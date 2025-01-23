Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that it expects to report results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Wednesday morning, February 19, 2025, before the market opens.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 646 968 2525, access code 4950066

All Other Locations: +1 888 596 4144, access code 4950066

Replay Information

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 609 800 9909, access code 4950066

All Other Locations: +1 800 770 2030, access code 4950066

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty’s portfolio includes approximately 650 properties totaling 38.4 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Ron Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8290

Legal Disclaimer:

