DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by February 3, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Symbotic, Inc. (“Symbotic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYM) on behalf of purchasers of Symbotic securities between February 8, 2024 through November 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., Symbotic is an automation technology company which produces robotics and product-movement technology.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Symbotic improperly accelerated revenue recognition in its 2024 financial statements and thus its internal controls over financial reporting were inadequate.

Investors learned the truth on November 27, 2024, when Symbotic disclosed that it had “identified errors in its revenue recognition related to cost overruns on certain deployments that will not be billable.” This failure of internal controls over financial reporting, according to the Company, had impacted system revenue, income (loss) before income tax, net income (loss), and gross margin recognized in the second, third, and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2024.

On this news, shares of Symbotic fell $13.41 per share, or 35%, to close at $24.00 on November 27, 2024.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

