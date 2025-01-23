Euro Manganese Achieves Major Permitting Milestone, Further Advancing Chvaletice Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company") announced today that it’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mangan Chvaletice s.r.o. (“Mangan Chvaletice”), has secured the Determination of Mining Lease permit (the “Permit”), marking the next critical milestone towards the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project (the "Project") in the Czech Republic.

The Permit, issued by the District Mining Authority for the regions of Hradec Králové, Pardubice, Liberec, and Vysočina, represents one of the most significant approvals in the Company’s journey towards full project permitting. Effective 23 January 2025, the Permit replaces all prior authorizations and has no expiration date. It provides Mangan Chvaletice with exclusive, unrestricted rights to mineral extraction within the designated area and ensures robust legal protection of the project area, enabling the Company to proceed with the Project’s next phases on an exclusive basis.

Martina Blahova, Interim CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

"The granting of the Mining Lease for the Project marks another significant milestone for Euro Manganese. This achievement highlights a successful collaboration between Euro Manganese, federal and regional regulators and host communities, underscoring a shared commitment to the Project’s progress. A key asset for Company, the Permit grants exclusive, unrestricted legal rights to extract mineral resources with no expiration date. This brings Euro Manganese closer to establishing a commercial-scale facility for the production of high-purity manganese—an essential material for the transition to a greener economy and the global effort to decarbonize our planet.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSXV and the ASX and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Enquiries

Martina Blahova

Interim Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 681-1010

martina@mn25.ca

LodeRock Advisors

Neil Weber

Investor and Media Relations – North America

+1 (647) 222-0574

neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

