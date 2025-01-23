Pennsylvania Gets it Done: Shapiro Administration Invests in Italian Pasta Maker Il Pastaio’s First U.S. Manufacturing Facility, Creating Jobs and Economic Opportunity in Union County

The Commonwealth’s strong manufacturing and agriculture industries helped Pennsylvania beat out New York and New Jersey for this $12.5 million project that will construct a 71,300-square-foot manufacturing facility and create at least 74 jobs in Union County.

Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has successfully competed for business, invested in key sectors of the Commonwealth’s economy, and made transformative changes to make sure Pennsylvania moves at the speed of business.

Governor Shapiro is working to get even more stuff done in the next two years and position Pennsylvania as a global leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.

Allenwood, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced Pennsylvania won a multi-state competition for new business from Italian pasta manufacturer Il Pastaio to support the company’s first pasta manufacturing facility in North America, which will be located in Pennsylvania. This project will inject more than $12.5 million into the local economy and create at least 74 new, full-time jobs in Union County.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced more than $3 billion in private sector investments, driving economic growth and creating opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Based in Italy, Il Pastaio will construct a 71,300-square-foot facility at the Great Stream Commons business park in Gregg Township. This investment will expand the company’s gnocchi manufacturing capabilities and growing presence in the United States.

“I’m competitive as hell, and from day one, I’ve made clear that I want Pennsylvania to compete and win on a global scale. Having an Italian company like Il Pastaio recognize that Pennsylvania is the best place to do business proves we’re getting stuff done and delivering real results,” said Governor Shapiro. “Pennsylvania has a strong business climate, a strategic location, and thriving industries for companies ready to grow and succeed. This investment highlights the Commonwealth’s ability to attract global leaders in manufacturing, create good-paying jobs, and support our local communities – and my Administration will continue aggressively competing for global business.”

Il Pastaio received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $111,000 WEDnetPA grant to train workers and up to $72,200 in tax credits through the Manufacturing Tax Credit Program. Additionally, the Great Stream Commons business park is in a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ), which will provide the company with significant tax savings on the project.

“This project is a clear example of why the Shapiro Administration is focusing on the manufacturing and agriculture industries in Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Building on the successes of our first two years, we’re going to continue investing in companies like Il Pastaio to help strengthen our key industries, grow our economy, and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.”

Manufacturing and agriculture are critical to Pennsylvania’s economy, contributing over $116 billion and $132.5 billion annually, respectively. These industries are among the five key sectors prioritized in Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy.

Il Pastaio, a global leader in gnocchi production under its Il Pastaio and Patarò brands, was established in 1983 and operates three manufacturing locations in Italy. The company’s growing U.S. import business led to the decision to build a manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania to meet increasing demand.

“The opening of this plant is certainly an important step for Il Pastaio, but it also materializes the idea of making our contribution to the integration of the best Italian traditions with the energy and the agro-food culture of the United States,” said Pierluigi Colombi, CEO, Il Pastaio. “We are excited to contribute to the growth of the sector, bringing our quality craftsmanship and passion for Italian cuisine to a new generation of consumers. This initiative is not only an investment in the future but also a testament to the authenticity of Made in Italy, which is destined to flourish in a land of great opportunity like the United States, a country with which we share a deep admiration and lasting friendship.”

“This project is a testament to the power of teamwork and the manufacturing resurgence we’re witnessing across our region, thanks to companies like Il Pastaio,” said Shawn McLaughlin, Director, Planning and Economic Development of Union County. “We are excited to support Pastaio’s long-term success through our strong business support ecosystem, natural resources, strategic location, and high-quality talent. Today, we’re seeing our corner of the world change for the better. Il Pastaio had both the vision and the plan to build a modern manufacturing facility here in Union County. We’re grateful for their investment in our community and region.”

“This success is a direct result of the strong public-private partnerships and collaborative relationships that work together to create the right conditions for investment and smart economic growth,” said Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber. “While the main congratulations go to the company for taking risks, making investments, and creating careers, the economic growth we’re seeing is truly the work of many. I also want to extend my deepest thanks to our extensive and impressive industry and business support ecosystem here in the region for their ongoing contributions to this success.”

“Focus Central Pennsylvania and our network of economic development partners are grateful to Il Pastaio for choosing to invest in Central PA for their first manufacturing location in the United States,” said Lauren Bryson, Executive Director, Focus Central Pennsylvania. “Central PA looks forward to welcoming Il Pastaio to the region and supporting their long-term success with our strong business support ecosystem, natural resources, strategic location and high-quality talent and training.”

The project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to Getting It Done for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business with the guidance, connections, and financial packages that set companies up for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Strategic Investments Across Key Sectors

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania launched its first statewide Economic Development Strategy and the Governor’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget made significant investments aligned with the ten-year economic strategy, focusing on five key industries: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics and technology. Key investments over the last two years include:

Expanding the PA SITES Program: Secured $500 million in state funds to develop shovel-ready sites, building on the success of the pilot program that awarded $10.6 million to seven projects.

Main Street Matters Program: Established a $20 million fund to support downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Promoting Pennsylvania’s Tourism Brand: Launched the new tourism campaign, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, and secured $15 million in state funding for tourism marketing.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration remains committed to driving innovation, fostering economic growth, and advancing workforce development. By investing in businesses, communities, and Pennsylvania workers, the Shapiro Administration is positioning the Commonwealth as a global economic development leader and expanding economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

