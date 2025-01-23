The Blood Connection’s Amber Fuller Named to Inaugural Executive Fellows Court

PIEDMONT, SC, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Connection proudly announces the selection of Amber Fuller, Senior Director of Technical Services, as a member of the America’s Blood Centers (ABC) 2025-2026 Executive Fellows Program. This prestigious program, launched by ABC in collaboration with Vanderbilt University, provides top-tier executive leadership training tailored to the blood industry.

“Amber’s commitment to operational excellence and patient care are prime example of the traits that define her as a future leader within our industry,” said Delisa English, President and CEO for The Blood Connection. “Her selection for the Executive Fellows Program reflects her passion for making a meaningful impact, not just within our organization but across the entire blood community.”

Fuller’s dedication to operational excellence was exemplified in her leadership and oversight in constructing a secondary component processing facility and immunohematology laboratory services operation from start to finish. The process was completed in record time and once completed, ensured continuity of operations for our organization--allowing us to service multiple healthcare partners in that service area.

Fuller goes out of her way to ensure that patient needs always come first. She spends countless amounts of time with her team coaching and mentoring them on the nuances of customer care, as well as remaining committed to always providing blood products where and when needed. A prime example of Ms. Fuller’s excellent leadership is when faced with a situation where surgeries would have been cancelled because of grounded flights due to the weather, she and the team brainstormed a solution to have the products driven 13 hours by a volunteer team member. It’s this type of leadership that inspires her team to go above and beyond to meet patient needs.

“We are proud to announce this exceptional group of leaders selected for our inaugural Executive Fellows Program,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers. “This cohort represents some of the best and brightest individuals across all segments of our industry. Through their participation in this innovative program with Vanderbilt University, these individuals will enhance their own leadership skills and strengthen the entire blood community.”

“We are honored to welcome the inaugural cohort of the Executive Fellows Program as they embark on this unique educational journey with us,” said Becca Yancey, Managing Director of Executive Education at Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management. “We’re excited to work closely with this exceptional group of individuals, combining Vanderbilt’s academic rigor with their real-world experience across the blood community. This program has been crafted with America’s Blood Centers to nurture their growth as leaders and innovators, ultimately strengthening the entire blood community.”

The Executive Fellows Program will commence in March of 2025 at the ABC Annual Meeting. The program strives to equip its participants with industry specific insights and advanced leadership skills. Fuller joins a distinguished cohort of 23 other professionals from various sectors of the blood services field. Her leadership continues to make a significant impact at The Blood Connection and beyond.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 130 hospitals and emergency partners within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

