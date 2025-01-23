Andrew Cardno to speak on the session titled “The Seven Forces Transforming Our Industry (Whether We Like It or Not)”

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is pleased to announce a must-attend session at the upcoming January 28–30, 2025, Raving Next: Indian Gaming Strategic Operations and Leadership Conference at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA. This event will feature Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, as he delivers an in-depth exploration of the rapid technological evolution reshaping tribal gaming, including the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics on gaming floors and team members.

The signature session, titled “The Seven Forces Transforming Our Industry (Whether We Like It or Not),” will take place on January 29, 2025, from 1:15 – 2:00 PM (Mainstage). Mr. Cardno’s presentation will discuss how casino operators can adopt these advanced tools while preserving core traditions and staying ahead of the competition.

“AI and robotics are no longer futuristic concepts in the tribal gaming space—they are here now,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. “Our goal is to help operators confidently integrate these technologies and develop robust plans for sustainable success.”

The session will also feature insights from Deana Scott, CEO of Raving Consulting, who will offer guidance on seamlessly incorporating new technologies into tribal enterprise strategies, ensuring both guest experience and workforce well-being remain top priorities.

“This isn’t about technology for technology’s sake,” noted Deana Scott. “It’s about finding the best fit for each tribal enterprise, ensuring the heart of our industry—our people and culture—remains at the forefront of decision-making.”

Attendees can expect to leave with practical approaches to integrating and leveraging emerging technologies in ways that reinforce the unique strengths of tribal gaming, enhance operational efficiency, and empower team members.

ABOUT Raving

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For over two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises and 71 commercial properties along with First Nations throughout Canada and internationally in Europe and Asia. From years on the casino floor, we understand all aspects of your gaming and resort operations and the challenges and sticky situations gaming executives face. We pride ourselves on building custom programs tailored to your needs, utilizing evidence-based methodologies to identify the root cause and create lasting solutions.

Our team of over 20 strategic partners, all experienced gaming and hospitality professionals, support Tribal organizations and commercial casinos worldwide in strategically improving their overall operations. Raving produces several events and publications including Raving Host and Player Development Conference; Raving NEXT: Indian Gaming Analytics and Marketing Conference; Casino Marketing and Technology Conference; Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine. Visit www.betravingknows.com or call 775-329-7864 to find out more about Raving’s products and services.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavours.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.