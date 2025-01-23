FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) Announces Cara Castronuova as Its White House Correspondent in The Washington, D.C. News Bureau.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), which is currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., today announced Cara Castronuova has been named as Chief White House Correspondent. FSBN and LindellTV welcomed Ms. Castronuova to the Company in their Washington, D.C. News Media Division. FSBN believes Ms. Castronuova is positioned to cover all news from inside the White House from a better vantage point than the legacy media networks.

FSBN LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell stated, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Cara Castronuova to the team. Our viewers will get an up-close and personal look at White House press coverage like they’ve never seen before. She will provide the kind of hard-hitting, competent reporting that pulls no punches while she delivers unbiased breaking news stories from the White House that other networks refuse to report.”

Cara Castronuova is a prominent on-air news personality, investigative journalist, athlete, and activist. She has previously worked for The Gateway Pundit and Newsmax. Her work has been cited in media worldwide, including with Fox News, NBC, and CBS, among many others. Cara is a former two-time Golden Gloves Boxing Champion and was previously ranked as No. 2 in the nation by USA Boxing.

White House Correspondent Cara Castronuova said, “I am looking forward to working with LindellTV – an organization focused on the truth, free speech, and informing the public without the agenda of the legacy media. We will cover President Trump’s administration and White House in ways that most other news organizations would never be allowed-truthfully!”

ABOUT

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC. further known as MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV strive to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, bias corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting will strive to be a major contributor in media the next four years and beyond at the White House, especially under the Trump Administration. Ms. Castronuova will be reporting from Washington, D.C., inside the White House.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets OTC Pink Market that heads up FrankSpeech (now LindellTV), a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels.

GET VOCL!

VOCL isn’t just a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. It’s time to Get VOCL! Because on VOCL, your voice makes the difference!

With the launch of VOCL FrankSocial and other FSBN users can anticipate the same trusted platform they have come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

Visit www.LindellTV.com to learn more.

