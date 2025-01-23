SME, ISA Edmonton Section Announce Colocation of WMTS 2025 with Automation Expo & Conference

Collaboration to benefit Western Canadian manufacturing community

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Manufacturing Technology Show (WMTS) is set to elevate Western Canada’s manufacturing industry with an interactive showcase of advanced technologies April 9-11, 2025, at the Edmonton Expo Centre. Produced by SME ― the nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and building North America’s talent and capabilities, WMTS 2025 is designed to inspire and educate manufacturers on implementing emerging technologies and upskilling their workforce. By colocating WMTS with the Automation Expo & Conference ― Canada’s largest automation event produced by the International Society of Automation Edmonton Section ― both audiences will benefit from an expanded experience when they gather in one central location to discuss manufacturing innovation.

“At WMTS 2025, we’re providing a comprehensive platform for the latest advancements in groundbreaking technologies like additive manufacturing, automation and machine learning,” said Steve Prahalis, SME chief operating officer. “The colocation with AEC magnifies this impact by offering attendees access to a broader spectrum of solutions tailored to the ever-evolving demands of the industry.”

This year’s event will offer its first Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, educational Smart Sessions and interactive hands-on demonstrations from exhibitors. With expert-led presentation sessions and in-depth workshops, attendees will gain specialized insights into smart technologies.

“Automation is transforming manufacturing at an unprecedented pace, and AEC is thrilled to co-locate with WMTS this year to further showcase these advancements,” said John McKenzie, ISA Edmonton Section AEC director. “Hosting manufacturing and automation professionals under one roof will create promising synergies for the future.”

In addition to the ISA Edmonton Section, additional strategic event partners for WMTS 2025 include the Canadian Machine Tool Distributors Association, the Canadian Tooling & Machining Association, the CWB-EWI, the Manufacturing & Export Enhancement Cluster and NGen.

WMTS 2025, along with AEC and its strategic partners, will convene many of Canada’s premier manufacturers and engineering experts and will feature more than 100 of the leading OEMs and suppliers such as Cascade, Elliott Matsuura, Mazak and many others. More than 2,000 manufacturing professionals will explore 30,000 square feet of exhibits featuring 120,000 pounds (nearly 55,000 kilograms) of live machinery and equipment.

Registration is now open. Visit wmts.ca to learn more and secure your place at Western Canada’s premier manufacturing technology event.

About WMTS

For more than 30 years, top manufacturers in Western Canada have attended WMTS looking for new ideas, solutions and suppliers to help them gain a competitive edge. WMTS makes great ideas accessible and sparks conversation. Convening many of Canada’s engineering experts, the event fosters the face-to-face collaboration needed to improve the industry of the future. Learn more at wmts.ca.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry’s potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

About AEC

Since 1980 the Automation Expo & Conference (AEC) brought to you by the ISA Edmonton Section is the place to be for everything automation. AEC has become Canada’s largest automation event. It takes place biennially in Edmonton, Alberta. We welcome industrial automation professionals from a diverse range of global industries including chemical and petroleum, oil and gas, power, water and wastewater, robotics, manufacturing, alternative energy, food and pharmaceutical, mining and metals, forestry, pulp and paper, safety and security, agriculture and more. In 2023, AEC hosted 110 exhibitors and attracted thousands of attendees.

