increased by $46.5 million, compared to the prior year, and by $16.8 million from the linked quarter. Deposits also rose by $82.4 million, or 7.7 percent, to $1.15 billion, a testament to the trust our clients place in us. Tangible book value per share climbed by 6.8 percent to $16.00, underscoring our commitment to delivering shareholder value.

We achieved $64.3 million in total interest income for the year, a 10.7 percent increase over 2023, which partially offset a slight decline in net income to $11.5 million. These results highlight our disciplined approach to growth, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders. As we move into 2025, we remain focused on leveraging our momentum and strengthening our financial position.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

In the fourth quarter of 2024, total operating revenue increased to $15.5 million, a 2.2 percent rise from $15.1 million in the prior year and an 8.0 percent increase from the linked quarter, driven by growth in both net interest income and noninterest income. Net interest income reached $10.9 million, a strong 13.7 percent year-over-year increase, reflecting higher interest income on loans, which rose by $1.5 million to $15.0 million. However, rising deposit costs contributed to a 7.4 percent increase in total interest expense, partially offsetting the gains in interest income. Despite this, the net interest margin expanded by 24 basis points year-over-year to 3.35 percent, reflecting the continued strength of our interest-earning assets and disciplined funding cost management.

Noninterest income for the quarter declined by 17.6 percent year-over-year to $4.6 million due to the Visa B share sale recorded in the prior year quarter. However, it improved by 10.5 percent compared to the linked quarter, highlighting recovery in key areas. Gains on the sale of mortgage loans and OMSR increased by $448,000 year over year to $1.2 million, while wealth management fees and title insurance revenue rose by $78,000 and $100,000, respectively. Moving forward, we remain focused on maintaining a balanced approach to driving revenue growth and managing costs to deliver consistent shareholder value.

Mortgage Loan Business

"Our mortgage banking operations delivered another quarter of strong results, reflecting our strategic focus on origination growth, portfolio expansion, and servicing efficiency. Mortgage originations surged to $72.5 million, an impressive year-over-year increase of $33.0 million, or 83.3 percent,” continued Mr. Klein. “The Indianapolis team contributed 43 percent of our volume this quarter and our newest market, Cincinnati, had volume of $2.3 million in the quarter. Correspondingly, mortgage sales rose to $62.3 million, marking an 86.7 percent increase compared to the same period, last year.”

The mortgage servicing portfolio expanded to $1.43 billion, achieving a year-over-year increase of $60.7 million, or 4.4 percent, further strengthening our recurring revenue streams, and highlighting the effectiveness of our servicing retention strategies.

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $2.0 million, up $703,000 from the prior year quarter, and for the year was $6.7 million up 18.1 percent compared to 2023. Gains on the sale of mortgages remained a key revenue driver, increasing by $448,000 year-over-year to $1.2 million. Loan servicing fees added $886,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $31,000 from the previous year quarter. Notably, the OMSR net valuation adjustment for full year 2024 was a positive $42,000 compared to a negative $51,000 for the full year of 2023.

Mortgage Banking                        
($ in thousands) Dec. 2024   Sep. 2024   Jun. 2024   Mar. 2024   Dec. 2023   Prior Year
Growth		  
Mortgage originations $        72,534   $        70,715   $        75,110   $        42,912   $        39,566   $        32,968  
Mortgage sales 62,301   61,271   55,835   36,623   33,362   28,939  
Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,427,318   1,406,273   1,389,805   1,371,713   1,366,667   60,651  
Mortgage servicing rights 14,868   14,357   14,548   14,191   13,906   962  
                         
                         
Revenue                        
Loan servicing fees 886   874   862   855   855   31  
OMSR amortization (358 ) (370 ) (335 ) (273 ) (282 ) (76 )
Net administrative fees 528   504   527   582   573   (45 )
OMSR valuation adjustment 288   (465 ) 38   181   (12 ) 300  
Net loan servicing fees 816   39   565   763   561   255  
Gain on sale of mortgages 1,196   1,311   1,277   781   747   449  
Mortgage banking revenue, net $           2,012   $           1,350   $           1,842   $           1,544   $           1,308   $             704  


Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

"Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $4.6 million, with linked quarter noninterest income increasing by $434,000 or 10.5 percent, primarily due to increased revenue in net mortgage loan servicing fees and higher wealth management fees. Compared to the prior year quarter, wealth management fees grew modestly by $78,000 year over year, and title insurance revenue added $100,000, reflecting our ability to deliver consistent performance across core revenue categories,” Mr. Klein noted.

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense                         
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2024   Sep. 2024   Jun. 2024   Mar. 2024   Dec. 2023   Prior Year
Growth		  
Noninterest Income (NII) $ 4,557   $ 4,123   $ 4,386   $ 3,951   $ 5,531   $ (974 )
NII / Total Revenue 29.5 % 28.8 % 31.5 % 30.1 % 36.6 % -7.1 %
NII / Average Assets 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.7 % -0.4 %
Total Revenue Growth 2.2 % 4.5 % -0.6 % -6.1 % 3.4 % -1.2 %
                         
Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 11,003   $ 11,003   $ 10,671   $ 10,282   $ 10,369   $ 634  
Efficiency Ratio 71.1 % 76.8 % 75.9 % 78.2 % 68.4 % 2.7 %
NIE / Average Assets 3.2 % 3.2 % 3.2 % 3.1 % 3.1 % 0.1 %
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.9 % -2.0 % -1.9 % -1.9 % -1.4 % -0.5 %
Total Expense Growth 6.1 % 5.0 % 3.2 % -4.6 % 1.0 % 5.1 %


Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was unchanged at $11.0 million compared to the third quarter but increased by $634,000, or 6.1 percent, year-over-year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by a $533,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, reflecting investments in talent to support operational growth and increased business activity.

Noninterest expense increases were partially offset by reductions in discretionary expense categories, including a $61,000 decrease in state, local, and other taxes, as well as a $44,000 reduction in net occupancy expense. Postage and delivery expenses also saw a modest decline of $51,000.

“Our efficiency ratio improved to 71.09 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 76.78 percent in the linked quarter, highlighting our ability to manage costs while investing strategically in growth areas. With a year-end headcount of 252 full-time equivalent employees, we remain focused on balancing growth with operational efficiency” stated Mr. Klein.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.38 billion, higher from both the linked quarter and the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by a robust increase in the loan portfolio, which reached $1.05 billion, marking a $46.5 million or 4.7 percent increase year over year. The strategic reallocation of liquidity contributed to this expansion, as evidenced by a decline in cash and available-for-sale securities, demonstrated the Company’s focus on maximizing returns while maintaining a solid financial position.

Total deposits increased to $1.15 billion, growing $82.4 million or 7.7 percent year over year, reflecting SB Financial’s strength in deposit gathering and customer engagement. Shareholders’ equity ended the year at $127.5 million, representing a $3.2 million increase from the prior year. This growth reflects management's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and the Company’s disciplined approach to capital management.

During the fourth quarter, SB Financial repurchased 130,465 shares, continuing its active buyback program. This reflects the Company's dedication to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases while retaining sufficient capital to fund its long-term growth strategies.

"As we conclude 2024, our balance sheet strength and strategic allocation of resources highlight our unwavering commitment to disciplined growth," said Mr. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Despite a challenging rate environment, we achieved our third consecutive quarter of loan growth, with balances increasing by $46.5 million from the previous year. This performance underscores our ability to deepen client relationships while navigating competitive dynamics. Our strong asset quality, supported by top-decile coverage ratios, remains a cornerstone of our financial stability, positioning us to capitalize on emerging opportunities while maintaining operational excellence. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving shareholder value and sustaining robust financial performance in the evolving economic landscape."

Loan Balances                        
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2024   Sep. 2024   Jun. 2024   Mar. 2024   Dec. 2023   Annual
Growth		  
Commercial $        125,014   $        123,821   $        123,287   $        120,016   $        126,716   $          (1,952 )
% of Total 11.9 % 12.0 % 12.3 % 12.1 % 12.7 % -1.5 %
Commercial RE 479,573   459,449   434,967   429,362   424,041   55,532  
% of Total 45.8 % 44.6 % 43.3 % 43.3 % 42.4 % 13.1 %
Agriculture 64,680   64,887   64,329   62,365   65,659   (979 )
% of Total 6.2 % 6.3 % 6.4 % 6.3 % 6.6 % -1.5 %
Residential RE 308,378   314,010   316,233   314,668   318,123   (9,745 )
% of Total 29.5 % 30.5 % 31.5 % 31.7 % 31.8 % -3.1 %
Consumer & Other 69,340   67,788   66,574   65,141   65,673   3,667  
% of Total 6.6 % 6.6 % 6.6 % 6.6 % 6.6 % 5.6 %
Total Loans $      1,046,735   $      1,029,955   $      1,005,390   $         991,552   $      1,000,212   $           46,523  
Total Growth Percentage                     4.7 %
                         
                         
Deposit Balances                        
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2024   Sep. 2024   Jun. 2024   Mar. 2024   Dec. 2023   Annual
Growth		  
Non-Int DDA $        232,155   $        222,425   $        208,244   $        219,395   $        228,713   $           3,442  
% of Total 20.1 % 19.2 % 18.7 % 19.7 % 21.4 % 1.5 %
Interest DDA 201,085   202,097   190,857   169,171   166,413   34,672  
% of Total 17.4 % 17.4 % 17.1 % 15.2 % 15.5 % 20.8 %
Savings 237,987   241,761   231,855   244,157   216,965   21,022  
% of Total 20.6 % 20.8 % 20.8 % 21.9 % 20.3 % 9.7 %
Money Market 222,161   228,182   225,650   221,362   202,605   19,556  
% of Total 19.3 % 19.7 % 20.2 % 19.9 % 18.9 % 9.7 %
Time Deposits 259,217   265,068   258,582   258,257   255,509   3,708  
% of Total 22.5 % 22.9 % 23.2 % 23.2 % 23.9 % 1.5 %
Total Deposits $      1,152,605   $      1,159,533   $      1,115,188   $      1,112,342   $      1,070,205   $           82,400  
Total Growth Percentage                     7.7 %


Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2024, SB Financial Group maintained strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $5.5 million, representing 0.40 percent of total assets, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the $3.3 million or 0.25 percent of total assets reported in the prior year. This year-over-year growth was driven by weakness in three credits that we expect to resolve favorably by mid-year 2025.

The allowance for credit losses remained robust at 1.44 percent of total loans, providing 273.7 percent coverage of nonperforming loans, a level slightly lower than the linked quarter but indicative of the institution's conservative approach to risk management. This strength underscores SB Financial's commitment to disciplined credit administration amidst evolving economic conditions. The net loan charge-offs to average loans ratio remained modest at 7 basis points and for the full year just 2 basis points, reflecting effective collateral management and a strong credit culture.

"Our asset quality metrics demonstrate resilience and our commitment to disciplined risk management," stated Mark Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "While we observed an uptick in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year, our reserve coverage ratio and low charge-off levels underscore the performance of our loan portfolio. We remain focused on preserving the integrity of our credit processes while positioning our balance sheet for long-term growth." This balanced approach reflects SB Financial's efforts to maintain top-tier asset quality ratios, support lending growth, and ensure financial stability for the future.

Nonperforming Assets                     Annual
 		 
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2024   Sep. 2024   Jun. 2024   Mar. 2024   Dec. 2023   Change  
Commercial & Agriculture $ 2,927   $ 2,899   $ 2,781   $ 897   $ 748   $ 2,179  
% of Total Com./Ag. loans 1.55 % 1.54 % 1.48 % 0.49 % 0.39 % 291.3 %
Commercial RE 807   813   475   49   168   639  
% of Total CRE loans 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.11 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 380.4 %
Residential RE 1,539   1,536   1,247   1,295   1,690   (151 )
% of Total Res. RE loans 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.53 % -8.9 %
Consumer & Other 243   270   231   193   212   31  
% of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.35 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 14.6 %
Total Nonaccruing Loans 5,516   5,518   4,734   2,434   2,818   2,698  
% of Total loans 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.47 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 95.7 %
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets -   -   510   510   511   (511 )
Total Change (%)                     -100.0 %
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,516   $ 5,518   $ 5,244   $ 2,944   $ 3,329   $ 2,187  
% of Total assets 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.39 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 65.70 %


Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast on January 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 25 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 25 ATMs. State Bank has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                                   
        December     September     June     March     December  
      ($ in thousands) 2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
                                   
ASSETS                            
  Cash and due from banks $        25,928     $        49,348     $        21,983     $        26,602     $        22,965  
  Interest bearing time deposits 1,565     1,706     2,417     2,417     1,535  
  Available-for-sale securities 201,587     211,511     207,856     213,239     219,708  
  Loans held for sale 6,770     8,927     7,864     4,730     2,525  
  Loans, net of unearned income 1,046,735     1,029,955     1,005,390     991,552     1,000,212  
  Allowance for credit losses (15,096 )   (15,278 )   (15,612 )   (15,643 )   (15,786 )
  Premises and equipment, net 20,456     20,715     20,860     20,985     21,378  
  Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 5,223     5,223     5,204     6,512     7,279  
  Foreclosed assets and other assets -     -     510     510     511  
  Interest receivable 4,908     4,842     4,818     3,706     4,657  
  Goodwill 23,239     23,239     23,239     23,239     23,239  
  Cash value of life insurance 30,685     30,488     30,294     30,103     29,121  
  Mortgage servicing rights 14,868     14,357     14,548     14,191     13,906  
  Other assets 12,649     8,916     12,815     13,869     11,999  
      Total assets $   1,379,517     $   1,393,949     $   1,342,186     $   1,336,012     $   1,343,249  
                                   
                                   
                                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
  Deposits                            
    Non interest bearing demand $      232,155     $      222,425     $      208,244     $      219,395     $      228,713  
    Interest bearing demand 201,085     202,097     190,857     169,171     166,413  
    Savings 237,987     241,761     231,855     244,157     216,965  
    Money market 222,161     228,182     225,650     221,362     202,605  
    Time deposits 259,217     265,068     258,582     258,257     255,509  
      Total deposits 1,152,605     1,159,533     1,115,188     1,112,342     1,070,205  
                                   
  Short-term borrowings 10,585     15,240     15,178     12,916     13,387  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances 35,000     35,000     35,000     35,000     83,600  
  Trust preferred securities 10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310     10,310  
  Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,690     19,678     19,666     19,654     19,642  
  Interest payable 2,351     3,374     2,944     2,772     2,443  
  Other liabilities 21,468     17,973     18,421     19,295     19,320  
      Total liabilities 1,252,009     1,261,108     1,216,707     1,212,289     1,218,907  
                                   
  Shareholders' Equity                            
    Common stock 61,319     61,319     61,319     61,319     61,319  
    Additional paid-in capital 15,194     15,090     15,195     14,978     15,124  
    Retained earnings 116,186     113,515     112,104     109,938     108,486  
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,234 )   (24,870 )   (31,801 )   (31,547 )   (29,831 )
    Treasury stock (34,957 )   (32,213 )   (31,338 )   (30,965 )   (30,756 )
      Total shareholders' equity 127,508     132,841     125,479     123,723     124,342  
                                   
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   1,379,517     $   1,393,949     $   1,342,186     $   1,336,012     $   1,343,249  
                                   


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                                   
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended       Twelve Months Ended
                                   
      December     September   June   March   December     December   December
Interest income 2024     2024   2024   2024   2023     2024   2023
  Loans                              
  Taxable $      14,920     $      14,513   $      13,883   $      13,547   $      13,438     $      56,863   $      51,407
  Tax exempt 122     127   124   123   124     496   483
  Securities                              
  Taxable 1,770     1,871   1,610   1,593   1,526     6,844   6,092
  Tax exempt 35     37   37   37   38     146   170
    Total interest income 16,847     16,548   15,654   15,300   15,126     64,349   58,152
                                   
Interest expense                              
  Deposits 5,169     5,568   5,208   5,090   4,398     21,035   14,708
  Repurchase agreements & other 41     43   36   34   39     154   74
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances 369     369   370   613   720     1,721   2,603
  Trust preferred securities 177     187   187   188   191     739   716
  Subordinated debt 194     195   194   195   194     778   778
    Total interest expense 5,950     6,362   5,995   6,120   5,542     24,427   18,879
                                   
                                   
Net interest income 10,897     10,186   9,659   9,180   9,584     39,922   39,273
                                   
  Provision for credit losses (76 )   200   -   -   (74 )   124   315
                                   
Net interest income after provision                              
  for loan losses 10,973     9,986   9,659   9,180   9,658     39,798   38,958
                                   
Noninterest income                              
  Wealth management fees 916     882   848   865   838     3,511   3,532
  Customer service fees 842     870   875   880   844     3,467   3,403
  Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 1,195     1,311   1,277   781   747     4,564   3,609
  Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 816     39   565   763   561     2,183   2,101
  Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 10     20   105   10   177     145   429
  Title insurance revenue 478     485   406   266   378     1,635   1,635
  Net gain on sales of securities -     -   -   -   1,453     -   1,453
  Gain (loss) on sale of assets -     200   -   -   16     200   20
  Other 299     316   310   386   517     1,311   1,539
    Total noninterest income 4,557     4,123   4,386   3,951   5,531     17,017   17,721
                                   
Noninterest expense                              
  Salaries and employee benefits 6,185     6,057   6,009   5,352   5,652     23,603   22,777
  Net occupancy expense 702     706   707   769   746     2,884   3,096
  Equipment expense 1,127     1,069   1,060   1,077   1,027     4,333   4,078
  Data processing fees 821     758   727   769   680     3,075   2,659
  Professional fees 895     659   615   758   926     2,927   3,024
  Marketing expense 207     241   176   197   182     821   782
  Telephone and communication expense 136     128   156   105   132     525   501
  Postage and delivery expense 116     145   89   97   167     447   432
  State, local and other taxes 224     208   230   245   285     907   949
  Employee expense 168     228   159   178   146     733   631
  Other expenses 422     804   743   735   426     2,704   3,033
    Total noninterest expense 11,003     11,003   10,671   10,282   10,369     42,959   41,962
                                   
                                   
Income before income tax expense 4,527     3,106   3,374   2,849   4,820     13,856   14,717
                                   
  Income tax expense 892     752   261   481   937     2,386   2,622
                                   
Net income  $         3,635     $         2,354   $         3,113   $         2,368   $         3,883     $      11,470   $      12,095
                                   
Common share data:                              
  Basic earnings per common share $           0.55     $           0.35   $           0.47   $           0.35   $           0.58     $           1.72   $           1.77
                                   
  Diluted earnings per common share $           0.55     $           0.35   $           0.47   $           0.35   $           0.57     $           1.72   $           1.75
                                   
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                              
  Basic: 6,575     6,660   6,692   6,715   6,748     6,660   6,829
  Diluted: 6,599     6,675   6,700   6,723   6,851     6,680   6,917
                                 


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended
 		  Twelve Months Ended
    December     September     June     March     December     December     December  
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS   2024     2024     2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                           
Net interest income   $      10,897     $      10,186     $         9,659     $         9,180     $         9,584     $        39,922     $        39,273  
Tax-equivalent adjustment   42     44     43     43     43     171     174  
Tax-equivalent net interest income   10,939     10,230     9,702     9,223     9,627     40,093     39,447  
Provision for credit loss   (76 )   200     -     -     (74 )   124     315  
Noninterest income   4,557     4,123     4,386     3,951     5,531     17,017     17,721  
Total operating revenue   15,454     14,309     14,045     13,131     15,115     56,939     56,994  
Noninterest expense   11,003     11,003     10,671     10,282     10,369     42,959     41,962  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   4,451     3,306     3,374     2,849     4,746     13,980     15,032  
Net income   3,635     2,354     3,113     2,368     3,883     11,470     12,095  
                                           
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                                          
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   0.55     0.35     0.47     0.35     0.58     1.72     1.77  
Diluted earnings per share   0.55     0.35     0.47     0.35     0.57     1.72     1.75  
Common dividends   0.145     0.140     0.140     0.135     0.135     0.560     0.520  
Book value per common share   19.64     20.05     18.80     18.46     18.50     19.64     18.50  
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)   16.00     16.49     15.26     14.93     14.98     16.00     14.98  
Market price per common share   20.91     20.56     14.00     13.78     15.35     20.91     15.35  
Market price to TBV   130.7 %   124.7 %   91.8 %   92.3 %   102.5 %   130.7 %   102.5 %
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS   12.1     11.8     7.9     7.9     8.8     12.1     8.8  
                                           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                                          
Return on average assets (ROAA)   1.04 %   0.68 %   0.93 %   0.71 %   1.17 %   0.84 %   0.91 %
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   1.28 %   0.96 %   1.01 %   0.85 %   1.43 %   1.10 %   1.21 %
Return on average equity (ROE)   11.13 %   7.32 %   10.16 %   7.70 %   13.23 %   9.19 %   10.22 %
Return on average tangible equity   13.58 %   8.97 %   12.59 %   9.53 %   16.57 %   11.34 %   12.78 %
Efficiency ratio   71.09 %   76.78 %   75.86 %   78.17 %   68.44 %   75.33 %   73.47 %
Earning asset yield   5.18 %   5.16 %   5.02 %   4.97 %   4.89 %   5.08 %   4.67 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities   2.36 %   2.53 %   2.47 %   2.55 %   2.33 %   2.48 %   1.97 %
Net interest margin   3.35 %   3.17 %   3.10 %   2.98 %   3.10 %   3.15 %   3.15 %
Tax equivalent effect   0.01 %   0.02 %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.01 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent   3.36 %   3.19 %   3.11 %   2.99 %   3.11 %   3.16 %   3.16 %
Non interest income/Average assets   1.31 %   1.20 %   1.31 %   1.19 %   1.67 %   1.25 %   1.33 %
Non interest expense/Average assets   3.15 %   3.20 %   3.18 %   3.08 %   3.12 %   3.16 %   3.14 %
Net noninterest expense/Average assets   -1.85 %   -2.00 %   -1.87 %   -1.90 %   -1.46 %   -1.91 %   -1.81 %
                                           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                                          
Gross charge-offs   195     29     -     66     5     290     118  
Recoveries   13     2     16     9     1     40     26  
Net charge-offs   182     27     (16 )   57     4     250     92  
Nonperforming loans/Total loans   0.53 %   0.54 %   0.47 %   0.25 %   0.28 %   0.53 %   0.28 %
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO   0.53 %   0.54 %   0.52 %   0.30 %   0.33 %   0.53 %   0.33 %
Nonperforming assets/Total assets   0.40 %   0.40 %   0.39 %   0.22 %   0.25 %   0.40 %   0.25 %
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans   273.68 %   276.83 %   329.78 %   642.69 %   560.18 %   273.68 %   560.18 %
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans   1.44 %   1.48 %   1.55 %   1.58 %   1.58 %   1.44 %   1.58 %
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)   0.07 %   0.01 %   (0.01 %)   0.02 %   0.00 %   0.02 %   0.01 %
                                           
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                                          
Loans/ Deposits   90.81 %   88.82 %   90.15 %   89.14 %   93.46 %   90.81 %   93.46 %
Equity/ Assets   9.24 %   9.53 %   9.35 %   9.26 %   9.26 %   9.24 %   9.26 %
Tangible equity/Tangible assets   7.66 %   7.97 %   7.72 %   7.63 %   7.63 %   7.66 %   7.63 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)   13.64 %   13.19 %   13.98 %   13.84 %   13.42 %   13.64 %   13.42 %
                                           
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                                          
Total assets   1,379,517     1,393,949     1,342,186     1,336,012     1,343,249     1,379,517     1,343,249  
Total loans   1,046,735     1,029,955     1,005,390     991,552     1,000,212     1,046,735     1,000,212  
Deposits   1,152,605     1,159,533     1,115,188     1,112,342     1,070,205     1,152,605     1,070,205  
Shareholders equity   127,508     132,841     125,479     123,723     124,342     127,508     124,342  
Goodwill and intangibles   23,597     23,613     23,630     23,646     23,662     23,597     23,662  
Tangible equity   103,911     109,228     101,849     100,077     100,680     103,911     100,680  
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,427,318     1,406,273     1,389,805     1,371,713     1,366,667     1,427,318     1,366,667  
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care   547,697     557,724     525,713     525,517     501,829     547,697     501,829  
Total assets under care   3,354,532     3,357,946     3,257,704     3,233,242     3,211,745     3,354,532     3,211,745  
Full-time equivalent employees   252     248     249     245     251     252     251  
Period end common shares outstanding   6,494     6,624     6,676     6,702     6,720     6,494     6,720  
Market capitalization (all)   135,780     136,189     93,458     92,359     103,147     135,780     103,147  
                                           
AVERAGE BALANCES                                          
Total assets   1,395,473     1,376,849     1,342,847     1,333,236     1,327,415     1,361,274     1,334,644  
Total earning assets   1,301,872     1,283,407     1,246,099     1,230,736     1,236,165     1,267,794     1,246,531  
Total loans   1,040,580     1,018,262     1,005,018     993,310     992,337     1,014,375     985,217  
Deposits   1,163,531     1,145,964     1,120,367     1,091,803     1,084,939     1,130,973     1,094,547  
Shareholders equity   130,647     128,608     122,510     123,058     117,397     124,742     118,315  
Goodwill and intangibles   23,605     23,621     23,638     23,654     23,675     23,629     23,709  
Tangible equity   107,042     104,987     98,872     99,404     93,722     101,113     94,606  
Average basic shares outstanding   6,575     6,660     6,692     6,715     6,748     6,660     6,829  
Average diluted shares outstanding   6,599     6,675     6,700     6,723     6,851     6,680     6,917  


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 and 2023
  ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024         Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023    
    Average     Average       Average     Average  
Assets Balance   Interest Rate       Balance   Interest Rate  
                           
  Taxable securities/cash $            254,989   $               1,770 2.78 %     $            237,203   $               1,526 2.57 %
  Nontaxable securities 6,303   35 2.22 %     6,625   38 2.29 %
  Loans, net 1,040,580   15,042 5.78 %     992,337   13,562 5.47 %
                           
  Total earning assets 1,301,872   16,847 5.18 %     1,236,165   15,126 4.89 %
                           
  Cash and due from banks 4,262             4,077        
  Allowance for loan losses (15,070 )           (15,787 )      
  Premises and equipment 20,642             22,205        
  Other assets 83,767             80,755        
                           
  Total assets $         1,395,473             $         1,327,415        
                           
Liabilities                        
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $            669,987   $               2,803 1.67 %     $            601,034   $               2,232 1.49 %
  Time deposits 259,093   2,366 3.65 %     247,382   2,166 3.50 %
  Repurchase agreements & other 13,229   41 1.24 %     13,359   39 1.17 %
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 35,000   369 4.22 %     58,330   720 4.94 %
  Trust preferred securities 10,310   177 6.87 %     10,310   191 7.41 %
  Subordinated debt 19,674   194 3.94 %     19,634   194 3.95 %
                           
  Total interest bearing liabilities 1,007,293   5,950 2.36 %     950,049   5,542 2.33 %
                           
  Non interest bearing demand 234,451   -         236,523   -    
                           
  Total funding 1,241,744     1.92 %     1,186,572     1.87 %
                           
  Other liabilities 23,082             23,446        
                           
  Total liabilities 1,264,826             1,210,018        
                           
  Equity 130,647             117,397        
                           
  Total liabilities and equity $         1,395,473             $         1,327,415   -    
                           
  Net interest income     $             10,897             $               9,584    
                           
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure   3.35 %           3.10 %
                           
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP   3.36 %           3.11 %
  - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis                        
                           
    Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024         Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023    
    Average     Average       Average     Average  
Assets Balance   Interest Rate       Balance   Interest Rate  
                           
  Taxable securities/cash $            247,026   $               6,844 2.77 %     $            254,133   $               6,092 2.40 %
  Nontaxable securities 6,393   146 2.28 %     7,181   170 2.37 %
  Loans, net 1,014,375   57,359 5.65 %     985,217   51,890 5.27 %
                           
  Total earning assets 1,267,794   64,349 5.08 %     1,246,531   58,152 4.67 %
                           
  Cash and due from banks 4,388             4,035        
  Allowance for loan losses (15,536 )           (15,478 )      
  Premises and equipment 20,929             22,990        
  Other assets 83,699             76,566        
                           
  Total assets $         1,361,274             $         1,334,644        
                           
Liabilities                        
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $            643,710   $             11,073 1.72 %     $            619,906   $               7,599 1.23 %
  Time deposits 259,818   9,962 3.83 %     236,665   7,109 3.00 %
  Repurchase agreements & Other 14,336   154 1.07 %     15,765   74 0.47 %
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 39,092   1,721 4.40 %     55,044   2,603 4.73 %
  Trust preferred securities 10,310   739 7.17 %     10,310   716 6.94 %
  Subordinated debt 19,665   778 3.96 %     19,616   778 3.97 %
                           
  Total interest bearing liabilities 986,931   24,427 2.48 %     957,306   18,879 1.97 %
                           
  Non interest bearing demand 227,445     2.01 %     237,976     1.58 %
                           
  Total funding 1,214,376             1,195,282        
                           
  Other liabilities 22,156             21,047        
                           
  Total liabilities 1,236,532             1,216,329        
                           
  Equity 124,742             118,315        
                           
  Total liabilities and equity $         1,361,274             $         1,334,644        
                           
  Net interest income     $             39,922             $             39,273    
                           
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure   3.15 %           3.15 %
                           
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP   3.16 %           3.16 %
  - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis                        
                           


Non-GAAP reconciliation  Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended 
                       
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023     Dec. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023  
                       
Total Operating Revenue $          15,454     $          15,115     $          56,939     $          56,994  
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment * (288 )   12     (42 )   51  
                       
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue 15,166     15,127     56,897     57,045  
                       
                       
Income before Income Taxes 4,527     4,820     13,856     14,717  
Adjustment for OMSR * (288 )   12     (42 )   51  
                       
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes 4,239     4,832     13,814     14,768  
                       
                       
Provision for Income Taxes 892     938     2,386     2,623  
Adjustment for OMSR ** (60 )   3     (9 )   11  
                       
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes 832     941     2,377     2,634  
                       
                       
Net Income 3,635     3,882     11,470     12,094  
Adjustment for OMSR * (228 )   9     (33 )   40  
                       
Adjusted Net Income 3,407     3,891     11,437     12,134  
                       
                       
Diluted Earnings per Share 0.55     0.57     1.72     1.75  
Adjustment for OMSR * (0.03 )   0.00     (0.00 )   0.01  
                       
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $             0.52     $             0.57     $             1.71     $             1.75  
                       
                       
Return on Average Assets 1.04 %   1.17 %   0.84 %   0.91 %
Adjustment for OMSR * -0.07 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
                       
Adjusted Return on Average Assets 0.98 %   1.17 %   0.84 %   0.91 %
                       
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
                       
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

