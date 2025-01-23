News Release – DCAB Introduces New Voluntary Sign for Reserved Van Accessible Parking Spaces

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DCAB INTRODUCES NEW VOLUNTARY SIGN FOR RESERVED VAN ACCESSIBLE PARKING SPACES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 23, 2025 25-007

HONOLULU — The Disability and Communication Access Board (DCAB), Hawaiʻi Department of Health, has introduced a new voluntary sign for use at reserved van-accessible parking spaces. The sign is intended for state and local governments, as well as private businesses, to place in spaces designated for van-accessible parking. It highlights that priority for these spaces should be given to side ramp or lift-equipped vehicles (SRLVs).

Standard-sized accessible parking spaces are 8-feet wide, with a 5-foot adjacent access aisle. Van-accessible parking spaces are designed to accommodate SRLVs by providing an extra 3 feet of width, either in the parking space itself or the adjacent access aisle, allowing for the deployment of a side ramp or lift. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), one in every six accessible parking spaces in a parking facility must be van-accessible. While these parking spaces may be used by any vehicle displaying a valid disability parking permit, regardless of whether it has a side ramp or lift, the spaces are critical for SRLVs. When these spaces are occupied by non-SRLVs, individuals with SRLVs are unable to park, exit their vehicle, and access their destination.

“Vehicles without side ramps or lifts parking in van-accessible spaces when standard accessible spaces are available is one of the most common complaints we receive from SRLV drivers,” said DCAB Executive Director Kirby Shaw. “Our goal is to encourage those who can use standard-sized accessible parking spaces to do so, thereby keeping van-accessible spaces available for those who need them. This initiative is part of our ‘Park with Aloha’ campaign, which aims to improve Hawai‘i’s parking program for individuals with disabilities.”

The new sign design can be downloaded and printed from the DCAB website: Sign Download.

About the “Park with Aloha” Campaign

The “Park with Aloha” campaign encourages individuals to extend the spirit of Aloha to parking, reminding drivers that it’s not enough to “Drive with Aloha”—you must also “Park with Aloha.”

About DCAB

To learn more about the Disability and Communication Access Board, visit DCAB About Us.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kirby L. Shaw

Executive Director

Hawaiʻi State Disability and Communication Access Board

Phone: 808-586-8121

Email: [email protected]

Claudette Springer

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Phone: 808-586-4445

Email: [email protected]